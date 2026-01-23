Live blog: Croatia clinch one-goal win over Iceland

Live blog: Croatia clinch one-goal win over Iceland

EHF / Joanne Harris
23 January 2026, 12:00

Iceland, Croatia, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia and Sweden start their Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round journeys on Friday: Iceland, Slovenia and Sweden all have two points, while the other teams want to get on the board in the day's games. Follow us for live coverage of the matches from 15:30 CET!

15:10

Iceland and Croatia are in the arena in Malmö and warming up. Here's what they had to say on arrival.

Euro26 Hungary Vs Iceland SENN8614 DS
They can be unpredictable. It’s important we do our things good and we don’t allow them to get into the game with very many technical faults and they are scoring the fast breaks. We need to find solutions on their defence, because that is the best thing about the Croatian team.
Orri Freyr Þorkelsson
Left wing, Iceland
Croatia Vs Germany 1JC2846 JC
We need two points for the beginning. Now it’s a new phase, new points are available for us. We are in a tough position after a hard loss against Sweden. We need to bounce back; this is our first opportunity and I think and hope we will take all of it.
Mateo Maraš
Right back, Croatia

14:45

Eric Johansson is on point here - will he be on such good targeting form tonight against Slovenia?  

 

14:30

Statistician Julian Rux has looked at the respective performances of Hungary and Switzerland's goalkeepers, Kristóf Palasics and Nikola Portner, and particularly how they save the most difficult shots. Palasics comes out on top of all goalkeepers so far, saving over 40 per cent when difficulty is adjusted.


14:15

Hungary have been tuning up for the match against Switzerland with a reactions game - the Swiss can be speedy on the court, so this practice might come in useful! 

 

13:50

Iceland are playing in the first match today, against Croatia - here's how they've spent the past few days. 

 

13:30

Also this morning we published a lovely piece talking to Norwegian Handball Federation president Randi Gustad about the federation's 'Heart League' initiative, which aims to enable players of all ages with disabilities to take part in handball. Two Heart League players took part in an interviewing programme in Oslo where they got to sit down and interview players - see them in action! 

 

Euro26 Czechia Vs Norway FV2 4848 FV
EHF EURO

“Diversity and inclusion don’t just matter — they shape stro…

Norwegian Handball Federation President Randi Gustad speaks on inclusion initiatives and social sustainability

today, 7 hours ago

13:00

Switzerland go into the main round as the underdogs of group II, and as one of the youngest teams in the tournament - of the main round teams, only Portugal are, very slightly, younger on average.

Headed by Swiss legend Andy Schmid, the Swiss team are now preparing to experience something new to all of them, and centre back Felix Aellen is relishing the challenge. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan sat down with Aellen to find out more ahead of their game against Hungary tonight.

Euro26 Switzerland Vs Slovenia L7A8046 AM
EHF EURO

Switzerland’s Aellen: “The main thing is in the head”

One of the youngest teams at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, Switzerland believe in their chances in their first main round since 2004

today, 7 hours ago

12:30

Today starts with another clash between two familiar rivals. Iceland and Croatia have met seven times at the EHF EURO previously, with Iceland winning only once – in 2024, in the main round. Can they claim another victory today?

Next up, Switzerland and Hungary play for the first time ever at an EHF EURO, as Switzerland make their first main round appearance since they returned to the tournament following a 14-year absence in 2020. And finally, Slovenia meet co-hosts Sweden, with both already carrying two points into the main round.

Read more about today’s games in the preview!

EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH14714 UH
EHF EURO

Main round group II race begins

Round 1 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round wraps up with group II in Malmö playing their openers

yesterday

12:00

Hello from day 2 of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round!

Have you recovered from last night yet? All three matches were close and exciting in their own way, with that amazing France versus Denmark clash to finish off with. Martin Vilstrup and Bengt Kunkel recorded the latest episode of 'The Spin' straight after the game - listen now for their reactions!

EHFCUPLAST16 Photo 34
