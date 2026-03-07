SUMMARY: Spain join Sweden for EURO line-up; North Macedonia take win

EHF / Iulia Burnei
07 March 2026, 16:10

The stakes got higher in the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers as round 4 threw off on Saturday with three games — and two nations clinched their final tournament tickets. The day got underway with North Macedonia's victory over Belgium, while the evening wrapped up with Sweden and Spain's comfortable wins against Serbia and Austria, respectively, which helped them reserve their seats for the final tournament in December. 

The EHF EURO Cup 2026 action also continued on Saturday, when Czechia defeated Türkiye in the Highlight Match, while Norway secured their semi-final participation after a dominant victory over Poland.

SATURDAY 7 MARCH

21:35

That's it from us today! The Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers round 4 returns tomorrow with eight games on an action-packed schedule — after the tie between Greece and Israel was called off and postponed until further notice (read more about it here).

Follow our website for Sunday's running coverage. Until then, we're wrapping up the day with the Qualifiers review, hot off the press. Have a good night!

EHF EURO

Sweden and Spain book EURO 2026 tickets

The favorites win on the opening day of Round 4 in the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

yesterday

21:23

Some of our favourite snapshots of the day — and the camera captured some winning smiles!

21:07

What a start to the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers round 4! While we're cooling off after these thrilling games, why not take a look at the EHF EURO Cup matches review, as they also brought lots of interesting action today.

EHF EURO

Norway cruises to the Euro Cup semi-final

While the defending champions are the first team through, Czechia are still in the race for the final tournament

yesterday

16:50

If you haven’t done this already, make sure you tune in to EHFTV to follow all games on Saturday and check out our TV guide to see if geo-restrictions may apply. And good news — North Macedonia vs Belgium comes with English commentary!

We’ve prepared a complete guide on where to watch the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers.

EHF EURO

Where to watch the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

Round 3 and 4 of the qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup this week get broad coverage on the EHF's channels

5 days ago

16:45

Spain are the other team with a chance to already clinch a berth for the final tournament, as they welcome Austria in the last Qualifiers game of the day. Head coach Joaquín Rocamora had a dreamy debut with the side, mounting an exceptional comeback in round 3 after being two goals down at the break, and he certainly aims to also make the home fans happy.

Johanna Reichert and Katarina Pandža have recently returned to the Austrian squad, after missing out on the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship, and they are still trying to get back to maximum level — can they be the boost the team needs today?

16:37

Sweden are riding high on confidence after their away victory over Serbia in round 3, as their perfect streak has propelled them to the top of group 5’s standings — and just one win away from booking their final tournament ticket.

In round 3, an in-form Katarina Krpez-Slezák netted 12 goals for Serbia, but she’ll need more support from her teammates this time around if they want to turn the tide.

The Swedes’ right wing Nathalie Hagman also stole the spotlight in the previous clash, when she scored seven times and celebrated her 1,000th goal for the national team. Witness her artistry!

 

16:30

The clock’s ticking and we’re getting closer to the first whistle of the day, so let’s have a quick overview of each game on the schedule.

Belgium made history by clinching their first-ever Qualifiers victory on Wednesday — helped by Munia Smits’ 11 goals — with a narrow 26:25 win against North Macedonia. The latter will do everything to bounce back in this reverse fixture and hope to count on their home crowd to grab some much-needed points, but another loss might just shatter their dreams of making it to the third final tournament in a row.

16:20

As usual, we’re focusing on the Qualifiers matches in our live blog, but let’s not forget that the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 is also underway!

The tournament’s round 4 starts strong with the Highlight Match at 17:30 CET (live on EHFTV with English commentary!), when Czechia welcome Türkiye. The latter are still hoping for their first points in this campaign, after suffering three consecutive losses — the most recent one on Wednesday against the same opponents, 26:34.

Later on, at 18:15 CET, Norway can secure their semi-final berth with a victory over Poland, as they aim to extend their EHF EURO Cup winning streak to 16. Find out more in the preview.

16:10

Warm welcome to all handball fans who are joining our running coverage of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers! Although it might not be a packed schedule today, Saturday surely has plenty in store for us.

The pressure is on as we are entering the second half of the long journey towards the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 in December, and Sweden and Spain can already book their seats for the final tournament today. In the meantime, North Macedonia and Belgium hope to climb up the standings, as the two sides are currently in the bottom half of the group 3 rankings.

Read our preview to see what to keep an eye on today!

EHF EURO

Sweden, Spain aim to become first teams to qualify for EHF E…

Round 4 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers opens with three matches on Saturday

yesterday
