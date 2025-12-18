Herning, Denmark (preliminary/main round/final weekend)

The town of Herning in Denmark is no stranger to hosting big sporting events, as it has previously hosted the 2013 European Short Course Swimming Championships, the Men's EHF EURO 2014, the 2019 IHF Men's World Championship, and the Women's EHF EURO 2020 and 2023 IHF Women's World Championship.

All these events have taken place in Denmark’s largest indoor arena, Jyske Bank Boxen, which will also act as the magnificent setting for the EHF EURO 2026. The arena can hold up to 15,000 handball fans and will welcome preliminary rounds groups A and B, featuring hosts Denmark.

Herning is at the heart of a municipality of around 90,000 people. The town is known for its textiles and for its trade fairs, conferences, culture, and concerts. It has several museums to visit, including modern art museum HEART and the Textile Museum, and offers escapes into nature in the surrounding heathland.