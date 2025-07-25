Montenegro's Master Plan: Laying the foundation for progress

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
25 July 2025, 11:00

When it comes to sport in Montenegro, handball has been a sport that shines, mainly through the successes of the numerous individual players who have made a name for themselves and the achievements of the women’s national team in particular. The silver medal won at London 2012 remains the only Olympic medal ever won by Montenegro, giving the women’s national side an iconic status across the country. 

In the small nation, enthusiasm for handball has therefore been strong. But the Montenegrin Handball Federation (HF Montenegro) know the importance of continuing to work to increase participation and interest in their sport, to maintain a growing base of players from the youngest age groups up, and, beyond that, to contribute however they can to people leading healthy lifestyles and children developing key skills and attitudes such as those they can learn through handball — a positive attitude towards exercise, teamwork, motor skills, balance and coordination, confidence, and more.

From there, the idea for their Master Plan project was born. 

Ljp 36

Key facts

  • Montenegro are in the middle of their EHF Master Plan project, having signed an agreement with the EHF in September 2023, which runs until August 2026
  • the project is focused on kindergarten handball and encompasses training sessions, coach education, the creation and ongoing maintenance of an educational platform, extensive media promotion, and elite athlete engagement
  • the project is currently in phase 2, with implementation in six cities and over 400 children involved
  • by the end of the project, HF Montenegro will be running the initiatives across nine cities

Ljp 55

Creation of the concept

“After analysing the current status of handball in Montenegro, we realised that, in addition to the senior leagues for men and women, as well as the leagues for younger categories, it is essential to focus on the youngest age group — children aged three to six years. Our goal is to reach as many children as possible because we believe that increasing participation is key to developing handball in small countries like Montenegro. By doing so, we not only promote handball but also encourage healthy lifestyles,” says project coordinator Emir Beslija.

“Currently, we have about 200 registered female players and approximately the same number of male players at the senior level. This is a very modest base, but we believe that Montenegro, despite its small population, can be a breeding ground for talent. Working with the youngest children lays the foundation for future progress, as continuous development across all age groups is the only way to achieve sustainable results. Through this project, our goal is to increase the number of children involved in handball and ensure a greater influx of talent for future generations.

“Our long-term goal is to achieve the widest possible reach among children of all age groups, which will ensure the stable development of handball in Montenegro. Continuous work from the youngest age to the senior level is crucial for achieving results. We believe that this project will lay the groundwork for a larger number of players in the future, further strengthening Montenegrin handball.”

Rscg 13

End of 2023 marked by planning phase and first steps

The first step for HF Montenegro after signing the agreement with the EHF was to appoint the individuals who would be responsible for the implementation of the various steps comprising the project. In September 2023, Beslija was named project coordinator; Miljan Vesovic was appointed coordinator of communication with the coaches, clubs and kindergartens, as well as the EHF; and Milos Pavicevic as responsible for marketing, media coverage of events and promotion of the initiatives via media and the official platforms of the federation.

In addition, a working group, comprised of seven members, was appointed.

The group then set to work creating the concept for the project, beginning with a focus on developing kindergartens in three areas: Podgorica, Cetinje and Niksic. That step involved visiting kindergartens in the defined locations and meetings with the Ministry of Education to collect the necessary data and establish contacts, and preparing a work concept.

The Ministry of Education consented to the activities, as well as helping with parts of the project such as the establishment of contact with kindergarten representatives, and a detailed activity plan for 2024 was created. The activities involve cooperation with clubs, who provide logistical and professional resources, while the only obligation of the kindergartens participating is to appoint coordinators to take care of the children during the project activities and handle elements such as timetable planning and transportation. Concerning those details, in October 2023, frameworks of cooperation were defined and contracts were concluded with the involved clubs and the four kindergartens that would take part in the first year. 

Ljp 14

HF Montenegro and the EHF provided all necessary equipment for the participating kindergartens, including balls, mini goals, bibs, floor ladders and marking cones. 

October and November 2023 saw the preparation and distribution of teaching material that would form the basis of the activities planned for 2024. The material was prepared following a kindergarten handball coaching course delivered by EHF Expert Maida Arslanagic, who presented theoretical and practical lectures to the involved coaches.

The coaching material was also informed by the experience of the Croatian Handball Federation, whose own Master Plan project has an arm focused on kindergarten handball. The Croatian Handball Federation created their materials with the aim of helping others to follow suit. 

HF Montenegro’s specifically designed education platform was created towards the end of 2023, and further coaching courses and workshops for kindergarten handball were held as the year came to a close, ready for a big 2024 of implementation. The kindergarten handball project was also integrated into the main HF Montenegro website.

In tandem with the preparation for implementation of the activities was the branding design, which features on all promotional materials and the official website. Promotion on HF Montenegro channels began in November 2023 as well as through other media. 

Zagorka 42

Project launches in 2024

The project was launched in full in February 2024, with 250 children aged three to six part of the first stage. Across the four kindergartens — two in Podgorica and one each in Cetinje and Niksic — a total of 11 clubs were involved, as well as seven coaches. The focus during this period, from February up to August 2024, was on the education of teachers and coaches and raising visibility of kindergarten and mini handball country wide.

The agreed sessions occurred once per week and the total number of activities from February to August was 112.

In April 2024, a meeting was held with the Ministry of Education, Science and Innovation, in order to present the results of the project so far.

“Engagement and dedication to the improvement of handball among the youngest in Montenegro represents a step forward in achieving the common goal — the development of handball and sports culture in our country,” announced the ministry, confirming their continued support.

Zagorka 158

Exposure to national team members and elite competitions

Another part of the project has been enabling children in the participating kindergartens, as well as involved coaches, to interact with top-level players and witness high-level handball through attendance at competitions and athlete visits to kindergartens.

Such activities have included attendance at the 17th Women’s Mediterranean Championship — the Jean Ferignac Trophy, Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, the 2025 Men’s World Championship qualification phase 2 play-off against Italy and the Men’s 18 EHF EURO 2024, where children spent time with the players as well as watching the matches. In addition, members of the national teams visited kindergartens and attended classes held by licensed coaches during the EHF Weeks in March and April. 

0VR06036

Phase 2: from October 2024 to August 2025

HF Montenegro’s Master Plan project is now into phase 2, with the initiatives for children aged three to six extending to three new cities, all in the south of the country: Bar, Tivat and Ulcinj. Phase 2 also involves the implementation of initiatives for children aged six to eight in the original target areas of Podgorica, Cetinje and Niksic.

“The project is currently being implemented in six cities and seven kindergartens, involving around 400 children who are being trained by 13 of our coaches. The feedback has been excellent — from children, parents, and kindergarten staff alike. We have received institutional support from the Ministry of Education, which is crucial for the successful implementation of this initiative.

"The European Handball Federation has supported us in this project, and the public in Montenegro has responded very positively, recognising us as the first national sports federation to implement such a project,” says Pavicevic. 17 clubs are now involved and the total number of activities in phase 2 will come to 252 across the nine months. 

In addition to the physical activities surrounding handball for kindergarten-aged children, HF Montenegro have prepared a colouring book as an additional promotional tool for the sport. The book has been distributed in all six cities and seven kindergartens. “These creative approaches help us capture children’s attention and nurture their love for the sport from an early age."

Zagorka 146

Looking ahead from the midway point

With still a full year remaining after the end of phase 2, HF Montenegro plan to expand their initiatives further.

“Next year, we plan to expand the project to the northern region of Montenegro, which means it will be implemented in nine cities. This will cover nearly all the centres in the country with a significant handball tradition. Furthermore, we aim to include elementary schools, focusing on children from first to fourth grade, which will further expand the base and increase the number of talents,” says Vesovic.

“Small countries like Montenegro cannot afford stagnation. Initiatives like this are essential for popularising sports and strengthening their development. Handball is one of the most successful sports in our country, but only through continuous development can we expect new successes. This project has already shown that we are on the right track, and we are confident that its further expansion will bring significant results for handball and society as a whole.”

Photos © Montenegrin Handball Federation

GEO Master Plan 2
CLM25 Final Füchse Berlin Vs SC Magdeburg 1KA08412 EM
