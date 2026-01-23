Live blog: Croatia clinch one-goal win over Iceland
Iceland, Croatia, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia and Sweden start their Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round journeys on Friday: Iceland, Slovenia and Sweden all have two points, while the other teams want to get on the board in the day's games. Follow us for live coverage of the matches from 15:30 CET!
They can be unpredictable. It’s important we do our things good and we don’t allow them to get into the game with very many technical faults and they are scoring the fast breaks. We need to find solutions on their defence, because that is the best thing about the Croatian team.
We need two points for the beginning. Now it’s a new phase, new points are available for us. We are in a tough position after a hard loss against Sweden. We need to bounce back; this is our first opportunity and I think and hope we will take all of it.