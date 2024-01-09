Summary: Media calls and final preparation on EHF EURO eve
There's just one more sleep until the Men's EHF EURO 2024, and Tuesday's live blog will help ramp up the anticipation levels as we bring you more news from Germany.
The fact that we got to see the arena, that we have been there for a few days, it builds up the excitement. We want to start the EHF EURO well, but we can’t forget that we are going to play in a special context, in a stadium. There are a lot of things to be excited about.
I remember the first time I played the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, it took me a while to get used to it. I was more comfortable the second time around. But we won’t have that chance tomorrow, we might never come back. It is a big stage, but also a one-time experience and we tried to prepare mentally our players, at least the best that we could do.
We will have to play very well, but I like to think that Germany will have to play the perfect game to beat us too. Germany have a lot of great players, but we have some quality too, let’s not forget that. Be sure that if they miss some things, we’ll make the most of their mistakes.