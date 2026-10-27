Playing fast handball has always suited Šoštarić, and under Szeged's head coach Michael Apelgren, the wings have been given an important role in that game, together with the freedom to take responsibility when the chance comes.
“With the change of the coach, the game started going more through the wings, through those fast and easy goals, and that is handball for me. I really like that, so you don't have to stand there in attack and struggle, because in some situations, in some moments, you simply push the ball through to the wing,” says Šoštarić.
“At least here, at this club, we have freedom. We can shoot even from small angles. We don't have to look for a big, clear chance, but we can also shoot from the wing from some half-chances and try because the coach simply trusts us that much,” adds Šoštarić.