16:08

Have I already mentioned the Twitch show coming up at 18:00 CET at the Home of Handball channel? ;-)

If you were not sure yet whether you are going to tune, this will convince you that have to watch:

Final Weekend tickets and signed jerseys to win! 👇



👉 18:00 CET on Twitch! https://t.co/9tVFnJD8hQ — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) November 2, 2022

14:40

The question is not if, but where you will watch the Women's EHF EURO 2022.

Today it has been revealed the tournament will be broadcast in 80 (yes: eighty) countries worldwide. Infront and DAZN Group, the EHF's exclusive media and marketing partners, have secured agreements with 35 partners around the world.

See the full overview here:

(And note: South and Central America can watch on ESPN; worldwide EHFTV is available though geo-restrictions may apply.)

12:48

While the on-court action starts Friday, there is already a lot of buzz around the EHF EURO in the days leading up to the tournament opening.

For instance, we are bringing you a series of shows on the Home of Handball channel on Twitch – already these days, but of course also during the tournament.

Today's show start at 18:00 CEST, but you can now watch the previous episodes of the Twitch show with EHF EURO referees and the preview show with Vid Kavticnik. Don't miss it!

11:30

The countdown is down to two... in two days the Women's EHF EURO 2022 throws off! So, welcome to the dedicated live blog for the 15th edition of the European Championship in women's handball.

As of today until Sunday 20 November, we will keep you up to date on all that is happening on and off the courts. News, updates, previews & reviews, opinions - everything you need to know as the 16-team tournament is going to keep you on the edge of your seat for the next 2 1/2 weeks.

Let's start the live blog with the final episode of our Team Presentation series, which featured all 16 participating nations and concludes this morning with out record champions, Norway:

(You will find all other 15 teams in News in the EHF EURO section on eurohandball.com.)