Live Blog: Vipers, FTC, Györ and Metz sparkle on Saturday
In the final round before the Women's EHF EURO 2022, round 6 of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 group phase features eight more matches from Europe's premier competition.
On Sunday, the Match of the Week between Krim Mercator Ljubljana and Brest Bretagne will see both teams looking to earn points in the race to earn a play-off spot in group A.
- on Saturday, FTC beat Banik Most 46:27 in the Czech Republic
- Vipers defeat CSM Bucuresti 35:29, Metz get back on track with a 38:13 win against Lokomotiva Zagreb and Györ record a 32:19 victory over Buducnost
- on Sunday at 14:00 CEST, three more matches take place: Krim vs Brest, Rapid vs Storhamar and Kastamonu vs Esbjerg
- at 16:00 CEST, group A leaders Bietigheim travel to Odense to close round 6
- all matches are live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply in your country)
- read the round preview here
20:30
The match reviews for our final three games of Saturday are now online for you to read.
You can find out more about how Vipers, Györ and Metz recorded wins over CSM Bucuresti, Buducnost and Lokomotiva Zagreb, respectively.
The live blog will return at 13:00 CEST on Sunday for coverage of four more EHF Champions League matches.
14:00 CEST
MOTW: Krim Mercator Ljubljana vs Brest Bretagne Handball
CS Rapid Bucuresti vs Storhamar Handball Elite
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK vs Team Esbjerg
16:00 CEST
Odense Håndbold vs SG BBM Bietigheim
20:20
With Vipers Kristiansand ending CSM Bucuresti's unbeaten record this evening, only Bietigheim and Rapid Bucuresti remain unbeaten in this season's group phase.
On Sunday, Bietigheim have what appears a tricky away match against Odense, who beat Brest in round 5, while Rapid Bucuresti face Storhamar. Storhamar's two wins season this came against Kastamonu and Lokomotiva Zagreb – the teams currently occupying the bottom two places in group B.
20:10
Kristina Jörgensen was one of three players to score six or more times for Metz against Lokomotiva Zagreb. With the French side in complete control of the match, there was an opportunity for the Danish back to taste some in-flight action early in the second half.
20:01
We have some post-match reaction after Györ's win over Buducnost from Silje Solberg and Bojana Popovic.
"It is always good to have a good defence in front of me, so I had a lot of help and we were playing with our heart. Everyone enjoyed playing today and it was a really good feeling to be on court. I am proud of my team and I think it was great teamwork today," said Silje Solberg, Györ goalkeeper
"It was difficult for us, of course, but sometimes we found some good solutions in attack. We fought until the end, but I have a young team, so it was good training for us to improve and learn from Győr. In the first half we made a lot of mistakes, so there was a big pressure on us, even though we have been working hard, but I hope we will be able to learn from them," said Bojana Popovic, Buducnost coach.
19:46
The goal timeline of the second half between Vipers and CSM shows that the away side's scoring drought in the first 10 minutes after half-time made the difference. Once Vipers had established a lead at the start of the second half, their proficient attack didn't relent.
19:42
FULL-TIME: Györi Audi ETO KC 32:19 WHC Buducnost BEMAX
FULL-TIME: Metz Handball 38:13 HC Lokomotiva Zagreb
In group B, Metz have recorded an enormous 25-goal home win against Lokomotiva Zagreb, who join Banik Most as the only teams in the competition with six losses from six matches. Metz now have nine points in group B and are one ahead of Rapid Bucuresti. The Romanian side will host Storhamar on Sunday.
After their win against Buducnost, Györ will retain first place in group B at the end of round 6. Györ now have 10 points and a vastly superior goal difference in comparison to Rapid Bucuresti.
19:32
FULL-TIME: Vipers Kristiansand 35:29 CSM Bucuresti
Vipers Kristiansand record a six-goal win against CSM Bucuresti in the Aquarama Kristiansand to move above the Romanian side in the group A standings.
Markéta Jerábková finished with 11 goals from 16 shots for Vipers, while Cristina Neagu's efficiency for CSM was lower after she scored 10 goals from 19 shots.
For CSM, this is their first defeat of the EHF Champions League season.
19:24
Vipers, Metz and Györ have all passed the 30-goal mark in their matches. Importantly, Vipers currently lead 34:28 against CSM, and they need at least a six-goal win to take second place at the end of this evening.
19:22
A Norwegian team is heading for victory in group A – and Stine Oftedal is beating Buducnost's defence as Györ do likewise in their group B encounter.
19:19
Ole Gustav Gjekstad calls a timeout with Vipers leading 31:27 with less than seven minutes remaining.
19:15
It doesn't tell the whole story as to why Vipers are in front, but Jerábková and Lunde are winning their effective head-to-head battles against Neagu and Davidsen.
Markéta Jerábková: 11 goals from 16 shots.
Cristina Neagu: nine goals from 16 shots.
Katrine Lunde: 10 saves from 35 shots faced.
Marie Skurtveit Davidsen: eight saves from 31 shots faced.
19:11
In the most careless manner, Emilie Hegh Arntzen loses the ball off the throw-off and Jana Knedlikova converts an empty net chance to give Vipers a 28:23 advantage.
19:05
Malin Larsen Aune pumps her first after disrupting Vipers' attack and causing a turnover. CSM coach Adrian Vasile said during a timeout that he was going to play "seven against six" on their next attack.
19:03
This match is tilting in Vipers' favour. While CSM need to strike right balance between Neagu – who has scored six goals from 12 shots – having a positive influence and doing too much, they simply need more moments like this right now.
18:57
While Jerábková was serving a suspension for Vipers, Ragnhild Dahl unleashed a powerful shot to extend Vipers' lead to 19:17. Sunniva Næs Andersen's latest goal from the left wing has made it 20:17 in the Norwegian side's favour.
18:51
Siraba Dembele Pavlovic scored CSM's first goal against Vipers and finished the first half with four goals from five shots. She was the Romanian side's joint top scorer after 30 minutes, but Cristina Neagu is now on five goals after firing in another goal at the start of the second half.
18:45
HALF-TIME: Metz Handball 20:6 HC Lokomotiva Zagreb
Györi Audi ETO KC 15:9 WHC Buducnost BEMAX
Elsewhere in the EHF Champions League Women, Metz have seized control of their match against Lokomotiva Zagreb, with Bruna de Paula scoring five goals in the first half, while Györ hold a six-goal advantage against Budcunost
18:41
HALF-TIME: Vipers Kristiansand 15:15 CSM Bucuresti
After an engaging first half in the Aquarama Kristiansand, Vipers Kristiansand and CSM Bucuresti cannot be separated. The away side had the upper hand in the opening quarter, establishing a 10:8 lead, but Vipers have responded through Markéta Jerábková and Jana Knedlikova. The Czech pair account for nine of Vipers' 15 goals in the first half.
Katrine Lunde and Marie Skurtveit Davidsen both had good moments in goal the first half. Indeed, if not for Davidsen's eight saves, five of which came in the last five minutes of the first half, CSM might have found themselves trailing at the break.
18:27
The Jerábková-Knedlikova combination drew Vipers level at 12:12, and Knedlikova's fourth goal has given the Norwegian side a 14:13 lead after 24 minutes.
Meanwhile, check out Anna Vyakhireva's assist in the first 10 minutes for Vipers.
18:21
Markéta Jerábková is largely driving Vipers' attack. The Czech back has officially taken seven of the Norwegian side's 16 shots so far, and she is playing in the centre of their back court. Her pass to Jana Knedlikova set up a fast break chance that her Czech teammate took to reduce the deficit to one goal, 11:10.
18:13
Cristina Neagu failed to score with her first two shots – but she didn't make the same mistake with her third. CSM have an 8:6 advantage after 12 minutes in Norway.
18:09
Of course, CSM are not without Norwegian players, and Marie Skurtveit Davidsen and Emilie Hegh Arntzen have just issued a reminder to the hosts about what they can do. After Davidsen made a top save at one end of the court, Arntzen converted a penalty to give CSM an early 5:2 lead.
18:02
Left wings are to the fore in the first two minutes as Sunniva Næs Andersen (Vipers) and Siraba Dembele Pavlovic (CSM) open the scoring for their sides.
17:59
CSM are seemingly not without some support in Kristiansand.
17:53
The throw-off for Vipers Kristiansand vs CSM Bucuresti is less than seven minutes away – but that is more than enough time for you to read the match review of FTC's thumping win over Banik Most. The review is available if you click on the link below.
17:45
If you can watch the action, three matches that throw-off at 18:00 CEST are up next on EHFTV. Our focus on the blog will be on Vipers Kristiansand vs CSM Bucuresti.
WATCH: Györi Audi ETO KC vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX
WATCH: Metz Handball vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb
WATCH: Vipers Kristiansand vs CSM Bucuresti
17:40
As we said earlier, Andrea Lekic controlled the match for FTC from the centre of the court. The Serbian centre back scored five goals from six shots, including this strike from somewhere close to nine metres, but her overall influence on the game was more than just how many goals she scored.
17:35
We are awaiting confirmation of how many goals Charlotte Cholevová scored for Most. The EHFTV graphic below says eight goals but the EHF ticker and match page displayed seven goals. Either way, the Czech left back deserves credit for her fine finish to the match.
17:32
FULL-TIME: DHK Banik Most 27:46 FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
FTC equal the record for the most goals scored in an EHF Champions League match as they secure a 19-goal win over Banik Most.
While Katrin Kljuber, FTC's top scorer, finished with 11 goals after adding three more to her tally in the second half, Charlotte Cholevová was Most's top scorer after her late scoring burst.
After recording their third win of the season, FTC now have seven points in group A. Meanwhile, Most's wait for a first win goes on.
17:22
It is looking less likely that FTC will break the record for the most goals scored in an EHF Champions League Women match. With three and a half minutes remaining, FTC lead 43:23 against Most.
17:16
"Nice pass by Andrea Lekic to Dragana Cvijic," says the announcer in the Rocknet Arena.
Indeed, the link-up between FTC's Serbian duo was nice, and Andrea Lekic has largely controlled the game from her position in the centre of FTC's back court.
17:13
Klujber opens her account for the second half and is now the top scorer of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23. FTC have had 48 shots in 47 minutes, which illustrates how high the tempo has been throughout the match, and their shooting percentage is still above 70 per cent.
17:07
For those who like their facts and figures, FTC need to score 47 goals to break the record for the most goals scored in an EHF Champions League match.
The current record of 46 goals is jointly held by Bietigheim (vs Most, September 2022) and Györ (vs Most, October 2019).
17:02
Polish line player Daria Somionka is still smiling as she scores her third goal for Most. However, FTC lead 30:14 after 38 minutes and remain on course for a huge victory.
16:58
Some positive news for Most: goalkeeper Dominika Müllnerová has stopped Katrin Klujber's first two attempts of the second half.
Incidentally, if Klujber scores another goal in this match, she will hold outright first place in the top scorer standings for the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23.
16:49
Before the second half begins in the Czech Republic, let us take a look at the historic goal timeline from the first half between Most and FTC. There were seven individual minutes in the opening 30 minutes where FTC scored two goals.
16:47
Katrin Klujber has already had an excellent afternoon in the Czech Republic. If Klujber spends a lot of time on the court in the second half, she could put some distance between herself and the other players contending for the top scorer title in the EHF Champions League Women this season.
16:41
HALF-TIME: DHK Banik Most 11:26 FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
After thoroughly dominating the first half, FTC have a 15-goal lead at the break against Banik Most.
For Banik Most, who conceded a record 25 goals in the first half against CSM Bucuresti in round 5, they have endured another record-breaking performance in the first 30 minutes – this time from FTC.
With Katrin Klujber scoring eight goals in the first half, FTC have scored 79 per cent of their shots as they have raced away to an unassailable position.
16:29
FTC intercepting or cutting out Most's fast break opportunities has been a feature of the first half. Unfortunately for Most, FTC's steals have contributed to the Czech side's total of 10 lost balls.
16:22
Emily Bölk scores a lob goal for FTC, her third of the game, and the Hungarian side have now scored 19 goals in just under 19 minutes to lead 19:9.
16:20
Ellen Janssen picks up a suspension for Most after Julia Harsfalvi finds a way to finish a fast break move for FTC. While Most have had some good moments in attack, the consistency of FTC's play is far superior.
16:11
Katrin Klujber moving across the court to find a gap through the centre of Most's defence is creating serious problems for the Czech side. The Hungarian right back has just scored a fast break goal to extend FTC's lead to 9:3.
16:05
FTC have produced a rapid start to take a 5:1 lead after three minutes. The Hungarian side are moving the ball quickly in attack and have capitalised on any mistakes from Most.
15:59
The crowd in the Rocknet Arena is not the biggest that you will see in the EHF Champions League, but it is building as we near the throw-off for Most vs FTC.
15:55
The countdown to the throw-off between Banik Most and FTC is under way on EHFTV.
Watch: DHK Banik Most vs FTC Rail Cargo-Hungaria
15:46
Most left back Tatiana Šutranová believes that the Czech side's performances are improving as they play more matches in the EHF Champions League. When Šutranová spoke on Thursday, she was hopeful that Banik Most can earn their first points in group A when they face FTC.
"Even if we have lost in our last match in Bucharest, I can see progress in our play. We are getting better in every match. I hope that we will show it in our upcoming match, and I hope it will lead to our first points in the Champions League. Some people think that it’s a cliché, but this competition is a great experience for all of us, and we are taking from each match a lot for our future," said Tatiana Šutranová.
15:38
If FTC beat Banik Most in our first match this afternoon, the Hungarian side will join Vipers Kristiansand on seven points in group A. However, that may only be temporary, as Vipers face CSM Bucuresti in a mouth-watering clash at 18:00 CEST.
The defending champions could claim second place in group A if they beat CSM by six goals or more. Of course, with CSM being one of the three unbeaten sides remaining in this season's group phase, Vipers will be more than happy if they simply win.
15:30
Banik Most enter this afternoon's match against FTC on the back of five consecutive defeats in group A. For the Czech side, their narrowest loss came in round 4 against Brest Bretagne (31:26) – but they have lost by 10 goals or more in their other four games.
Head coach Adrian Struzik believes that Most need to improve their shooting percentage from their last outing against CSM Bucuresti.
"Our last match in Bucharest wasn’t bad, although CSM have much stronger players then us. Our biggest problem was our shooting percentage; we had just three shots less than our opponent. This is the main thing we are focusing on right now," said Adrian Struzik.
15:15
Good afternoon and welcome to Saturday's coverage from round 6 of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23.
As you probably know, this is the last round before the Women's EHF EURO 2022 begins in November. After this weekend, the 16 teams in the EHF Champions League will not play again until the start of December.
After the first five rounds of the competition, Bietigheim and CSM Bucuresti are at the top of group A with nine points. In group B, Györ and Rapid Bucuresti head the standings with eight points each.
This afternoon, though, we will start with a match between FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, who are in fourth place in group A, and DHK Banik Most, who have lost all five of their matches this season.
For more on the weekend's matches, check out the round 6 preview.