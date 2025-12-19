Injury prevention exercises now included in Learn Handball app

19 December 2025, 12:00

As well as effective training plans, handball coaches of all ages and with all levels of experience can now benefit from tailored exercises designed to prevent their players picking up injuries, as the Learn Handball app now includes exercises from the EHF's Injury Prevention Manual.

While injuries in handball can never be eradicated, the Injury Prevention Manual, released by the EHF in November, uses expert knowledge to guide coaches through the best techniques and practices to prevent common injuries.

The Injury Prevention Manual is proving to be a useful tool, and has already generated plenty of interest and engagement from those involved in handball at various levels of the sport.

With Learn Handball becoming the EHF's Official Digital Coaching Partner last month, the platform now benefits from the EHF's Injury Prevention Manual as an additional feature, incorporating tailored training plans specifically designed for youth handball coaches, regardless of their level of experience, to prevent common injuries.

One of the most widely used digital platforms for handball coaching, Learn Handball aims to enable access to top-level exercises and training plans to as many coaches, clubs and players as possible.

Learn Handball's training plans, including those on injury prevention, can be accessed via subscription. Learn Handball is available as an app for iOS and Android. For more information, head to https://www.learnhandball.com/.

Photos: Tomasz Fąfara 

