Slovenia win fourth bronze at Men's 20 EHF EURO

Slovenia win fourth bronze at Men's 20 EHF EURO

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EHF / Simona Margetić
19 July 2026, 17:50

Slovenia have added another bronze medal to their collection after they won the 3/4 placement match against Denmark with 30:28 at the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026. This is Slovenia's fourth bronze in the competition's history, and third time for Denmark to finish in fourth place after 2000 and 2014. 

Earlier in the day, the last spot for the 26th IHF Men's Junior (U21) World Championship in 2027 was confirmed when Israel beat Croatia 36:31 (14:17) in the 15/16 placement match. In total, 15 places were up for grabs for a championship held in North Macedonia next year. The qualified teams are Sweden, Hungary, Denmark, Slovenia, France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Austria, the Faroe Islands, Romania, Iceland and Israel. 

  • Slovenia have now equalled Germany on the medal table at the M20 competitions, winning their sixth medal in total. The triumph against Denmark brought them fourth bronze (2004, 2010, 2012, 2026) — they won gold in 2018 and silver in 2002 
  • the two teams are among the ones with the most medals won in the competition. Even with this loss,  Denmark still top the list, with seven medals in total: four gold, one silver and two bronze
  • despite Frederik Møller's 17 saves, Denmark were never in the lead in the match. The Slovenian defence, with goalkeeper Matevž Mlakar, who added 14 saves to the goalkeeper duel, was the key to the Slovenian win
  • Slovenian centre back Aljuš Anžic is the team's top scorer, netting 65 times; Denmark's top scorer in the competition is Simon Sejer Kristensen with 42 goals

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BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Denmark vs Slovenia 28:30 (10:15)

Top scorers: Gustav Sunesen 6/10 (DEN), Aljuš Anžic 9/15 (SLO)
Players of the Match: Gustav Sunesen (DEN), Tjaž Štaleker (SLO)

Slovenia did not lack motivation entering the bronze medal match against Denmark. Tomaz Ocvirk’s team started with a strong defence backed by their goalkeeper Matevž Mlakar. A 5:0 series from Slovenia at the opening minutes of the game forced the Danes to call for a timeout, which shortly after resulted in a penalty, but Mlakar saved Simon Sejer Kristensen’s attempt. Three minutes later, Kristensen scored the first goal for Denmark and spoiled the Slovenian goalkeeper’s clean sheet, who by that point had stopped five shots from five attempts. Still without many solutions for the Slovenian tactics, Danish head coach Dennis Jensen was forced to call a second timeout at minute 18, when his side were eight goals behind (3:11). They managed to score three without conceding one, but there was a lot to catch up on. With a more compact defence and a few saves from Frederik Møller, including a penalty save against Aljuš Anžic, they went on a break five goals behind (10:15). 

In the second half, the game was more even, with both goalkeepers, Mlakar and Møller, saving some crucial shots. Denmark were pressuring the Slovenian defence as the minutes were passing and managed to narrow the gap. Three minutes to the end of the second half, the scoreboard was showing 27:28, a one-goal lead for Slovenia. At that point, everything was at stake — Tjaž Štaleker was on the penalty line, Møller saved, but the ball went into the hands of Vanja Dragic, who eventually scored, bringing Slovenia back to a two-goal lead. A last-second save by Mlakar meant Slovenia took the bronze medal home and left Denmark empty-handed.  

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Simion Sebastian Tataru / FRH
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Simion Sebastian Tataru / FRH
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Simion Sebastian Tataru / FRH
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Simion Sebastian Tataru / FRH
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Simion Sebastian Tataru / FRH
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Main image: Simion Sebastian Tataru / FRH

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