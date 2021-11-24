Aalborg take MOTW; Kielce, Montpellier, Zagreb also win
The group phase of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 has entered its second half this week with round 8, including Wednesday's Match of the Week where Aalborg Håndbold defeated THW Kiel 35:33.
- round 8 of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 group phase
- on Wednesday: Aalborg beat Kiel 35:33 in the MOTW; Kielce defeat Barça again, 29:27 this time; Zagreb down Brest 31:24 for their first win in 641 days; Montpellier beat Elverum by seven goals (39:32) like last week
- on Thursday, at 18:45 CET: Veszprém vs Motor, Dinamo vs Flensburg; at 20:45 CET: Porto vs PSG, Vardar vs Szeged
22:19 RESULT | ZAGREB vs BREST 31:24 (14:14)
They have done it, and they have done it in style! Zagreb fi-nal-ly find the way back to winning, after 23 matches and 641 days (since February 2020) where the failed to take the two points. Tonight they defeat Meshkov Brest by a convincing margin of seven goals.
22:15 RESULT | MONTPELLIER vs ELVERUM 39:32 (19:16)
Another week, similar result: after their 37:30 win in Norway in round 7, Montpellier beat Elverum again by seven goals tonight: 39:32. Hugo Descat has run a bit quiet in the second half but finishes the match on a great tally of 11.
This one didn't go in - in the first half - but meanwhile Zagreb look like closing in on their first win in 23 matches, leading Brest by four with only a handful minutes left to play...
Lovely from Lenne:
21:24 HALF-TIME | ZAGREB vs BREST 14:14
Zagreb have been ahead by up to four goals (9:5) but it is all level at the break - just like the final result last week. Who is going to take that first victory - if anyone at all?
21:21 HALF-TIME | MONTPELLIER vs ELVERUM 19:16
Hugo Descat, netting eight times, has been on fire in the first half as Montpellier go three up over Elverum at the break.
And talking about group A, that is where Zagreb are trying to finally win an EHF Champions League match again. Remember, they haven't done so for their last 23 (!) matches, but are now enjoying an early lead against Brest...
.. who are without Ivan Pesic. The goalkeeper has earlier today signed for German side Stuttgart with immediate effect and is set to join Nantes next season.
That win in MOTW has brought back Aalborg into the battle for the top-two spots of group A again; they are now just one point behind Kiel. And the big man tonight was Nikolaj Laesø - with a stunning nine goals!
It was always going to be an exciting start to round 8, and oh yes, it was! No time to breathe as we are heading into our second set of matches right away, both from group A:
- Zagreb vs Brest
- Montpellier vs Elverum
Let hear from the players after Aalborg defeated Kiel in the MOTW:
It was a hard game but we did it very good. I think, the defence was the best. Because we fought very hard and that is very good.
We had a lot of tempo in the game but in the end we were not good enough in the defence. If you get 35 goals then it is hard to win a game.
20:20 RESULT | MOTW AALBORG vs KIEL 35:33 (17:16)
They have done it! No better occasion than MOTW to get your first ever win over Kiel, and Aalborg have done just that tonight. Without star player Aron Palmarsson, but with a lot of willpower, sheer class, and a touch of luck every now and then they hold on to their half-time lead.
20:16 RESULT | KIELCE vs BARÇA 29:27 (14:16)
What a late comeback from Kielce! They trailed for most of the match, but never gave in, and ended up handing the defending champions Barça a second straight defeat. Just W-O-W!!!
Team timeout Kielce: The hosts get back to just one behind (27:26) against Barça... this is far from over.
20:06
Meanwhile in Poland, we see this terrific Tunisian entry:
Aalborg now four goals up on Kiel: 30:26. And only 11 minutes on the clock...
Scoring goals like this one, who can stop Aalborg this MOTW?!
Aalborg doing well to keep their nose in front in the opening exchanges of the second half of MOTW against Kiel. Remember, Aalborg have never beaten Kiel in seven previous matches in European club competitions; actually, they only get one draw back in 2004 but lost the other six.
Can tonight be the night they turn the tide?
19:24 HALF-TIME: MOTW AALBORG vs KIEL 17:16
Here is what EHF journalist Björn Pazen says about the first 30 minutes:
"After Kiel was dominant in the first 45 minutes last week, the first half of the reverse fixture was more or less equal - proved by the half-time score of 17:16. Both sides have a clear focus on attack, while both goalkeepers did not have that much impact they had hoped for. The lead changed four times only until 10:10 - and no team managed to pull ahead before Aalborg’s intermediate treble strike for the 16:13.
And both sides showed their variety in attack - it were not two, three players, who took the responsibility, but Aalborg and Kiel each have eight players on the scorers list at the break. While the hosts relied on the full fire power of their back court players, such as Sandell, Christensen and Claar, Kiel benefited from their mastermind Miha Zarabec, either for goals or assists.
Also, the audience was a factor for Aalborg: They are impressively boosted by their fans in the fully packed red and white arena, and even some spectators took the way from Northern Germany to Northern Denmark."
19:21 HALF-TIME: KIELCE vs BARÇA 14:16
An intense match in Poland, with the visitors from Spain leading by two. Aitor Arino with five and Alex Dujshebaev with four the best scorers so far.
No clear gap but Claar scores:
19:11
Team timeout Aalborg: Stefan Madsen gathers his men for additional instructions. So far, so good for Aalborg in MOTW against Kiel!
19:07
Over in Poland, Barça quickly went three up (6:3) but the teams are back to (almost) level again after 20 minutes, with Kielce now one goal down (10:9).
19:04
Tight start in our MOTW as Aalborg and Kiel remain very much in the balance for the first quarter-and-a-bit.
We are off and running in Aalborg and in Kielce. Remember you can watch both games live on EHTV side-by-side on the same screen:
18:41
The Kiel fans are getting ready for their Zebras' match in Aalborg...
Kiel are calling their visit to Aalborg a "Spitzenspiel" on the club's Twitter account. Don't think I have to translate that for you...
18:27
Are you so grateful for EHFTV's multiscreen option as well? At least we don't have to choose between Kielce vs Barça and that other game starting at 18:45 CET: MOTW Aalborg vs Kiel!
It is another clash between the 2021 finalists and the 2020 winners. Kiel came out on top last week, but even though it is only a minor trip to Aalborg, it will be different match today in Denmark.
Marcus Floth spoke to Aalborg's Henrik Møllgaard and Kiel's Magnus Landin at the Dinner for Two - powered by Gorenje. In case you missed, you can still enjoy the talk on our official ehfcl Instagram account:
So, among the two matches starting in half an hour is Kielce vs Barça. That would have always been a match to keep an eye, what do I say: both eyes, on of course, but even more so since what happened last week. Kielce became the first team to beat Barça in their very own Palau Blaugrana since November 2015.
So Barça will be red hot to hit back tonight in Poland... but Kielce are on a six-match winning streak and haven't dropped a point at home so far this season.
Fasten your seatbelts for this one!
What a night do we have in prospect! Before we go through the schedule match-by-match, see here what is coming up over the next few hours:
And here is the full round 8 schedule:
Good evening, and welcome to another two nights of EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 fun!
We are entering round 8 tonight, and that means we are halfway through the group phase schedule. In other words: we have seen this week's matches as reverse fixtures before. More precise: we are going to see the same matches as last week, but the home teams are now the visitors.
As always, start with our round preview to get yourself up to date: