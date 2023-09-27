20:32

A lot of talk about the MOTW, of course, but look what Szeged have done tonight. Led by nine more goals from Mario Sostaric, raising his total for the season to 26 goals after three rounds, they beat Aalborg, arguably the strongest team from the two opening weeks, in a convincing way: 34:27.

Combined with the win for Kielce and subsequent loss for PSG, this also throws the standings in group A wide open.

RESULTS

Big result for Kielce this. Not just the win over PSG, but also the fact that they have vastly improved since their first home match this season, which they lost to Aalborg just two weeks ago.

Also, they handled the second-half absence of Alex Dujshebaev very well, will Arkadiusz Moryto stepping up to the task and playing back instead of wing.

Four goals up, three minutes left: Kielce are pleasing the home crowd in the sold-out Hala Legionów this MOTW. Match still not over, but...

OK, no more predictions on the live blog... Just when we believed Kielce have opened a probably decisive five-goal advantage, PSG claw their way back into it again, just like in the later stages of the first half.

Interesting stuff, and all to play for at 25:23 with just over 10 minutes left in this MOTW.

Elsewhere, Pelister are keeping in close touch with Kiel, only one goal in it halfway through the second half: 18:17. New arrival Bogdan Radivojevic crucial for Pelister with five from five.

Kielce go five up on PSG: 23:18. The mountain to climb gets ever higher for PSG this MOTW; Szymon Sicko and Arkadiusz Moryto with six goals each for Kielce.

Remember, no match between Kielce and PSG have been won by the visiting team since April 2018; at the moment, that stat doesn't look likely to change tonight.

Aalborg closed the gap to Szeged in the beginning of the second half but the hosts are back to a three-goal lead. Good stuff from the Hungarian side after their disappointment of getting zero points from two matches so far.

With Alex Dujshebaev out of the MOTW for now with an apparent hamstring issue, wing Arkadiusz Moryto is taking over on the right back position – and scored his fifth of the night right away as Kielce go three up on PSG again: 18:15.