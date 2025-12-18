A guide to the Men's EHF EURO 2026 venues

18 December 2025, 13:00

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 will take place in four cities in three nations: Herning in Denmark, Oslo/Baerum in Norway, and Kristianstad and Malmö in Sweden.

Each host city brings its own character to the final tournament and promises plenty to see and do alongside the thrilling games of handball on the agenda.

Herning, Denmark (preliminary/main round/final weekend)

The town of Herning in Denmark is no stranger to hosting big sporting events, as it has previously hosted the 2013 European Short Course Swimming Championships, the Men's EHF EURO 2014, the 2019 IHF Men's World Championship, and the Women's EHF EURO 2020 and 2023 IHF Women's World Championship.

All these events have taken place in Denmark’s largest indoor arena, Jyske Bank Boxen, which will also act as the magnificent setting for the EHF EURO 2026. The arena can hold up to 15,000 handball fans and will welcome preliminary rounds groups A and B, featuring hosts Denmark.

Herning is at the heart of a municipality of around 90,000 people. The town is known for its textiles and for its trade fairs, conferences, culture, and concerts. It has several museums to visit, including modern art museum HEART and the Textile Museum, and offers escapes into nature in the surrounding heathland.

Kristianstad, Sweden (preliminary round)

Situated in the rapidly growing Öresund region of Sweden, Kristianstad will host group F in the preliminary round of the Men's EHF EURO 2026: Hungary, Iceland, Poland and Italy.

The Kristianstad Arena will welcome 4,500 spectators at the EHF EURO. It is the home of Swedish club IFK Kristianstad, and previously hosted matches for the 2011 and 2023 IHF Men's World Championships. 

The town of Kristianstad has a long history dating back to 1614, and today it is a centre of Swedish agriculture. Visitors can also explore Sweden's first-ever film studio and the Kristianstad art gallery in between cheering on their favourite handball teams.

Malmö, Sweden (preliminary/main round)

Malmö is the third largest city in Sweden with a population of approximately 300,000. Malmö is part of Greater Copenhagen, a metropolitan region centred around the Öresund strait and the two cities which lie on either side: Copenhagen and Malmö.

For visitors, Malmö offers a mixture of history and culture and plenty of cafés for coffee breaks before or after watching a handball match.

The Malmö Arena, which is connected by fast, regular trains to the city centre, will welcome 15,000 spectators for preliminary round group E (Sweden, Croatia, the Netherlands and Georgia) and the main round. The arena is the second-largest indoor arena in Sweden, normally home to ice hockey team Malmö Redhawks, and has previously hosted the 2011 and 2023 IHF Men's World Championships as well as the 2013 and 2024 Eurovision Song Contests.

Oslo/Baerum, Norway (preliminary round)

Norway's capital Oslo offers handball fans the chance to cheer on preliminary round groups C and D, with the hosts playing in group C against defending champions France.

Around the games, there is a huge amount for visitors to see and do, including museums, art galleries, parks, shops, historical sights, and out of the city, snowsports such as cross-country skiing.

The Unity Arena in Baerum, around 10km from Oslo city centre, can welcome up to 9,000 spectators. Opened in 2009, the arena was the venue for the 2025 IHF Men's World Championship final, won by Denmark against Croatia.

