SUMMARY: Metz win group B, FTC take MOTW victory

SATURDAY RESULTS

MOTW - FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 28:23 SG BBM Bietigheim

Lokomotiva Zagreb 22:31 Storhamar Elite Handball

Team Esbjerg 30:20 WHC Buducnost BEMAX

Metz Handball 36:34 CS Rapid Bucuresti

Vipers Kristiansand 36:31 Krim Mercator Ljubljana



Metz Handball win group B and qualify for the Quarter-finals

Storhamar Elite and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria qualify for the Play-offs





First place in the group.

That has a great ring to it, doesn't it, Metz fans?

💛 No mistakes: Kristina Jörgensen makes sure @MetzHandball will finish the #ehfcl group stage top of group B! pic.twitter.com/aqc7hKDu7P — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 4, 2023

As well as the thrilling finale in France, Vipers stayed in control against Krim to win by five.

Buducnost added some pride to the score line towards the end but the damage was done, Esbjerg win by 10 to keep their Quarter-final hopes alive

Metz run the clock down and score a 7m of their own to win a thriller 36:34

They have made it to the Quarter-finals! Congratulations!

LAST MINUTE in Metz... 7m converted so it's a ONE GOAL GAME

Looks like Krim are going to have to get something from their last match and hope BBM lose again if they are to make the play-offs.

33:26 now to Vipers who will be going back to the top of group A for the time being

One goal to sum up how much stronger Esbjerg have been today... probably this one!

28:15 now the lead over Buducnost

A few nervous looks on the Metz bench, but they still hold the advantage over Rapid, 30:28 as we go into the last ten minutes!