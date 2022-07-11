Summer blog: Rest day marks calm after the storm
- Summer blog for Monday 11 July 2022
- no matches scheduled for today
- YAC: the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal is heading into the main round on Tuesday and Wednesday after the completion of the preliminary round on Sunday night
- YAC: a look back to the Men's 20 EHF Championship in Varna
- Beach: reviews of the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO (men and women) and the EHF Beach Handball Championships 2022 (men and women) in Prague
Monday 11 July 2022
17:15
15:45
The Younger Age Category and beach handball events are rightly in the spotlight during the summer months, but a new European club season will be on the horizon sooner than we think. This morning, the club registrations and seeding lists for two European Cup competitions were announced.
Read more about how 37 teams entered for the new season of the EHF European League Women and how 59 teams registered for the EHF European Cup Women.
14:55
On Tuesday, when the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 resumes in Portugal, Denmark will face the hosts in group M1 at 20:30 CEST, while Sweden will meet Serbia in group M2 at the same time.
While the winners of the matches between the teams starting the main round on two points may qualify on Tuesday for the semi-finals, the outcome of the main round matches at 18:00 CEST will determine if this is possible for each team.
For example, if Hungary beat Spain in group M1, Denmark will advance to the semi-finals if they beat Portugal. Likewise, if Spain beat Hungary, Portugal will be assured of a place in the semi-finals if they beat Denmark.
Tuesday's main round schedule
Group M1
Spain vs Hungary (18:00 CEST)
Portugal vs Denmark (20:30 CEST)
Group M2
France vs Germany (18:00 CEST)
Sweden vs Serbia (20:30 CEST)
14:25
After the completion of the preliminary round in the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal, four teams will carry forward two points to the two main round groups: Denmark, Portugal, Sweden and Serbia.
Read the review of the preliminary round to find out more about the other teams that qualified for the main round.
13:13
Let's leave the beach in Prague and head to Varna, where Hungary have won the Men's 20 EHF Championship, beating Austria in the final – just like they did at the previous edition in 2018.
Read the review for a full summary of the event and the announcement of the All-star Team:
12:23
A new generation of future beach handball stars took the courts in Prague for the past four days at the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO. Both the men's and women's gold medallists? Hungary!
Read the review, find out who earned the All-star Team awards, and enjoy the best pictures from the medal ceremony!
11:22
The EHF Beach Handball Championships 2022 ended with a bang on Sunday evening in Prague, with Hungary (women) and Germany (men) taking the titles. Read our review for all the details, including the All-star Teams for both events:
11:00
I want to open the blog today with this picture below, from kolektiff images' Sasa Pahic Szabo. Because it shows what handball stands for. Most of the time we tend to focus on players with the most goals or goalkeepers with the most saves, but in the end: you always have to do it together and you always win – and, yes: lose – as a team!