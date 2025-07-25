Montenegro's Master Plan: Laying the foundation for progress

Creation of the concept

“After analysing the current status of handball in Montenegro, we realised that, in addition to the senior leagues for men and women, as well as the leagues for younger categories, it is essential to focus on the youngest age group — children aged three to six years. Our goal is to reach as many children as possible because we believe that increasing participation is key to developing handball in small countries like Montenegro. By doing so, we not only promote handball but also encourage healthy lifestyles,” says project coordinator Emir Beslija.

“Currently, we have about 200 registered female players and approximately the same number of male players at the senior level. This is a very modest base, but we believe that Montenegro, despite its small population, can be a breeding ground for talent. Working with the youngest children lays the foundation for future progress, as continuous development across all age groups is the only way to achieve sustainable results. Through this project, our goal is to increase the number of children involved in handball and ensure a greater influx of talent for future generations.

“Our long-term goal is to achieve the widest possible reach among children of all age groups, which will ensure the stable development of handball in Montenegro. Continuous work from the youngest age to the senior level is crucial for achieving results. We believe that this project will lay the groundwork for a larger number of players in the future, further strengthening Montenegrin handball.”