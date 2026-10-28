One Veszprém HC and SC Magdeburg finished the group phase with their sixth victories, against FC Porto and HC Kriens-Luzern, respectively. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain Handball beat Aalborg Håndbold 32:25 to top group C and carry three points to the next stage of the competition.

In the day's Highlight Match, HC Zagreb beat RK Celje Pivovarna Laško 38:32 away.

goalkeeper Miljan Vujović sent Plock to the main round with 16 saves in their win against HBC Nantes

Melsungen took the draw they needed to proceed at HC Vardar, as Florian Drosten equalised the result with seven seconds left

with 10 saves in 30 minutes, Emil Nielsen secured Veszprém their sixth win in the same number of matches

Danish goalkeeper Mikkel Løvkvist was also crucial for PSG’s win against Danish champions Aalborg, with 14 saves

despite 10 goals by their top talent Aljuš Anžic, Celje finished the group phase without a point after their derby defeat to Zagreb

Magdeburg cruised past their Swiss neighbours HC Kriens-Luzern 36:29, with Oscar Rasmussen Vind as their top scorer with nine goals

GROUP A

H2H: 0-1-9

Top scorers: Antonio Martinez 6/9 (FC Porto); Ahmed Hesham 5/6, Nedim Remili 5/7 (One Veszprém HC)

After an equal start, Veszprém pulled ahead to 12:9 after 20 minutes thanks to three unanswered goals before extending the gap to 16:12 six minutes later, as goalkeeper Mikael Appelgren had a major impact. But Porto were eager to say farewell to the Champions League in style; with a 3:0 run right after the break they levelled the result at 18:18. From that moment on, the match went back and forth until the 50th minute. Finally, Veszprém kept their clean record in the group phase, backed by Emil Nielsen, who entered the goal after the break and saved 10 shots (41.7 per cent) in 30 minutes. Even a red card against Yehia Elderaa did not stop the visitors, who cruised to a clear victory.