LIVE BLOG: Main round set to start in Ljubljana
The Women's EHF EURO 2022 heads into its main round on Thursday, with the first two matches in group I being played in Ljubljana.
- day 7 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- main round opens with two matches in group I in Ljubljana:
- at 18:00 CET: Croatia vs Slovenia
- at 20:30 CET: Hungary vs Denmark
- Eric Willemsen reporting from Ljubljana; all photos (c) kolektiff / Jozo Cabraja, Jure Erzen, Axel Heimken, Uros Hocevar, Anze Malovrh, Sasa Pahic Szabo
Thursday 10 November 2022
15:15
Just under three hours until throw-off of the main round here in Ljubljana with Croatia taking on Slovenia. Enough time to listen to the latest episode of the official Women's EHF EURO 2022 podcast.
The seventh episode reflects on the preliminary round. We speak about the standout moments of the recent days, including Spain playing the system, Sandra Toft shutting down Sweden, Jovanka Radicevic's emotional final home game, and Switzerland doing too well?
Also, Brian Campion caught up with Estelle Nze Minko and Nikita Van der Vliet after the Group C final in Skopje.
You can listen below or download the latest episode here:
14:33
The Women's EHF EURO 2022 is attracting viewers from across the globe, also well outside Europe. The event is reaching over 80 countries; additionally, coverage with beIN has been secured for the US and Canada, along with other open territories (Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand). Also, EHFTV will not be geo-blocked in any of these.
14:16
Our daily best ‘women in sport’ image, the cooperation between EHF and its photo agency partner, kolektiffimages, can only feature one specific woman today:
One woman, one nation. Montenegro bowed to her as she bowed to the beloved country, playing her last match at home, proudly wearing number four on her back. 188 matches and 1080 goals scored since her national team debut in 2006. A true inspiration, a role model for many, an athlete who achieved great results and a true lioness at heart. As we celebrate and empower women at this EHF EURO, there is one which cannot be left out. And her name is Jovanka Radicevic!
13:20
This is day 7 of the EHF EURO. Let's recap the first six days with EHF journalist Courtney Gahan, who you might also know from our dedicated EHF EURO newsletter.

Courtney put together her personal top seven talking points of the preliminary round here:
Courtney put together her personal top seven talking points of the preliminary round here:
12:57
Just to further whet your appetite for the main round, here are the best moments from the inspirational preliminary round for you:
12:11
OK, one more stats entry here on the live blog. Look at the best save rates from the goalkeepers in the preliminary round... and yes, Norway are in front here as well. Just to confirm it is not just their attacking prowess that makes them into one of the main gold contenders:
11:30
It is half past 11, you know it by now: this is the time for our Stat of the Day, again provided by Julian Rux:
11:14
Three teams have advanced to the main round with the maximum of four points: France and Montenegro in group II, which starts Friday; and Norway in group I.
The defending champions are obviously strong throughout. But in his second piece on data at the Women's EHF EURO 2022, our data analyst and journalist Julian Rux points out that Norway's attacking strength is particularly outstanding:
10:47
Now let's focus on the main round. We have said farewell to four teams – Switzerland, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Poland – and continue the race to the final weekend of the EHF EURO with 12 trophy hopefuls.
Action starts with 2020 bronze medallists Croatia taking on home crowd favourites Slovenia at 18:00 CET, followed by Hungary against Denmark.
Hungary are the only team in group I that carried over no points from the preliminary round, which means they are under pressure to deliver right from the start of the main round, as EHF journalist Courtney Gahan writes in her group preview for tonight:
10:38
The night also ended with a lot of emotions. Romania grabbed the last main round ticket from group C, but the real drama unfolded as expected in group D. Poland failed to get the point they needed from Montenegro and were forced to wait for the result of the late Germany vs Spain match, which, however, ended in a result that saw these two teams go through – and Poland unfortunately go home.
10:24
What an emotional night it was yesterday, we are not sure if we have any tears left.
First, there was the farewell of Jovanka Radicevic – at least from her home court in Montenegro, as her journey in this EHF EURO is of course far from over. And what a way to say goodbye to her home crowd in Podgorica, with a stunning 12-goal outing against Poland as the co-hosts racked up their third straight win.
We can write a lot about it, but better let Joka herself do the talking:
10:15
After the preliminary round is before the main round!
Welcome back to daily live blog of the Women's EHF EURO 2022. After a thrilling end to the preliminary round last night, we don't waste any time and head straight into the main round. Group I throws off the action in Ljubljana, and this is our schedule for today: