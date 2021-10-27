20:35

Don't go anywhere, we have two more games to go tonight!

They're both in group A, and could further shake up the rankings. Vardar host Kiel, and Zagreb host Montpellier. If either (or both) of the away teams win, they will go to the top of the group ahead of Aalborg and Szeged.

Vardar, currently on five points, have lost their last two group matches against Montpellier and at Aalborg

Kiel gave up a seven-goal lead against Szeged last week to tie 32:32 in the previous round - but have two points more than Vardar on their account

after his nine goals against Aalborg last week, Vardar left wing Timur Dibirov is the second top scorer of the competition with 30 strikes

Zagreb are still waiting for their first victory in the group phase; the only point they took was against Elverum

Montpellier have won their last three group matches and beat the former winners Kiel and Vardar to be on seven points, equal with Kiel

20:24 | FULL-TIME

PICK SZEGED 31:28 Aalborg Håndbold

Szeged maintain a strong record against Aalborg and earn a win that puts them level with the Danish club at the top of group A, for now. With three players scoring five times - and only three field players not scoring at all - it was a real team showing for the hosts.

Aalborg showed their quality in the second half, repeatedly putting pressure on Szeged, but they just weren't able to easily find a way past Player of the Match Roland Mikler.

Kielce make it five wins in a row with a strong showing against PSG. In a game between two of the best attacks in the competition, the goals came thick and fast. Mikkel Hansen scored eight, while Elohim Prandi, Szymon Sicko and Dylan Nahi all netted six.

20:13

In Kielce, Igor Karacic has scored the home team's 37th goal of the game - and their 6,000th in the EHF Champions League. What a milestone to hit.





20:10

In that timeout Juan Carlos Pastor told Mario Sostaric to go fast, and he does - picking up Dean Bombac's steal and scoring into the empty Aalborg net on a fastbreak. Szeged were threatened by a late Aalborg comeback, but they seem full of confidence again as they regain a two-goal advantage.

20:05

A timeout for Szeged. "Mario, go fast!" Juan Carlos Pastor tells Mario Sostaric.

Aalborg are putting the pressure on the home team now. Simon Gade's goalkeeping has massively improved and the Aalborg attack is being more effective, although they still face Roland Mikler's brilliance.

Felix Claar sneaks the ball past Mikler, though, and it's a one-goal game!

19:54

The face of a man who has just stopped Jesper Nielsen and then Aron Palmarsson in quick succession. Roland Mikler is posing real problems for Aalborg. He's now up to 13 saves and Szeged lead by five with 15 minutes to play.



19:50

Dean Bombac is having an impact in the second half, scoring twice and being effective in Szeged's attacking play. The Slovenian star was definitely missed by Szeged the past couple of rounds.

19:39

Aalborg are making the running in the early moments of the second half. Szeged have just lost Sebastian Frimmel to a direct red card; in a penalty his shot skimmed the top of Simon Gade's head and he is sent off. (Gade is, luckily, fine - the two exchange an embrace).