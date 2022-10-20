Women at the Heart of the Game: Krisztina Pigniczki's love of coaching

Handball became an integral part of her life very quickly and from Szeged, Pigniczski soon signed for Győr. A place where, in a way, everything changed.

''At the end of high school, I was already a member of the Hungarian national YAC team. I said to myself now I have to take it even more seriously. It was an important moment when Győri ETO wanted to sign me when I was 16. My parents did not want to let me go but the club came again the next year, and I said yes. From this point, my main goal was to become a professional athlete.”

Over 11 European seasons, Krisztina Pigniczki played in every tier of European competition. She was twice a Hungarian champion and cup winner, more than nine times in top three and had enormous success with Hungary. She played for three clubs: Győr, Dunaferr NK (DKKA Dunaujvaros KA) and Issy les Moulineaux (Paris 92).

Are there any regrets?

''I'm absolutely satisfied. A victory in any European competition would be nice but I'm not disappointed. I wanted to be a Hungarian champion and I succeeded. I wanted to win the Hungarian Cup and I succeeded. These were great goals in my life, and I was desperate for them, I wanted to be successful. Later on, when I went to France, I learned many things and it helped me hugely in all aspects of life."

Her national team accomplishments put Pigniczki into Hungary's history books. A three-time Olympian and a Sydney 2000 silver medalist, three world championships and silver in 2003. Krisztina Pigniczki topped to the European throne in 2000, participated at four EHF EUROs in total and has two bronze medals. A national team career anyone would be proud of.

''I'm extremely proud that I could be a part of this extraordinary era, which was very successful for the national team. Obviously, it would be better if I could say that I'm an Olympic and or world champion, but I don't feel I've missed out because I have a silver medal from both of those competitions. In life, many times we think: OK, next time we will be better, but in sport, there's no next time. You have to be the best now, not tomorrow or later. I mention it to my players as a coach from time to time.”