16:45

Only two more hours now until throw-off for the first three quarter-finals, though Montpellier HB and Füchse Berlin still have to wait twice as long for the start of their contest at 20:45 CEST.

For both teams, their most recent European triumph is three years ago, as Montpellier won the Champions League and Füchse the EHF Cup in 2018, both for the second time.

This is a hard-to-predict quarter-final. The best thing you can do as a team approaching such a challenging match, is relaxing before building up to the big showdown...

... and that is exactly what Füchse have been doing with a sunny city walk in Montpellier earlier today:

16:20

Another German team starting their quarter-final adventure at 18:45 CEST are SC Magdeburg, visiting IFK Kristianstad. Magdeburg have eased through their EHF European League campaign so far, but their only defeat this season came in Sweden - against Alingsås HK (30:29, thanks to a last-second goal from Samuel Lindberg) in a group match in November 2020.

In their ninth European season, IFK are appearing in the club's first ever quarter-final, in which they now face a tough test.

IFK against Magdeburg is also a duel between two of the best goal scorers still in the competition: Adam Nyfjäll (67 goals) against Ómar Ingi Magnusson (60).

15:55

Rhein-Neckar Löwen became the first winners of the revamped EHF Cup in 2013. Can they also become the first winners of the newly created EHF European League this season?

They are without doubt among the title favourites - but they still have a few hurdles on their way, starting with Chekhovskie medvedi in the first quarter-final leg tonight at 18:45 CEST.

But the Löwen leave no doubt about their goal: "Mission Final Four!" they are tweeting today, referring to the EHF European League Finals 2021 on 22/23 May.

15:15

Plock are heaving quite a season in the European League. They won group A, ahead of teams like Leon and Chekhov, before edging Sporting CP by a single goal (54:53) in the Last 16. Next up are GOG.

EHF journalist Courtney Gahan caught up with Abdelrahman Mohamed Homayed, the team's 21-year-old Egyptian goalkeeper. He is playing his first season in Europe and transferred to Plock only midway through the season, in February 2021. This is his story: