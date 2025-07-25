Montenegro's Master Plan: Laying the foundation for progress

End of 2023 marked by planning phase and first steps
The first step for HF Montenegro after signing the agreement with the EHF was to appoint the individuals who would be responsible for the implementation of the various steps comprising the project. In September 2023, Beslija was named project coordinator; Miljan Vesovic was appointed coordinator of communication with the coaches, clubs and kindergartens, as well as the EHF; and Milos Pavicevic as responsible for marketing, media coverage of events and promotion of the initiatives via media and the official platforms of the federation.
In addition, a working group, comprised of seven members, was appointed.
The group then set to work creating the concept for the project, beginning with a focus on developing kindergartens in three areas: Podgorica, Cetinje and Niksic. That step involved visiting kindergartens in the defined locations and meetings with the Ministry of Education to collect the necessary data and establish contacts, and preparing a work concept.
The Ministry of Education consented to the activities, as well as helping with parts of the project such as the establishment of contact with kindergarten representatives, and a detailed activity plan for 2024 was created. The activities involve cooperation with clubs, who provide logistical and professional resources, while the only obligation of the kindergartens participating is to appoint coordinators to take care of the children during the project activities and handle elements such as timetable planning and transportation. Concerning those details, in October 2023, frameworks of cooperation were defined and contracts were concluded with the involved clubs and the four kindergartens that would take part in the first year.