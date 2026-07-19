BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Top scorers: Gustav Sunesen 6/10 (DEN), Aljuš Anžic 9/15 (SLO)

Players of the Match: Gustav Sunesen (DEN), Tjaž Štaleker (SLO)

Slovenia did not lack motivation entering the bronze medal match against Denmark. Tomaz Ocvirk’s team started with a strong defence backed by their goalkeeper Matevž Mlakar. A 5:0 series from Slovenia at the opening minutes of the game forced the Danes to call for a timeout, which shortly after resulted in a penalty, but Mlakar saved Simon Sejer Kristensen’s attempt. Three minutes later, Kristensen scored the first goal for Denmark and spoiled the Slovenian goalkeeper’s clean sheet, who by that point had stopped five shots from five attempts. Still without many solutions for the Slovenian tactics, Danish head coach Dennis Jensen was forced to call a second timeout at minute 18, when his side were eight goals behind (3:11). They managed to score three without conceding one, but there was a lot to catch up on. With a more compact defence and a few saves from Frederik Møller, including a penalty save against Aljuš Anžic, they went on a break five goals behind (10:15).

In the second half, the game was more even, with both goalkeepers, Mlakar and Møller, saving some crucial shots. Denmark were pressuring the Slovenian defence as the minutes were passing and managed to narrow the gap. Three minutes to the end of the second half, the scoreboard was showing 27:28, a one-goal lead for Slovenia. At that point, everything was at stake — Tjaž Štaleker was on the penalty line, Møller saved, but the ball went into the hands of Vanja Dragic, who eventually scored, bringing Slovenia back to a two-goal lead. A last-second save by Mlakar meant Slovenia took the bronze medal home and left Denmark empty-handed.