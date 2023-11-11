15:40

So action begins today in 20 minutes, with both Lubin and Sävehof in search of their first wins of the season. Both will have challenging matches to achieve that: last year's runners-up FTC got their first victory in round 6, beating Ikast 37:36, and with an unbeaten run in the Hungarian league will be hoping they have turned a corner. Their fans will definitely be behind them.

Odense have won four out of the last five matches, but are shakier away - will the fact they're playing just across the water from Denmark bring them any luck?

15:30

In the first round of games today, look out for FTC's Andrea Lekic. She has just 14 goals to go before becoming the fourth player to score 1,000 EHF Champions League Women goals - a feat which would put her alongside Jovanka Radicevic, Cristina Neagu and Anita Görbicz. She's scored 36 goals so far this season and her highest-scoring season was 2008/09, when she netted 88 times for Krim.

As this week's story points out, hitting 1,000 goals today might be a challenge even for Lekic, but it's a target which she is very likely to reach in one of the next couple of rounds.