Registration open for Goalkeeper Summit 2025

After the successful inaugural edition in 2023, the Goalkeeper Summit returns two years later for the second event, which aims to elevate the participants’ experience and take the next step by introducing practice sessions in a sports hall. Participants can also register for the EHF Goalkeeper Specialisation A, which includes an e-learning course to be completed prior to attending the Goalkeeper Summit.

The activities will start at 14:00 CEST on Thursday 2 October and will continue until 18:00 CEST on Friday 3 October, offering the participants the chance to take part in both theoretical and practical sessions necessary for developing their skills.

Mats Olsson, EHF Expert and goalkeeper coach of Norway women's national team and the EHF European League title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt, will return for the Goalkeeper Summit as a lecturer, and will be joined by another Swedish legend and former European Champion – Germany's national teams and THW Kiel goalkeeper coach Mattias Andersson. More speakers and the full programme will be announced in due course.

“The best thing about the summit is that we come together and that we can learn from each other,” said Olsson after taking the stage at the first summit in 2023.

The lectures will cover a series of essential topics required for goalkeepers’ physical preparation, including saving techniques, helping goalkeepers make quick, smart decisions and positioning the goalkeeper in team tactics.

Registration is now open until 10 September 2025, with different fees depending on the chosen option:

registration only for the Goalkeeper Summit 2025 – €150 (lunch and dinner included)

registration for both the Goalkeeper Summit 2025 and the EHF Goalkeeper Specialisation A – €200 (lunch and dinner included)



Register for the Goalkeeper Summit 2025 here and follow the event’s webpage for more details. Participants who register for specialisation will have to go through an e-learning class in September before arriving at the summit in order to obtain the certificate. Further information on the e-learning class will be provided after registration.





Photo © Eva Manhart