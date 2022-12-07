Statement on the match Förthof UHK Krems vs Vojvodina

The first leg of the EHF European Cup Men Round 3 match, Förthof UHK Krems (AUT) vs Vojvodina (SRB), took place in Krems on Saturday and ended with a result of 27:29 in favour of the guest team.

Because of riots with spectators, who had travelled from Novi Sad to Krems, the match was interrupted for about 10 minutes in the first half before it resumed and was completed without any further interruptions.

The EHF has collected information and reports regarding these incidents as well as regarding incidents in the city of Krems over the course of the day prior to the game and will open legal procedures against both clubs.

This includes legal procedures against RK Vojvodina regarding the 1st leg and against UHK Krems regarding their announcement not to travel to Serbia for the return game due to security reasons.

As a consequence of this and also in order not to overshadow the 2nd leg by security issues, the game in Novi Sad scheduled for Saturday, 10 December 2022 will not be played and is postponed until further notice.

