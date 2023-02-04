20230204

SUMMARY: Metz win group B, FTC take MOTW victory

04 February 2023, 12:00

Play-off places can be won and lost this weekend, while other teams are aiming straight for the Quarter-finals. Follow live coverage of EHF Champions League Women Round 13.

  • Match of the Week goes the way of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria who beat SG BBM Bietigheim, 28:23, and qualify for the play-offs
  • Storhamar comfortably beat Lokomotiva Zagreb 22:31 to join FTC in the next stage
  • Metz Handball booked a Quarter-final spot today, they beat Rapid Bucuresti 36:34
  • Team Esbjerg 30:20 WHC Buducnost BEMAX and Vipers Kristianstad 36:31 Krim Mercator Ljubljana are today's other matches
  • three matches to come on Sunday, including CSM Bucuresti vs Brest Bretagne Handball
  • check out our preview of the round for all the permutations! All matches are live on EHFTV (geoblocking may apply in your location)

20:34

We wrap up day one of round 13 with the reviews from the three late matches

Have a good evening everyone and we'll see you for another three ties tomorrow!

20230204 Metzhanball Rapidbucarest H (9)
EHF Champions League

Metz book quarter-final ticket after defeating Rapid

GROUP B REVIEW: Bruna de Paula and Kristina Jörgensen helped seal first place in the group for Metz with a narrow win at home

today, 2 hours ago
2023 02 04 Vipers Krim Mercator Ljubljana 32
EHF Champions League

Vipers utilise back line to clinch big win against Krim

GROUP A REVIEW: Vipers Kristiansand piled on the pressure on CSM Bucuresti after recording a comprehensive home victory against Krim

today, 3 hours ago
20230204 Team Esbjerg WHC Buducnost Bemax 17 Turkoglu
EHF Champions League

Strong first-half finish lifts Esbjerg past Buducnost

GROUP B REVIEW: Esbjerg secured their third straight win and earned a boost ahead of the crucial last round of the group phase

today, 2 hours ago

20:26

Here's what victorious Metz coach, Emmanuel Mayonnade had to say after his team advanced straight to the Quarter-finals

20230204 Metzhanball Rapidbucarest H (10) X2
I'm happy and very proud of my team. Tonight we didn't play the way we wanted to, we made a lot of mistakes in attack and defence. But of course I don't care, we are proud to finish first in the group and it's incredible that we are already qualified for the quarter-finals.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Coach, Metz Handball

20:15

Take a look at some of the best photos from around the EHF Champions League Women today!

More to enjoy in our match reviews and on our social media channels, @ehfcl

20230204SMIC1292 X2
20230204SMIC2246 X2
20230204SMIC1308 X2
20230204 OZSE5446 X2
20230204 Team Esbjerg WHC Buducnost Bemax Team Esbjerg X2
20230204 Team Esbjerg WHC Buducnost Bemax 14 Breistol X2
20230204 Team Esbjerg WHC Buducnost Bemax WHC 33 Agovic X2
20230204 Team Esbjerg WHC Buducnost Bemax 17 Turkoglu X2
20230204 Metzhanball Rapidbucarest Mi 1 X2
20230204 Metzhanball Rapidbucarest H (9) X2
20230204 Metzhanball Rapidbucarest H (5) X2
2023 02 04 Vipers Krim Mercator Ljubljana 31 X2
2023 02 04 Vipers Krim Mercator Ljubljana 35 X2
0Q9A2448 X2
0Q9A2303 X2 (1)

20:05

A few words from a couple of today's victorious coaches

20230204SMIC1447 X3
It was a special and complex game, we knew the stake and our away defeat still was in our heads. In the first half we made it hard for ourselves, we missed a lot of chances and we had unnecessary penalties. In the second half, it was important to start well, Blanka Bíró was amazing in the goal, and our attacking play got better with the support from the back
Gábor Elek
Coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
0Q9A2883 X2
We've managed to win two new points and that's what matters the most. I feel like we are ready for the Playoffs.
Finn Kenneth Gabrielsen
Coach, Storhamar Elite Handball

19:50

Image

19:45

SATURDAY RESULTS 

MOTW - FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 28:23 SG BBM Bietigheim
Lokomotiva Zagreb 22:31 Storhamar Elite Handball
Team Esbjerg 30:20 WHC Buducnost BEMAX
Metz Handball 36:34 CS Rapid Bucuresti
Vipers Kristiansand 36:31 Krim Mercator Ljubljana

Metz Handball win group B and qualify for the Quarter-finals
Storhamar Elite and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria qualify for the Play-offs

Image

19:43

First place in the group.

That has a great ring to it, doesn't it, Metz fans?

19:34

As well as the thrilling finale in France, Vipers stayed in control against Krim to win by five.

Buducnost added some pride to the score line towards the end but the damage was done, Esbjerg win by 10 to keep their Quarter-final hopes alive

 

19:29

Metz run the clock down and score a 7m of their own to win a thriller 36:34

They have made it to the Quarter-finals! Congratulations!

19:25

LAST MINUTE in Metz... 7m converted so it's a ONE GOAL GAME

19:20

Looks like Krim are going to have to get something from their last match and hope BBM lose again if they are to make the play-offs. 

33:26 now to Vipers who will be going back to the top of group A for the time being

19:17

One goal to sum up how much stronger Esbjerg have been today... probably this one!

28:15 now the lead over Buducnost

19:15

A few nervous looks on the Metz bench, but they still hold the advantage over Rapid, 30:28 as we go into the last ten minutes!

2023 02 04 Vipers Krim Mercator Ljubljana 32 X3

19:05

The only close game at the moment is Metz vs Rapid, the gap still at 3 as it was at the break, 26:23

19:01

Esbjerg start the second half as they ended the first, no way through for Buducnost

18:55

A few snaps and a wide variety of facial expressions on display in the first-halves!

Second halves are underway!

20230204 Team Esbjerg WHC Buducnost Bemax WHC 12 Armelle X2
20230204 Team Esbjerg WHC Buducnost Bemax 25 Reistad X3
20230204 Metzhanball Rapidbucarest H (7) X2
20230204 Metzhanball Rapidbucarest H (8) X2
20230204 Metzhanball Rapidbucarest H (10) X2

18:49

Krim ran out of steam a bit towards the end of the half and Jamima Roberts was there to punish them

18:48

"Teamwork, it doth maketh the dream work."

William Shakespeare

(possibly)

18:39

Half-time scores around the continent

Vipers are on course to put Krim's play-off hopes to bed

Esbjerg finished the half strongly to open up a big lead over their Montenegrin opponents

And Metz continue to hold a small but significant lead over Rapid

18:33

If you're wondering why Reistad only has one so far...

18:31

This is her only one thus far, her teammates are chipping in though as Esbjerg have taken the lead, 12:9

18:28

Plenty of usual suspects on the score sheet in Norway as Vipers extend their advantage, 14:10

18:25

Nothing to separate the two sides in France at the moment as Metz finish off this attack

18:23

Buducnost are looking to open up a two-goal lead over Esbjerg to dent the Danish side's Quarter-final ambitions

18:15

The reviews from MOTW and the other 16:00 match are in! 

20230204 FTC Bietigheim MOTW Gallery3
EHF Champions League

FTC seal play-off berth with stylish comeback

MOTW REVIEW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria secured their place in the play-offs with an excellent fight back against SG BBM Bietigheim, taking a 2…

today, 4 hours ago
20230402 EHF CL Storhamar Lokomotiva
EHF Champions League

Storhamar claim play-off spot with their fourth win

GROUP B REVIEW: Anniken Obaidli and Eli Marie Raasok led the Norwegian side to a historic spot in the play-offs

today, 4 hours ago

18:09

Some tight games on our hands! This two-goal lead the Vipers is the biggest at the moment!

18:04

The crowds have flocked to Metz this evening, plenty of away support too! Will the visitors be taking the win back to Romania? They have made the better start

17:59

If you're out and about today too, stay up-to-date with our three 18:00 throw-offs right here! Follow our socials @ehfcl or watch live on EHFTV

17:50

No time to catch our breath after that enthralling MOTW.

Three more matches are throwing-off at 18:00 CET! 

A win for Metz over Rapid Bucuresti can give them hopes of a Quarter-final place, same for Esbjerg who host Buducnost.

Krim are still trying to reach the play-offs but have a tough trip to Vipers! The champs are hunting top spot in the group!

20230204 Team Esbjerg WHC Buducnost Bemax WHC 87 Jovana X2
20230204 Team Esbjerg WHC Buducnost Bemax 18 Tranborg X2
20230204 Metzhanball Rapidbucarest Before Rapid 20 X2
20230204 Metzhanball Rapidbucarest Before Laura 1 X2

17:40

What a pivotal moment in the match this was! Blanka Biro making sure BBM weren't going to get back into it!

17:38

Congratulations to Antje Angela Malestein who takes the Player of the Match award for round 13's MOTW!

She scored 7 times for a 78% shot efficiency rate!

Image

17:31

PLAY-OFF PLACE SECURED

Congratulations too to FTC! An amazing end to the game from them seals victory in MOTW and a play-off phase place!

17:28

PLAY-OFF PLACE SECURED!

Victory for Storhamar Elite who cruise to a 22:31 win over Zagreb and make it to the next phase

Image

17:26

17:26

No mistake from Katrin Klujber! FOUR-goal lead for FTC with 2.5 minutes to go!

Job done?

17:23

This was the go-ahead goal for FTC! 5 minutes left in a thrilling MOTW!

17:21

We asked if BBM could turn things around, and the answer was yes! They force FTC into a time out after the home team go 3:36 without a goal!

FTC still lead 23:21

17:18

11 goals... from 11 shots!

17:16

BBM have been forced into a time-out, will a change of tactics make a difference?

22:18 to FTC

17:14

You spin us right round Karolina, right round!

17:10

The home crowd are BOUNCING now! Five in a row puts FTC back in front!

17:08

How good has Antje Malestein been so far? She's top scoring with 6 goals

20230204 OZSE5314 X3

17:04

Make that THREE... we're level again!!!

17:03

Bietigheim opened up a three-goal lead, but FTC hit back with two quick ones of their own... it's 16:17!

17:00

Lively start to the second half in Zagreb, Storhamar are already past the 20-goal mark, leading 17:22 after 38 minutes

16:53

Second halves in both matches are underway!

Passion and determination! What a first half of MOTW we had! Here are the best images...

20230204SMIC0642 X3
20230204SMIC0969 X2
20230204SMIC1002 X2
20230204SMIC0881 X2
20230204SMIC1217 X2
20230204SMIC0685 X2

16:45

So much skill on show in this MOTW! 

You're welcome to stay here but if you head over to EHFTV we won't begrudge you!

 

16:38

The last goal of the half going the visitors way means BBM Bietigheim lead by two at the midway point in MOTW!

16:36

We have reached the break in group B. As it stands, the Norwegian visitors will be heading to the play-offs

16:33

Tena Petika is keeping things ticking over for Zagreb who are still searching for that elusive first win

16:28

In our other game, Storhamar have opened up the gap again over Zagreb

16:23

A big reason for the lack of early goals... Melinda Szikora! 

16:20

Early days still but Katrin Klujber is already proving what a big miss she was for FTC vs Brest last time

5:5 in Budapest!

16:14

Plenty more goals in Zagreb, where the home side are well in this one, 8:9.

They'll have to find a way to stop Tina Abdula, though!

16:11

Who else loves close, low-scoring encounters? 

This 7m was converted by Inger Smits, 2:2 in the 8th minute

16:07

It took nearly three minutes for the opening goal in MOTW, BBM scored it but FTC now lead 2:1

In the other game, Storhamar have made a strong start and lead 3:6

16:00

We're underway!

Big team news for FTC is they welcome back Katrin Klujber after she missed their loss to Brest last time

15:55

FTC were looking serious when they arrived earlier this afternoon! Is this the kind of look you need when you're hunting a Champions League play-off spot?

And don't forget to follow our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all the best moments of the day!

15:50

Warm-ups and pre-match necessities are almost over, we're 10 minutes away from MOTW between FTC and BBM Bietigheim, and Lokomotiva Zagreb vs Storhamar!

20230204SMIC0357 X2
20230204SMIC0430 X2
0Q9A1912 X2

15:45

Here is the state of play in group B, where just a point will be enough for Storhamar to make the play-offs against struggling Zagreb

Maybe the Croatian side have a surprise in store?

15:35

We're throwing you all straight in at the deep end with MATCH OF THE WEEK!

The aim for FTC is simple, beat Bietigheim and they will secure a place in the play-offs

They are only separated by one point in group A, but BBM are not in good form

 

15:30

Good afternoon handball fans! What a weekend of EHF Champions League Women action we have awaiting us! 

So many possible twists and turns for the penultimate round of group phase, if you're still in any doubt as to who needs what, take a look at our round preview in the bullet points abouve!

20230203 PSG Gonzalez Main
Previous Article Gonzalez: “People won’t be happy until you win the Champions League”
20230402 EHF CL Storhamar Lokomotiva
Next Article Storhamar claim play-off spot with their fourth win

Latest news

More News