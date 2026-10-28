Plock and Melsungen proceed, Nantes out

Plock and Melsungen proceed, Nantes out

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
28 October 2026, 22:55

For 14 teams, the group phase of the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 ended on Wednesday night, with Orlen Wisla Plock and MT Melsungen staying in the competition after grabbing group B’s main round spots.

HBC Nantes, however, will continue their European season in the EHF European League Men after their 27:33 defeat to Plock and Melsungen’s 26:26 draw with HC Vardar 1961.

One Veszprém HC and SC Magdeburg finished the group phase with their sixth victories, against FC Porto and HC Kriens-Luzern, respectively. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain Handball beat Aalborg Håndbold 32:25 to top group C and carry three points to the next stage of the competition.

In the day's Highlight Match, HC Zagreb beat RK Celje Pivovarna Laško 38:32 away.

  • goalkeeper Miljan Vujović sent Plock to the main round with 16 saves in their win against HBC Nantes

  • Melsungen took the draw they needed to proceed at HC Vardar, as Florian Drosten equalised the result with seven seconds left   

  • with 10 saves in 30 minutes, Emil Nielsen secured Veszprém their sixth win in the same number of matches

  • Danish goalkeeper Mikkel Løvkvist was also crucial for PSG’s win against Danish champions Aalborg, with 14 saves

  • despite 10 goals by their top talent Aljuš Anžic, Celje finished the group phase without a point after their derby defeat to Zagreb

  • Magdeburg cruised past their Swiss neighbours HC Kriens-Luzern 36:29, with Oscar Rasmussen Vind as their top scorer with nine goals

GROUP A

FC Porto (POR) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN) 29:34 (15:17)

H2H: 0-1-9

Top scorers: Antonio Martinez 6/9 (FC Porto); Ahmed Hesham 5/6, Nedim Remili 5/7 (One Veszprém HC)

After an equal start, Veszprém pulled ahead to 12:9 after 20 minutes thanks to three unanswered goals before extending the gap to 16:12 six minutes later, as goalkeeper Mikael Appelgren had a major impact. But Porto were eager to say farewell to the Champions League in style; with a 3:0 run right after the break they levelled the result at 18:18. From that moment on, the match went back and forth until the 50th minute. Finally, Veszprém kept their clean record in the group phase, backed by Emil Nielsen, who entered the goal after the break and saved 10 shots (41.7 per cent) in 30 minutes. Even a red card against Yehia Elderaa did not stop the visitors, who cruised to a clear victory.

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JGM 3634
Once again, we showed that we are playing well and producing good handball, and today we did so against one of the best teams in the world right now. We played an excellent game for 50 minutes, but in the last 10 minutes our level dropped and we made some technical errors. However, we were also up against one of the best goalkeepers in the world, which made things more difficult for us.
Carlos Martingo
Head coach, FC Porto
JGM 2539
I think that, even though there were no points or qualification at stake in this match, it was still very intense and highly competitive. Both teams played with their best players and gave everything they had. The game remained balanced until the last five or six minutes, when we managed to build a lead. With the new Champions League format this year, it’s very important to advance with four points.
Thiagus Petrus
Left back, One Veszprém HC
20261028 Porto Veszprem 1
Jose Gageiro
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Jose Gageiro
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Jose Gageiro
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Jose Gageiro
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Jose Gageiro
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Jose Gageiro

GROUP B

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 33:27 (15:13)

H2H: 3-1-4

Top scorers: Frederik Bjerre 7/8 (Orlen Wisla Plock); Noam Leopold 10/13 (HBC Nantes)

Orlen Wisla Plock remain in the Champions League, while HBC Nantes’ international journey continues in the EHF European League after their second consecutive defeat. In the do-or-die match for both sides, Plock turned a 9:11 deficit in the 22nd minute into a 15:13 lead at the break, and held on to their advantage through the rest of the match. The main difference between the sides was between the posts, as Miljan Vujović (Plock) clearly won the goalkeeper duel with 16 saves against Nantes’ duo of Christoffer Bonde and Ivan Pesic. After the break, the Slovenian remained the cornerstone for the hosts, keeping them ahead by two or three goals while Nantes missed too many chances. Only Noam Leopold and Ihor Turchenko, who combined for 16 goals, were able to make an impact. With five minutes left and trailing 26:29, Nantes’ coach Gregory Cojean took his last time-out — but nothing changed. Plock secured their main round spot with a double strike from Mitja Janc and Gergö Fazekas.

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20261028 WISLA NANTES 035
I think we prepared extremely well, both technically and physically. Mentally, as a team, I think we showed great fighter spirit and stood together. I'm so proud of the guys and really happy that we can advance to the main round.
Frederik Bjerre
Left wing, Orlen Wisla Plock
20261028 WISLA NANTES 023
Plock played a good match tonight. They played better than us. They deserve the qualification for the next round. I think we made too many mistakes. We missed too many shots tonight.
Grégory Cojean
Head coach, HBC Nantes
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Jerzy Stankowski
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Jerzy Stankowski
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Jerzy Stankowski
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Jerzy Stankowski
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Jerzy Stankowski
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Jerzy Stankowski

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs MT Melsungen (GER) 26:26 (14:12)

H2H: 3-0-3

Top scorer: Mattéo Fadhuile 7/9 (HC Vardar 1961), Leon Stehl 8/11 (MT Melsungen)

A successful final block against a direct free throw by Uroš Mitrović propelled Champions League debutants MT Melsungen to the main round after a true thriller in Skopje. Melsungen achieved the result they needed after Florian Drosten had equalised seven seconds before the end. With seven points on their account, Melsungen finish second below Plock and ahead of Nantes in the group. Thanks to a strong start for goalkeeper Nebojsa Simić and goals by Aaron Mensing and Reynir Þór Stefánsson, MT Melsungen had control of the first 20 minutes. But backed by their frenetic fans, HC Vardar struck back and turned the tide as their goalkeeper Miłosz Wałach saved some important shots. With Mattéo Fadhuile netting the last two goals of the first half, the hosts took a two-goal lead to the locker room. Melsungen equalised five minutes after the match restarted, but their attack was still not that efficient and Vardar never gave up. When Vardar’s defence ace Wiktor Jankowski was sent off after his third suspension, Melsungen’s youngest player grabbed his chance: 20-year-old right wing Leon Stehl netted eight times and was crucial for the main round ticket.

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DD8 8762
I would like to congratulate my teammates on their phenomenal fighting spirit, as well as our supporters for their incredible support. Although we made many mistakes, both in attack and defence, we managed to earn a draw. I hope we will treat this match as another valuable lesson, learn from the mistakes we made and perform better next time.
Uroš Mitrović
Right back, HC Vardar 1961
DD8 8501
We knew the atmosphere would be incredible and that Vardar would play with all the energy they had. I know how important the Champions League is to this club, so we expected them to give everything on the court. We knew it would be extremely difficult, and that is exactly the kind of match we experienced. We did not deliver our best performance, but I would like to thank my players.
Roberto Parrondo
Head coach, MT Melsungen
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Denis Dukovski
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Denis Dukovski
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Denis Dukovski
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Denis Dukovski
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Denis Dukovski
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Denis Dukovski
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Denis Dukovski

GROUP C

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 32:25 (15:11)

H2H: 7-1-1

Top scorers: Kamil Syprzak 8/9, Elohim Prandi 8/13 (Paris Saint-Germain); Mads Hoxer 7/10 (Aalborg Håndbold)

A Dane was PSG’s hero, as goalkeeper Mikkel Løvkvist saved 44 per cent of all shots by the Danish champions in the first half and finished on 14 saves. Allowing Aalborg to score just 11 goals in 30 minutes was the reason for the clear half-time advantage for the hosts, who pulled ahead decisively with a 4:0 run from 7:7 in the 14th minute thanks to their stable defence. Aalborg narrowed the gap in the first 10 minutes of the second half, but despite Mads Hoxer closing the visitors up to 16:18 they could not grab the momentum. Instead, they conceded another 0:4 run in under four minutes, as Løvkvist still was on fire. After a double strike by Kamil Syprzak for the 27:21 in minute 53, Paris were confirmed as winners of the match and of the group, although both sides finished with nine points. Juri Knorr, who will move from Aalborg to Paris next summer, netted five times against his future club.

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R2 5342
We’re very happy with this win at home. Getting through to the next round with three points is really important for us, and it gives us a great foundation for the next stage. We’re in a good rhythm and full of confidence.
Sebastian Karlsson
Right wing, Paris Saint-Germain Handball
R2 5037
I think we didn’t play our best today. It was a really tough match for us. It’s always difficult to play in this arena with such a great atmosphere. We were missing the last 5 per cent, we hope to perform better in the next game.
Felix Möller
Line player, Aalborg Håndbold
20261028 PSG Aalborg 1
Eric Renard Team Pics / PSG
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Eric Renard Team Pics / PSG
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Eric Renard Team Pics / PSG
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Eric Renard Team Pics / PSG
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Eric Renard Team Pics / PSG

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 32:38 (16:16)

H2H: 12-1-13

Top scorers: Aljuš Anžic 10/13 (RK Celje Pivovarna Laško); Giorgi Tskhovrebadze 11/14 (HC Zagreb)

In the first half, it was a constant up and down between the old rivals, as the lead changed five times in 30 minutes. With youngster Aljuš Anžic on fire, who netted 11 times in the reverse fixture and five times before the break, Celje struck back after Zagreb led for a long time. After 30 minutes, the duel between the two Slovenian goalkeepers Gal Gaberšek (Celje) and Urh Kastelic (Zagreb) was almost equal, with a small 7:6 advantage for the experienced Kastelic. In a match in which both sides focused more on attack rather than on defence, Zagreb had the better re-start with a 4:1 run and finally decided the match when pulling ahead from 25:24 to 32:27, as Giorgi Tskhovrebadze had an incredible run after the break.

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SLK 3512
It was our last match in the Champions League, but in the second half we simply weren't solid enough and ran out of steam. The first half was good. We were quite solid in defence, and the goalkeeper was in good form. But then, in the second half, we simply ran out of gas.
Klemen Luzar
Head coach, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško
SLK 2677
Celje is a young team, they run very well, maintain a high tempo, and thrive on easy goals. In the first half, we allowed them to play their game, and that was evident in the score — we couldn't pull away. But we withstood the pressure, there was a great atmosphere here in Celje, and we're happy we managed to secure the two points.
Hrvoje Horvat
Head coach, HC Zagreb
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RK Celje Pivovarna Laško
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RK Celje Pivovarna Laško

GROUP F

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) 36:29 (18:11)

H2H: 2-0-0

Top scorers: Oscar Rasmussen 9/10 (SC Magdeburg); Jerome Müller 8/9 (HC Kriens-Luzern)

Like in the 29:39 defeat in the reverse fixture, Kriens-Luzern were chanceless against mighty Magdeburg. As in the round 5 win against Kolstad, Philipp Weber was on fire, netting six of his seven goals in the first half. As goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanović also stood strong, SCM had a flying start, leading 7:2 after only 15 minutes. Although the Swiss champions improved in attack, the margin grew to seven goals at the break. Knowing they had won the match, the hosts were a little unfocused in defence and allowed Kriens-Luzern to reduce the margin. Despite three German clubs being part of the competition, Kriens-Luzern’s right back Jerome Müller will finish as the best German group phase scorer with a total of 39 goals, including eight on Wednesday.

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20261024 Scm Luzern 26
We’ve had a very good group stage. We didn’t drop any points, stuck to our game plan and are heading into the main round with four points. Naturally, we can be satisfied with that.
Bennet Wiegert
Head coach, SC Magdeburg
20261024 Scm Luzern 63
It hurts right now. But we knew we would be facing a strong Magdeburg team. We wanted to put up a good fight, and for long stretches, we managed to do that. Nevertheless, you can clearly see the difference in quality. Matches like these are extremely important for us because they show us where we need to improve.
Valentin Wolfisberg
Right back, HC Kriens-Luzern
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Eroll Popova
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Eroll Popova
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Eroll Popova
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Eroll Popova
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Eroll Popova

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Kolstad Håndball (NOR) 40:35 (19:16)

H2H: 8-0-0

Top scorers: Kiryl Rabchynski 8/11 (Industria Kielce); Simon Jeppsson 9/11 (Kolstad Håndball)

Kolstad led just once — 1:0 after two minutes — in a one-sided match, as the hosts easily pulled ahead to an early 11:5 advantage, scoring from all positions. When Kielce missed too many chances, the Norwegian champions occasionally managed to reduce the gap, but could not challenge the 2016 EHF Champions League winners. Coach Krzysztof Lijewski started his rotation quite early and gave playing time to young players such as 21-year-old Kiryl Rabchynski, who took his chance by scoring eight goals. His side will finish the group phase on eight points and go on to the main round, while Kolstad have to hope for their first international points in the play-offs of the EHF European League.

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2U1A1457
I think we played a good game. There were a few spells when we lost momentum and our opponents reduced the gap to two goals, forcing us to extend our lead again. Everyone approached this game professionally, and there was never any question of taking our foot off the gas. We had more freedom in our play because we knew we had already qualified, so we could let our imagination run free and take more shots.
Michał Olejniczak
Left back, Industria Kielce
2U1A0470
We knew it would be a difficult game because Kielce are an experienced team. We tried to compete and find ways to counter their strengths, but at times, the level of handball Industria Kielce produced was simply too high for us.
Magnus Gullerud
Line player, Kolstad Håndball
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Tomasz Fąfara
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Tomasz Fąfara
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Tomasz Fąfara
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Tomasz Fąfara
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Tomasz Fąfara
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Tomasz Fąfara
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Tomasz Fąfara

Main photo © Jerzy Stankowski

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