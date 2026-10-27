On a fast break, Šoštarić once again has to read the goalkeeper, although with more space in a one-on-one situation he can also have the opportunity to try a spin shot or another finish he would not normally use from the wing.

“A fast break, in my opinion, is one of those situations where you're one-on-one with the goalkeeper and you're expected to score. I really like to look at the goalkeeper there, but those are the situations where there is an opportunity for a spin shot or some shot like that which you don't take from the wing.”

The approach changes from seven metres, where he is trying to influence the goalkeeper's reaction and get him to move in the direction he wants.

“From seven metres, you have to make the goalkeeper do what you want him to do. I would say seven-metre throws are more difficult. You really have to have your seven-metre shots well prepared and you have to be in a good rhythm from seven metres.

“You have to be consistent when taking seven-metre throws and have confidence in yourself that what you're going to do will be enough to make the goalkeeper go to the other side.”