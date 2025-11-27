Open-age players more confident in perception of women’s handball

Following on from the survey of Younger Age Category (YAC) athletes conducted during the various national team competitions held during the summer, the survey of players in the open-age sides offers new insights into how female players see women’s handball as a game, which issues in the context of their careers are most important to them and who are the most influential women in handball.

Differences in public perception between age groups

One alarming finding of the YAC survey was the common response that outsiders, the public, see women’s handball as “boring” or “worse than men’s” handball. While there were many positive comments regarding how the public view women’s handball, the number of negative perceptions was more prominent.

That was not the case among the open-age players, where the majority of survey respondents fell in the age range of 21 to 30. While the terms “boring” and “uninteresting” were somewhat prominent when describing the players’ perception of how the public see women’s handball, positive responses were much more common.

Most notably, female handball players in the 35 national teams competing at the top level see their game as fast, quick and dynamic; different than men’s handball; fun, entertaining and exciting; and physical, hard and aggressive. The only other negative perception that was somewhat prominent was that some people apply gender stereotypes to the game — the idea that it is “not for women.”

These perceptions on the part of female handball players are meaningful — and more importantly, could be extremely important in keeping young women in the game. If young women have discouraging thoughts as to how others see them in the context of the sport, they might be less confident in their handball pursuits overall. When people feel good in a certain environment, they are more likely to want to stay in that environment, so transforming the negative public perceptions — or at least the young female players’ views of those perceptions — seems crucial.

As female athletes graduate to the open-age category, they seem to start to feel more confident in how their game is perceived. The responses to the public perception here align more with how the players themselves see women’s handball, where the emphasis is on physical and performance qualities, skills and mindset, and team and social dynamics. The overwhelming most common response to the self-description of the game question was “fast.”