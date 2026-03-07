16:45

Spain are the other team with a chance to already clinch a berth for the final tournament, as they welcome Austria in the last Qualifiers game of the day. Head coach Joaquín Rocamora had a dreamy debut with the side, mounting an exceptional comeback in round 3 after being two goals down at the break, and he certainly aims to also make the home fans happy.

Johanna Reichert and Katarina Pandža have recently returned to the Austrian squad, after missing out on the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship, and they are still trying to get back to maximum level — can they be the boost the team needs today?

16:37

Sweden are riding high on confidence after their away victory over Serbia in round 3, as their perfect streak has propelled them to the top of group 5’s standings — and just one win away from booking their final tournament ticket.

In round 3, an in-form Katarina Krpez-Slezák netted 12 goals for Serbia, but she’ll need more support from her teammates this time around if they want to turn the tide.

The Swedes’ right wing Nathalie Hagman also stole the spotlight in the previous clash, when she scored seven times and celebrated her 1,000th goal for the national team. Witness her artistry!

A special night for Nathalie Hagman 🇸🇪 𝟭𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀 for the Swedish national team — what a historic achievement! ⭐#ehfeuro2026 #behere pic.twitter.com/jD0bWps6GS — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) March 4, 2026

16:30

The clock’s ticking and we’re getting closer to the first whistle of the day, so let’s have a quick overview of each game on the schedule.

Belgium made history by clinching their first-ever Qualifiers victory on Wednesday — helped by Munia Smits’ 11 goals — with a narrow 26:25 win against North Macedonia. The latter will do everything to bounce back in this reverse fixture and hope to count on their home crowd to grab some much-needed points, but another loss might just shatter their dreams of making it to the third final tournament in a row.