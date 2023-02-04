SUMMARY: Metz win group B, FTC take MOTW victory
Play-off places can be won and lost this weekend, while other teams are aiming straight for the Quarter-finals. Follow live coverage of EHF Champions League Women Round 13.
- Match of the Week goes the way of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria who beat SG BBM Bietigheim, 28:23, and qualify for the play-offs
- Storhamar comfortably beat Lokomotiva Zagreb 22:31 to join FTC in the next stage
- Metz Handball booked a Quarter-final spot today, they beat Rapid Bucuresti 36:34
- Team Esbjerg 30:20 WHC Buducnost BEMAX and Vipers Kristianstad 36:31 Krim Mercator Ljubljana are today's other matches
- three matches to come on Sunday, including CSM Bucuresti vs Brest Bretagne Handball
- check out our preview of the round for all the permutations! All matches are live on EHFTV (geoblocking may apply in your location)
20:34
We wrap up day one of round 13 with the reviews from the three late matches
Have a good evening everyone and we'll see you for another three ties tomorrow!
20:26
Here's what victorious Metz coach, Emmanuel Mayonnade had to say after his team advanced straight to the Quarter-finals
I'm happy and very proud of my team. Tonight we didn't play the way we wanted to, we made a lot of mistakes in attack and defence. But of course I don't care, we are proud to finish first in the group and it's incredible that we are already qualified for the quarter-finals.
20:15
Take a look at some of the best photos from around the EHF Champions League Women today!
20:05
A few words from a couple of today's victorious coaches
It was a special and complex game, we knew the stake and our away defeat still was in our heads. In the first half we made it hard for ourselves, we missed a lot of chances and we had unnecessary penalties. In the second half, it was important to start well, Blanka Bíró was amazing in the goal, and our attacking play got better with the support from the back
We've managed to win two new points and that's what matters the most. I feel like we are ready for the Playoffs.
19:50
19:45
SATURDAY RESULTS
MOTW - FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 28:23 SG BBM Bietigheim
Lokomotiva Zagreb 22:31 Storhamar Elite Handball
Team Esbjerg 30:20 WHC Buducnost BEMAX
Metz Handball 36:34 CS Rapid Bucuresti
Vipers Kristiansand 36:31 Krim Mercator Ljubljana
Metz Handball win group B and qualify for the Quarter-finals
Storhamar Elite and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria qualify for the Play-offs
19:43
First place in the group.
That has a great ring to it, doesn't it, Metz fans?
19:34
As well as the thrilling finale in France, Vipers stayed in control against Krim to win by five.
Buducnost added some pride to the score line towards the end but the damage was done, Esbjerg win by 10 to keep their Quarter-final hopes alive
19:29
Metz run the clock down and score a 7m of their own to win a thriller 36:34
They have made it to the Quarter-finals! Congratulations!
19:25
LAST MINUTE in Metz... 7m converted so it's a ONE GOAL GAME
19:20
Looks like Krim are going to have to get something from their last match and hope BBM lose again if they are to make the play-offs.
33:26 now to Vipers who will be going back to the top of group A for the time being
19:17
One goal to sum up how much stronger Esbjerg have been today... probably this one!
28:15 now the lead over Buducnost
19:15
A few nervous looks on the Metz bench, but they still hold the advantage over Rapid, 30:28 as we go into the last ten minutes!
19:05
The only close game at the moment is Metz vs Rapid, the gap still at 3 as it was at the break, 26:23
19:01
Esbjerg start the second half as they ended the first, no way through for Buducnost
18:55
A few snaps and a wide variety of facial expressions on display in the first-halves!
Second halves are underway!
18:49
Krim ran out of steam a bit towards the end of the half and Jamima Roberts was there to punish them
18:48
"Teamwork, it doth maketh the dream work."
William Shakespeare
(possibly)
18:39
Half-time scores around the continent
Vipers are on course to put Krim's play-off hopes to bed
Esbjerg finished the half strongly to open up a big lead over their Montenegrin opponents
And Metz continue to hold a small but significant lead over Rapid
18:33
If you're wondering why Reistad only has one so far...
18:31
This is her only one thus far, her teammates are chipping in though as Esbjerg have taken the lead, 12:9
18:28
Plenty of usual suspects on the score sheet in Norway as Vipers extend their advantage, 14:10
18:25
Nothing to separate the two sides in France at the moment as Metz finish off this attack
18:23
Buducnost are looking to open up a two-goal lead over Esbjerg to dent the Danish side's Quarter-final ambitions
18:15
The reviews from MOTW and the other 16:00 match are in!
18:09
Some tight games on our hands! This two-goal lead the Vipers is the biggest at the moment!
18:04
The crowds have flocked to Metz this evening, plenty of away support too! Will the visitors be taking the win back to Romania? They have made the better start
17:59
17:50
No time to catch our breath after that enthralling MOTW.
Three more matches are throwing-off at 18:00 CET!
A win for Metz over Rapid Bucuresti can give them hopes of a Quarter-final place, same for Esbjerg who host Buducnost.
Krim are still trying to reach the play-offs but have a tough trip to Vipers! The champs are hunting top spot in the group!
17:40
What a pivotal moment in the match this was! Blanka Biro making sure BBM weren't going to get back into it!
17:38
Congratulations to Antje Angela Malestein who takes the Player of the Match award for round 13's MOTW!
She scored 7 times for a 78% shot efficiency rate!
17:31
PLAY-OFF PLACE SECURED
Congratulations too to FTC! An amazing end to the game from them seals victory in MOTW and a play-off phase place!
17:28
PLAY-OFF PLACE SECURED!
Victory for Storhamar Elite who cruise to a 22:31 win over Zagreb and make it to the next phase
17:26
17:26
No mistake from Katrin Klujber! FOUR-goal lead for FTC with 2.5 minutes to go!
Job done?
17:23
This was the go-ahead goal for FTC! 5 minutes left in a thrilling MOTW!
17:21
We asked if BBM could turn things around, and the answer was yes! They force FTC into a time out after the home team go 3:36 without a goal!
FTC still lead 23:21
17:18
11 goals... from 11 shots!
17:16
BBM have been forced into a time-out, will a change of tactics make a difference?
22:18 to FTC
17:14
You spin us right round Karolina, right round!
17:10
The home crowd are BOUNCING now! Five in a row puts FTC back in front!
17:08
How good has Antje Malestein been so far? She's top scoring with 6 goals
17:04
Make that THREE... we're level again!!!
17:03
Bietigheim opened up a three-goal lead, but FTC hit back with two quick ones of their own... it's 16:17!
17:00
Lively start to the second half in Zagreb, Storhamar are already past the 20-goal mark, leading 17:22 after 38 minutes
16:53
Second halves in both matches are underway!
Passion and determination! What a first half of MOTW we had! Here are the best images...
16:45
So much skill on show in this MOTW!
You're welcome to stay here but if you head over to EHFTV we won't begrudge you!
16:38
The last goal of the half going the visitors way means BBM Bietigheim lead by two at the midway point in MOTW!
16:36
We have reached the break in group B. As it stands, the Norwegian visitors will be heading to the play-offs
16:33
Tena Petika is keeping things ticking over for Zagreb who are still searching for that elusive first win
16:28
In our other game, Storhamar have opened up the gap again over Zagreb
16:23
A big reason for the lack of early goals... Melinda Szikora!
16:20
Early days still but Katrin Klujber is already proving what a big miss she was for FTC vs Brest last time
5:5 in Budapest!
16:14
Plenty more goals in Zagreb, where the home side are well in this one, 8:9.
They'll have to find a way to stop Tina Abdula, though!
16:11
Who else loves close, low-scoring encounters?
This 7m was converted by Inger Smits, 2:2 in the 8th minute
16:07
It took nearly three minutes for the opening goal in MOTW, BBM scored it but FTC now lead 2:1
In the other game, Storhamar have made a strong start and lead 3:6
16:00
We're underway!
Big team news for FTC is they welcome back Katrin Klujber after she missed their loss to Brest last time
15:55
FTC were looking serious when they arrived earlier this afternoon! Is this the kind of look you need when you're hunting a Champions League play-off spot?
15:50
Warm-ups and pre-match necessities are almost over, we're 10 minutes away from MOTW between FTC and BBM Bietigheim, and Lokomotiva Zagreb vs Storhamar!
15:45
Here is the state of play in group B, where just a point will be enough for Storhamar to make the play-offs against struggling Zagreb
Maybe the Croatian side have a surprise in store?
15:35
We're throwing you all straight in at the deep end with MATCH OF THE WEEK!
The aim for FTC is simple, beat Bietigheim and they will secure a place in the play-offs
They are only separated by one point in group A, but BBM are not in good form
15:30
Good afternoon handball fans! What a weekend of EHF Champions League Women action we have awaiting us!
So many possible twists and turns for the penultimate round of group phase, if you're still in any doubt as to who needs what, take a look at our round preview in the bullet points abouve!