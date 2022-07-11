14:55

On Tuesday, when the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 resumes in Portugal, Denmark will face the hosts in group M1 at 20:30 CEST, while Sweden will meet Serbia in group M2 at the same time.

While the winners of the matches between the teams starting the main round on two points may qualify on Tuesday for the semi-finals, the outcome of the main round matches at 18:00 CEST will determine if this is possible for each team.

For example, if Hungary beat Spain in group M1, Denmark will advance to the semi-finals if they beat Portugal. Likewise, if Spain beat Hungary, Portugal will be assured of a place in the semi-finals if they beat Denmark.

Tuesday's main round schedule

Group M1

Spain vs Hungary (18:00 CEST)

Portugal vs Denmark (20:30 CEST)

Group M2

France vs Germany (18:00 CEST)

Sweden vs Serbia (20:30 CEST)

After the completion of the preliminary round in the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal, four teams will carry forward two points to the two main round groups: Denmark, Portugal, Sweden and Serbia.

