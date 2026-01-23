14:45

Eric Johansson is on point here - will he be on such good targeting form tonight against Slovenia?

14:30

Statistician Julian Rux has looked at the respective performances of Hungary and Switzerland's goalkeepers, Kristóf Palasics and Nikola Portner, and particularly how they save the most difficult shots. Palasics comes out on top of all goalkeepers so far, saving over 40 per cent when difficulty is adjusted.



14:15

Hungary have been tuning up for the match against Switzerland with a reactions game - the Swiss can be speedy on the court, so this practice might come in useful!

13:50

Iceland are playing in the first match today, against Croatia - here's how they've spent the past few days.

13:30

Also this morning we published a lovely piece talking to Norwegian Handball Federation president Randi Gustad about the federation's 'Heart League' initiative, which aims to enable players of all ages with disabilities to take part in handball. Two Heart League players took part in an interviewing programme in Oslo where they got to sit down and interview players - see them in action!