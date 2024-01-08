20240108

Live blog: Preparations for Men's EHF EURO in full swing

08 January 2024, 10:00

The Men's EHF EURO 2024 is almost ready for throw-off, so we are beginning our live blog coverage of all the build-up to the biggest tournament yet.

  • the Men's EHF EURO 2024 throws off in Dusseldorf on Wednesday 10 January
  • keep reading the live blog for build-up to the tournament
  • on Monday: teams start arriving in Germany
  • follow the EHF EURO social media channels: X, Facebook and Instagram
  • don't miss our special live podcast episode on the Home of Handball YouTube channel at 17:00 CET on Monday evening
  • all photographs © Kolektiff Images

10:30

To prepare you for the tournament, there's only one place you need to go - the official EHF EURO magazine. It's available here as a digital magazine to click through at your leisure!

10:00

A huge "herzlich wilkommen" to all handball fans from Germany, where the final preparations are being made ahead of the Men's EHF EURO 2024. This tournament promises to be the biggest European championships ever, with 24 teams all hoping to lift the coveted trophy on 28 January, and thousands of fans due to turn up to cheer them on.

It all throws off the day after tomorrow, when France face North Macedonia and hosts Germany play Switzerland in front of over 50,000 spectators in Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena. The set-up in the arena is progressing well; here are a few snaps our photographers got yesterday.

Keep refreshing this live blog for more behind-the-scenes photos, pictures of teams arriving, and some of the brilliant features we've published across our channels in the past few weeks. There's lots to share and we can't wait to get started!

