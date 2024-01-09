17:45

For Hungary, it's been quiz time, with players asked to identify German host cities from pictures. See how many they got right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magyar Kézilabda Szövetség (@mkszkezilabda)



17:35

France had their official portraits taken yesterday by our team of amazing photographers from Kolektiff Images - and the team behind the team got some behind-the-scenes shots of that happening. Every player is photographed so their image can be used on ehfeuro.eurohandball.com and on the cubes and big screens at the arenas.

17:25

The Faroese players were also on the road yesterday, travelling to Berlin for their first-ever EHF EURO!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faroe Islands Handball (@handball_faroe_islands)

17:15

Denmark - tipped by many to win the tournament - travelled to Munich yesterday and documented the journey on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Håndboldherrerne (@haandboldherrerne)

17:05

Croatia have announced their team travelling to Germany. Szeged right back Luka Stepancic is dropped to the reserve list, while David Mandic, Josip Sarac and Dominik Kuzmanovic are ruled out through injury. But it's still a solid squad for the 2020 silver medallists.

16:50

The teams are all ramping up their social media ahead of the tournament. We like this video from Portugal finding out which team member has the worst musical taste!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Federação de Andebol de Portugal (@andebolportugal)

16:22

Our journalist Kevin Domas is at the group A media calls and he's sent through some thoughts from North Macedonia and Switzerland - here's a couple of quotes from two true legends of the game, Macedonian coach Kiril Lazarov and Swiss centre back Andy Schmid.

If you want to see everything that's coming from the media calls, keep checking the flash quotes.