Live blog: Countdown to the quarter-finals
- join us this evening for live coverage of the European League Men quarter-finals
- four first-leg ties taking place, all live on EHFTV
- at 18:45 CEST, GOG face Orlen Wisla Plock, IFK Kristianstad take on SC Magdeburg and Chekhovskie Medvedi host Rhein-Neckar Löwen
- Montpellier face Füchse Berlin at 20:45 CEST
16:45
Only two more hours now until throw-off for the first three quarter-finals, though Montpellier HB and Füchse Berlin still have to wait twice as long for the start of their contest at 20:45 CEST.
For both teams, their most recent European triumph is three years ago, as Montpellier won the Champions League and Füchse the EHF Cup in 2018, both for the second time.
This is a hard-to-predict quarter-final. The best thing you can do as a team approaching such a challenging match, is relaxing before building up to the big showdown...
... and that is exactly what Füchse have been doing with a sunny city walk in Montpellier earlier today:
16:20
Another German team starting their quarter-final adventure at 18:45 CEST are SC Magdeburg, visiting IFK Kristianstad. Magdeburg have eased through their EHF European League campaign so far, but their only defeat this season came in Sweden - against Alingsås HK (30:29, thanks to a last-second goal from Samuel Lindberg) in a group match in November 2020.
In their ninth European season, IFK are appearing in the club's first ever quarter-final, in which they now face a tough test.
IFK against Magdeburg is also a duel between two of the best goal scorers still in the competition: Adam Nyfjäll (67 goals) against Ómar Ingi Magnusson (60).
15:55
Rhein-Neckar Löwen became the first winners of the revamped EHF Cup in 2013. Can they also become the first winners of the newly created EHF European League this season?
They are without doubt among the title favourites - but they still have a few hurdles on their way, starting with Chekhovskie medvedi in the first quarter-final leg tonight at 18:45 CEST.
But the Löwen leave no doubt about their goal: "Mission Final Four!" they are tweeting today, referring to the EHF European League Finals 2021 on 22/23 May.
15:15
Plock are heaving quite a season in the European League. They won group A, ahead of teams like Leon and Chekhov, before edging Sporting CP by a single goal (54:53) in the Last 16. Next up are GOG.
EHF journalist Courtney Gahan caught up with Abdelrahman Mohamed Homayed, the team's 21-year-old Egyptian goalkeeper. He is playing his first season in Europe and transferred to Plock only midway through the season, in February 2021. This is his story:
14:45
Four hours until throw-off! In the only match without German teams involved, GOG will host Plock. And the question is not if, but when GOG's Emil Jakobsen will score his 100th European League goal of the season. The left wing is currently on 99.
Here is the top 5 goal scorers (*) ahead of the quarter-final:
- Emil Jakobsen (GOG) - 99
- Adam Nyfjäll (IFK Kristianstad) - 67
- Simon Pytlick (GOG) - 65
- Hugo Descat (Montpellier HB) - 64
- Ómar Ingi Magnussen (SC Magdeburg) - 60
(*) only from teams still in the competition
14:00
With some big-name teams in the mix, the quarter-final promises to be an exciting affair this and next week. Check out the extended preview to get info on all four first-leg ties tonight:
12:33
There's a fascinating clash featuring no German teams at 18:45, GOG vs Orlen Wisla Plock.
Plock, a team featuring experienced internationals used to regularly playing in the EHF Champions League take on the young GOG side, who may be lacking in international experience as a team but have a number of young and experienced Danish national team players.
Plock have been the more consistent team this season but will be well-aware of the threat their hosts this evening pose.
10:30
Given Germany's dominance in Europe's second-tier competition over the years, it is no surprise we have three Bundesliga clubs still in the mix for the title.
All are playing away from home this evening and while Magdeburg and Rhein-Neckar Löwen are favourites for their clashes, the late-night match between Berlin and 2018 EHF Champions League winners Montpellier is too close to call.
10:15
Good morning and welcome to an early start for the European League live blog as we build up a bit of hype for this evening's quarter-finals!
All four first-leg matches take place this evening and we're spread across Europe with games in Denmark, Sweden, Russia and France.
18:45 CEST
GOG vs Orlen Wisla Plock
IFK Kristianstad vs SC Magdeburg
Chekhovskie Medvedi vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen
20:45 CEST
Montpellier HB vs Füchse Berlin