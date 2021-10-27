Live blog: Montpellier and Kiel look for fourth wins
The group phase of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 enters round 6 on Wednesday and Thursday with a string of eye-catching matches, starting with the Match of the Week between Pick Szeged and Aalborg Håndbold on Wednesday at 18:45 CEST.
- eight matches in round 6 of EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 group phase: four on Wednesday, four on Thursday
- Szeged beat Aalborg 31:28 in exciting MOTW
- Kielce defeat PSG 38:33 in goalfest
- on Wednesday: Vardar vs Kiel and Zagreb vs Montpellier at 20:45 CEST
- on Thursday: Brest vs Elverum and Dinamo vs Veszprém at 18:45 CEST; Flensburg vs Motor and Porto vs Barça at 20:24 CEST
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV
- check the standings in group A and group B
- read to-the-point info on all eight matches in our round preview
WEDNESDAY 27 OCTOBER
20:35
Don't go anywhere, we have two more games to go tonight!
They're both in group A, and could further shake up the rankings. Vardar host Kiel, and Zagreb host Montpellier. If either (or both) of the away teams win, they will go to the top of the group ahead of Aalborg and Szeged.
- Vardar, currently on five points, have lost their last two group matches against Montpellier and at Aalborg
- Kiel gave up a seven-goal lead against Szeged last week to tie 32:32 in the previous round - but have two points more than Vardar on their account
- after his nine goals against Aalborg last week, Vardar left wing Timur Dibirov is the second top scorer of the competition with 30 strikes
- Zagreb are still waiting for their first victory in the group phase; the only point they took was against Elverum
- Montpellier have won their last three group matches and beat the former winners Kiel and Vardar to be on seven points, equal with Kiel
20:24 | FULL-TIME
PICK SZEGED 31:28 Aalborg Håndbold
Szeged maintain a strong record against Aalborg and earn a win that puts them level with the Danish club at the top of group A, for now. With three players scoring five times - and only three field players not scoring at all - it was a real team showing for the hosts.
Aalborg showed their quality in the second half, repeatedly putting pressure on Szeged, but they just weren't able to easily find a way past Player of the Match Roland Mikler.
LOMZA VIVE KIELCE 38:33 PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HANDBALL
Kielce make it five wins in a row with a strong showing against PSG. In a game between two of the best attacks in the competition, the goals came thick and fast. Mikkel Hansen scored eight, while Elohim Prandi, Szymon Sicko and Dylan Nahi all netted six.
20:13
In Kielce, Igor Karacic has scored the home team's 37th goal of the game - and their 6,000th in the EHF Champions League. What a milestone to hit.
20:10
In that timeout Juan Carlos Pastor told Mario Sostaric to go fast, and he does - picking up Dean Bombac's steal and scoring into the empty Aalborg net on a fastbreak. Szeged were threatened by a late Aalborg comeback, but they seem full of confidence again as they regain a two-goal advantage.
20:05
A timeout for Szeged. "Mario, go fast!" Juan Carlos Pastor tells Mario Sostaric.
Aalborg are putting the pressure on the home team now. Simon Gade's goalkeeping has massively improved and the Aalborg attack is being more effective, although they still face Roland Mikler's brilliance.
Felix Claar sneaks the ball past Mikler, though, and it's a one-goal game!
19:54
The face of a man who has just stopped Jesper Nielsen and then Aron Palmarsson in quick succession. Roland Mikler is posing real problems for Aalborg. He's now up to 13 saves and Szeged lead by five with 15 minutes to play.
19:50
Dean Bombac is having an impact in the second half, scoring twice and being effective in Szeged's attacking play. The Slovenian star was definitely missed by Szeged the past couple of rounds.
19:39
Aalborg are making the running in the early moments of the second half. Szeged have just lost Sebastian Frimmel to a direct red card; in a penalty his shot skimmed the top of Simon Gade's head and he is sent off. (Gade is, luckily, fine - the two exchange an embrace).
Aalborg are trying hard to play their traditional Scandinavian way, but Pick has adapted well to this match play, and are hitting Aalborg with their own weapons – speed and many goals. Roland Mikler is winning the goalkeeper duel, and Sebastian Frimmel is playing extremely well on the wing. Aalborg definitely need to strengthen defence and goalkeeping if they want to turn the match around.
19:29 | HALF-TIME
PICK SZEGED 17:13 Aalborg Håndbold
Aalborg are not finding an easy way past Szeged. Sebastian Barthold has scored four times as one of six Aalborg players to have found the net, but eight Szeged players have scored. Borut Mackovsek leads the scoring with five goals.
Roland Mikler is outperforming the Aalborg goalkeepers too, and it all adds up to a healthy half-time lead for the hosts.
LOMZA VIVE KIELCE 19:14 PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HANDBALL
There's a five-goal lead in Kielce for the hosts, and it's a similar picture to Szeged in many ways. Andreas Wolff is outperforming the PSG goalkeepers - saving eight shots, 38 per cent. Former PSG left wing Dylan Nahi is using all his knowledge of the visitors and has netted five out of five for Kielce, who are showing why they're at the top of group B at the moment.
19:18
Signs of improvement for Aalborg, says Chris O'Reilly on the EHFTV commentary, as Aalborg edges back - but then Szeged rally. Stefan Madsen has switched Simon Gade out of goal and put Nichlas Ludvigsen in, which is having some effect.
19:11
Stefan Madsen calls his first timeout, with names including Bence Banhidi coming up in an intense period of discussion.
Unfortunately with the possession that follows, Martin Larsen's shot hits the crossbar and he's then suspended for a foul. Richard Bodo scores.
19:07
A bit of luck by Aalborg as, after some discussion over a potential early substitution, the referees declare a foul and award a penalty which Sebastian Barthold scores. That puts them back within two goals of Szeged.
19:03
Szeged are outplaying the group A leaders at the moment, with more success in attack and good defending helping them hold a decent lead. They're more accurate in their shooting, and they're also passing well and making the most of their possession.
18:55
A combination of a brilliant start by Roland Mikler and three Borut Mackovsek goals have put Szeged up 5:3 after about 10 minutes. There's plenty of noise from the Szeged supporters in the hall.
18:45
The squads for Match of the Week have been revealed - Dean Bombac is back for Szeged, Aalborg are missing goalkeeper Mikael Aggefors through injury, as well as Buster Juul through illness.
18:40
Coverage has begun on EHFTV for both games, with Chris O'Reilly commentating for MOTW. He's noted that this is likely to be the last Match of the Week from the Varosi Sportcsarnok Szeged, before Szeged move to their new home in the Pick Arena.
18:30
We'll bring you the squads for MOTW soon, but Aalborg did confirm that unfortunately left wing Buster Juul has not been able to travel to Hungary through illness. The rest of the squad is fit and well, apparently.
It’ll be a very difficult game. Aalborg plays really fast handball. In attack they have great leaders like Aron Pálmarsson and Felix Claar and their defence is so tough with Henrik Møllgaard.
18:00
With less than an hour before throw-off, take some time for dinner with Kent Robin Tønnesen of Szeged and Kristian Bjørnsen of Aalborg, who spent some time chatting with Hannah Jackson earlier today. Check it out on Instagram.
17:00
In Poland, we see another meeting between Kielce and PSG, the two teams that played those two all-time classics in the 2018/19 quarter-final...
We could be in for a goal fest tonight with two of the most scoring attacks facing each other: Kielce with 163 and PSG with 166 goals. No other team in group B netted more, not even defending champions Barça.
16:54
Let's start with the Match of the Week. Last season's finalists Aalborg are doing very well in the 2021/22 campaign, with only a defeat against HC Vardar 1961. Szeged dropped two more points on their way so far, with draws at Montpellier HB and TWH Kiel and a surprise home defeat against Elverum Handball.
Szeged have lost just one of their previous six duels with Aalborg - and the last four matches included two wins for the Hungarian side and two draws.
One of Szeged's standout players this season is new arrival Sebastian Frimmel. EHF journalist Björn Pazen caught up with the Austrian international for this interview:
16:47
Well, it is hard to imagine a better start to a Champions League round than the one we have coming up tonight: Match of the Week between Pick Szeged and Aalborg Håndbold as well as Lomza Vive Kielce against Paris Saint-Germain both start at 18:45 CEST.
(Don't worry, you can watch multiple games on EHFTV at the same time on one screen!)
That means the leaders of group A - Aalborg - and the shared leaders of group B - Kielce - are both in action in the first batch of matches. Wow!
16:36
The eight matches couldn't have been spread any better, with two games to look forward to in each of the two time slots (18:45 and 20:45 CEST) tonight and tomorrow.
Our weekly round preview will get you up to date on all eight matches:
16:30
It is Wednesday afternoon and handball fans across Europe know what that means: another round of EHF Champions League Men matches is coming your way very soon!
Welcome to the live blog covering round 6 of the group phase. We throw off in just over two hours' time. But first, here is the full schedule for today and tomorrow: