LIVE BLOG: Magdeburg seek first points against Celje; Kielce beat PSG in MOTW
Four matches on Wednesday and four on Thursday are the ingredients for round 3 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24. The MOTW in Poland between Industria Kielce and Paris Saint-Germain Handball threw off this week's action on Wednesday, with Kielce taking a close 30:29 win.
- round 3 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League
- WEDNESDAY:
- Kielce closely beat PSG in MOTW 30:29; Kiel take both points at Pelister, 23:20; Szeged take important win 34:27 win against
- 20:45 CEST: Magdeburg vs Celje
- THURSDAY:
- 18:45 CEST: Zagreb vs Kolstad; Porto vs Barça; GOG vs Veszprém
- 20:45 CEST: Montpellier vs Plock
Wednesday 27 September 2023
20:46
No time to waste – tune in to EHFTV again for the last match of today, as defending champions Magdeburg host Celje in search for their first points of the season.
20:41
Back to MOTW... Let's hear from Alex Dujshebaev, who missed the second half with what looked like a muscle injury, and Kamil Syprzak with their first court-side reactions:
For it sure it was a great game against Paris, they are also a very complete, very good team. We are so happy because this was an important game for us ... we proved that we are a very big team, that we can do it everything, that we can win without a lot of players.
Unfortunately we couldn't manage to win. We knew it is tough, it is really hard to win here, but we were trying to do our best and we were not that far away. But a loss is a loss. For them it was important to win tonight, but for us also. That is why I am sad, because we couldn't do it.
20:32
A lot of talk about the MOTW, of course, but look what Szeged have done tonight. Led by nine more goals from Mario Sostaric, raising his total for the season to 26 goals after three rounds, they beat Aalborg, arguably the strongest team from the two opening weeks, in a convincing way: 34:27.
Combined with the win for Kielce and subsequent loss for PSG, this also throws the standings in group A wide open.
20:26 RESULTS |
_ MOTW Kielce vs PSG 30:29 (16:15)
_ Pelister vs Kiel 20:23 (9:11)
_ Szeged vs Aalborg 34:27 (20:16)
20:20
Big result for Kielce this. Not just the win over PSG, but also the fact that they have vastly improved since their first home match this season, which they lost to Aalborg just two weeks ago.
Also, they handled the second-half absence of Alex Dujshebaev very well, will Arkadiusz Moryto stepping up to the task and playing back instead of wing.
20:17
Four goals up, three minutes left: Kielce are pleasing the home crowd in the sold-out Hala Legionów this MOTW. Match still not over, but...
20:04
OK, no more predictions on the live blog... Just when we believed Kielce have opened a probably decisive five-goal advantage, PSG claw their way back into it again, just like in the later stages of the first half.
Interesting stuff, and all to play for at 25:23 with just over 10 minutes left in this MOTW.
20:01
Elsewhere, Pelister are keeping in close touch with Kiel, only one goal in it halfway through the second half: 18:17. New arrival Bogdan Radivojevic crucial for Pelister with five from five.
19:56
Kielce go five up on PSG: 23:18. The mountain to climb gets ever higher for PSG this MOTW; Szymon Sicko and Arkadiusz Moryto with six goals each for Kielce.
Remember, no match between Kielce and PSG have been won by the visiting team since April 2018; at the moment, that stat doesn't look likely to change tonight.
19:53
Aalborg closed the gap to Szeged in the beginning of the second half but the hosts are back to a three-goal lead. Good stuff from the Hungarian side after their disappointment of getting zero points from two matches so far.
19:45
With Alex Dujshebaev out of the MOTW for now with an apparent hamstring issue, wing Arkadiusz Moryto is taking over on the right back position – and scored his fifth of the night right away as Kielce go three up on PSG again: 18:15.
19:29
The first half of MOTW belonged to Kielce... for most part, that is. Near the end, and after the arrival of Sadou N'Tanzi, PSG managed to get more grip on the game, also because of some sloppy play by the hosts.
While Kielce were four up and seemed cruising at some points, this is now everybody's game. Just as we expected.
19:26 HALF-TIME |
_ MOTW Kielce vs PSG 16:15
_ Pelister vs Kiel 9:11
_ Szeged vs Aalborg 20:16
19:19
Team timeout Kielce. Coach Talant Dujshebaev not happy as his team have squandered half of the four-goal lead over PSG, 15:13.
19:14
Not a high-scoring game in Bitola, as Kiel lead Pelister by just 7:6 in the closing minutes of the first half.
19:09
Well, make that a four-goal gap for Kielce, as Arkadiusz Moryto makes it 13:9 for the hosts against PSG. Kielce stand defensively strong, while the French side are clearly searching for a solution to make up for the absence of Luc Steins.
19:01
Elsewhere, Szeged have gone in front against Aalborg 13:12, with Mario Sostaric keeping his terrific scoring rate from the previous week, already with five from five tonight.
18:58
Kielce are the first to go two goals up in the MOTW: it is 7:5 against PSG within 10 minutes.
18:45
Let's go! All matches are live on EHFTV, and the MOTW in Kielce comes with English commentary from Chris O'Reilly.
18:40
Almost ready to go! PSG coach Raul Gonzalez gives final instructions to his team before the MOTW in Kielce. By the way, PSG have to do without centre back Luc Steins, who has not travelled with the team to Poland as he expects to become a father any time soon.
18:28
Dziękujemy Bert! Thank you Bert!
Kielce will use the MOTW opportunity and the full arena tonight to give Bertus Servaas a proper goodbye: Servaas has stepped down after more than two decades in charge as club president of Kielce, and behind the scenes he has had a massive impact on the Polish side's rise to the top of European club handball.
18:19
The third match starting at 18:45 CEST features Pelister, who looked set for a difficult season after their clear defeats against Nordic opponents Kolstad and Aalborg in the first two rounds. And things probably won't mich easier tonight, with four-time EHF Champions League winners Kiel coming to town.
Kiel might be far from flawless in their domestic Bundesliga with two defeats in their first five games, but in Europe they have been cruising so far.
18:06
What a start to round 3: apart from the MOTW, we also see Pelister hosting Kiel, and Szeged taking on Aalborg at 18:45 CEST, all in group A. We close the night with titleholders Magdeburg seeking their first points in group B, at home against Celje at 20:45 CEST.
Aalborg are enjoying a fabulous start to their campaign, with a win in Kielce and a record 15-goal victory against Pelister. Szeged were unlucky with two close defeats – time to turn the tide tonight?
17:55
Kielce and PSG throw off in 50 minutes for their MOTW. Here is a small reminder of what happened last time both teams met:
17:00
"He might not be able to speak French yet, but Kent Robin Tønnesen has been feeling at home in Paris already," writes EHF journalist Kevin Domas in this feature, in which the PSG right back looks forward to the clash with Kielce in the MOTW (in less than two hours from now!):
16:47
Some more interesting facts ahead of the MOTW between Kielce and PSG:
- before their semi-final last June, the last seven duels between Kielce and PSG since April 2018 were all won by the home team
- PSG coach Raul Gonzalez worked as assistant of Kielce coach Talant Dujshebaev for eight seasons: at Ciudad Real (2005-11) and Atletico Madrid (2011-13); Raul Gonzalez’s first job as head coach came at HC Vardar, where Talant Dujshebaev’s son Alex – currently also at Kielce – was one of the players in his squad
- Kielce lost their CL 2023/24 season opener against Aalborg Håndbold before beating Kolstad Handball in round 2; PSG started the season with two wins, against OTP Bank-Pick Szeged and HC Zagreb
- two Kielce players had their professional debut at PSG in the past: Benoit Kounkoud and Dylan Nahi; a third French member of the Kielce squad has no past at PSG but played for HBC Nantes: Nicolas Tournat
- last week against Kolstad, Nicolas Tournat scored the 7,000th goal for Kielce in the club’s CL history
- a Polish international was PSG’s best scorer in the CL last season: line player Kamil Syprzak (103 goals).
- both teams played at an EHF FINAL4 six times; none of the three CL finals Kielce played were
decided after 60 minutes: in 2016, they beat Veszprém in a shoot-out; in 2022, they lost to Barça in a shootout; in 2023, they lost to SC Magdeburg in extra time; PSG played and lost one CL final – against Vardar
- in their CL history, Kielce have won 10 matches more than PSG (137 vs 127), but they have also played 44 matches more (232 vs 188)
16:34
For Kielce against PSG the result will aways be hard to predict. Well, maybe you can say that a draw is highly unlikely, since none of the 42 matches Kielce have ever played against teams from France in European club
competitions ended in a draw; also, none of the 18 results of PSG against Polish opponents was a draw. Remarkable!
If we narrow it down to just Kielce and PSG, we see that the French side lead the lead-to-head 7-5, but that the Polish side won their most important encounter: the 2016 final in Cologne.
16:18
They played the final in 2016. They played the semi-final in 2023. And they play the MOTW tonight at 18:45 CEST: Kielce and PSG. No wonder the Hala Legionów has been completely sold out for this one!
(If you didn't get your ticket, the MOTW is also live on EHFTV.)
16:09
We start round 3 with a Polish-French matchup (Kielce vs PSG in MOTW) and we end also with a French-Polish duel tomorrow (Montpellier vs Plock). Here is this week's full match schedule:
16:00
16 elite teams, eight promising matches, two entertaining nights full of handball fun: welcome to the live blog for round 3 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League!
It is still early days, of course, but all teams will have a proper feeling by now how they have started into the new season. For seven teams, there has been not much to complain about so far, as they have started with two wins from two matches.
