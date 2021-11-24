18:47

We are off and running in Aalborg and in Kielce. Remember you can watch both games live on EHTV side-by-side on the same screen:

18:41

The Kiel fans are getting ready for their Zebras' match in Aalborg...

18:33

Kiel are calling their visit to Aalborg a "Spitzenspiel" on the club's Twitter account. Don't think I have to translate that for you...

18:27

Are you so grateful for EHFTV's multiscreen option as well? At least we don't have to choose between Kielce vs Barça and that other game starting at 18:45 CET: MOTW Aalborg vs Kiel!

It is another clash between the 2021 finalists and the 2020 winners. Kiel came out on top last week, but even though it is only a minor trip to Aalborg, it will be different match today in Denmark.

Marcus Floth spoke to Aalborg's Henrik Møllgaard and Kiel's Magnus Landin at the Dinner for Two - powered by Gorenje. In case you missed, you can still enjoy the talk on our official ehfcl Instagram account:

18:15

So, among the two matches starting in half an hour is Kielce vs Barça. That would have always been a match to keep an eye, what do I say: both eyes, on of course, but even more so since what happened last week. Kielce became the first team to beat Barça in their very own Palau Blaugrana since November 2015.

So Barça will be red hot to hit back tonight in Poland... but Kielce are on a six-match winning streak and haven't dropped a point at home so far this season.

Fasten your seatbelts for this one!

18:06

What a night do we have in prospect! Before we go through the schedule match-by-match, see here what is coming up over the next few hours:

And here is the full round 8 schedule:

18:00

Good evening, and welcome to another two nights of EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 fun!

We are entering round 8 tonight, and that means we are halfway through the group phase schedule. In other words: we have seen this week's matches as reverse fixtures before. More precise: we are going to see the same matches as last week, but the home teams are now the visitors.

As always, start with our round preview to get yourself up to date: