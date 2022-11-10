15:15

Just under three hours until throw-off of the main round here in Ljubljana with Croatia taking on Slovenia. Enough time to listen to the latest episode of the official Women's EHF EURO 2022 podcast.

The seventh episode reflects on the preliminary round. We speak about the standout moments of the recent days, including Spain playing the system, Sandra Toft shutting down Sweden, Jovanka Radicevic's emotional final home game, and Switzerland doing too well?

Also, Brian Campion caught up with Estelle Nze Minko and Nikita Van der Vliet after the Group C final in Skopje.

You can listen below or download the latest episode here:

14:33

The Women's EHF EURO 2022 is attracting viewers from across the globe, also well outside Europe. The event is reaching over 80 countries; additionally, coverage with beIN has been secured for the US and Canada, along with other open territories (Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand). Also, EHFTV will not be geo-blocked in any of these.

14:16

Our daily best ‘women in sport’ image, the cooperation between EHF and its photo agency partner, kolektiffimages, can only feature one specific woman today:

One woman, one nation. Montenegro bowed to her as she bowed to the beloved country, playing her last match at home, proudly wearing number four on her back. 188 matches and 1080 goals scored since her national team debut in 2006. A true inspiration, a role model for many, an athlete who achieved great results and a true lioness at heart. As we celebrate and empower women at this EHF EURO, there is one which cannot be left out. And her name is Jovanka Radicevic!

13:20

This is day 7 of the EHF EURO. Let's recap the first six days with EHF journalist Courtney Gahan, who you might also know from our dedicated EHF EURO newsletter (feel free to subscribe here if you haven't already done so).

Courtney put together her personal top seven talking points of the preliminary round here: