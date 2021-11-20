18:00

And that’s almost a wrap from us. But before the President sends the congress to dinner, he has a very special award to give EHF Chief Sports Officer Markus Glaser.

The Swiss sports chief receives a Crisis Manager of the Year award for his efforts in ensuring handball matches across club and national team competitions went ahead during the some of the most challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On receiving his award, Glaser says: “Yes, last season was a special season, but an unfortunate one we all had to go through. We didn’t want it and we didn’t like it but we had to face it. It was challenging for our competitions regardless of country or competition but these are situations we must always be ready to face.

“It was one of the most challenging times we have faced but face them we did. I have to thank my colleagues in the EHF, Marcos Bestilliero in the officials department; Ines Taekker in the club competitions department, my colleagues in the media department and at EHF Marketing for helping solving the issues and who assisted and supported me. Part of this certificate is for them.”

The whole room gets to their feet to salute him.

Nice one, Markus. Really well deserved.