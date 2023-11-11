Live blog: FTC host Lubin and Odense take on Sävehof
It's round 7 in the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24, with five matches on Saturday and three on Sunday. Match of the Week heads to Germany as SG BBM Bietigheim host unbeaten Györi Audi ETO KC, and there's an all-Danish battle to see who will finish the round top of group B.
- on Saturday, Bietigheim host Györ in MOTW at 20:00 CET
- also on Saturday: at 16:00 CET, FTC vs Lubin and Sävehof vs Odense; at 18:00 CET, CSM Bucuresti vs DVSC Schaeffler and Brest vs Buducnost
- on Sunday: at 14:00 CET, Rapid vs Vipers; at 16:00 CET, Krim vs Metz and Ikast vs Esbjerg
- read the round preview here and check out the group standings
- watch matches live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply), and highlights on the Home of Handball YouTube channel
- follow the official EHF Champions League socials on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook
- all photos courtesy of the home teams
SATURDAY 11 NOVEMBER
15:40
So action begins today in 20 minutes, with both Lubin and Sävehof in search of their first wins of the season. Both will have challenging matches to achieve that: last year's runners-up FTC got their first victory in round 6, beating Ikast 37:36, and with an unbeaten run in the Hungarian league will be hoping they have turned a corner. Their fans will definitely be behind them.
Odense have won four out of the last five matches, but are shakier away - will the fact they're playing just across the water from Denmark bring them any luck?
15:30
In the first round of games today, look out for FTC's Andrea Lekic. She has just 14 goals to go before becoming the fourth player to score 1,000 EHF Champions League Women goals - a feat which would put her alongside Jovanka Radicevic, Cristina Neagu and Anita Görbicz. She's scored 36 goals so far this season and her highest-scoring season was 2008/09, when she netted 88 times for Krim.
As this week's story points out, hitting 1,000 goals today might be a challenge even for Lekic, but it's a target which she is very likely to reach in one of the next couple of rounds.
15:20
Welcome to the live blog for round 7 of the EHF Champions League Women! We're somehow already halfway through the group phase - as of next week, we move to return matches - but there's lots to be decided still.
To begin the coverage this weekend, here's the round preview.