19:46

The goal timeline of the second half between Vipers and CSM shows that the away side's scoring drought in the first 10 minutes after half-time made the difference. Once Vipers had established a lead at the start of the second half, their proficient attack didn't relent.

19:42

In group B, Metz have recorded an enormous 25-goal home win against Lokomotiva Zagreb, who join Banik Most as the only teams in the competition with six losses from six matches. Metz now have nine points in group B and are one ahead of Rapid Bucuresti. The Romanian side will host Storhamar on Sunday.

After their win against Buducnost, Györ will retain first place in group B at the end of round 6. Györ now have 10 points and a vastly superior goal difference in comparison to Rapid Bucuresti.

19:32

Vipers Kristiansand record a six-goal win against CSM Bucuresti in the Aquarama Kristiansand to move above the Romanian side in the group A standings.

Markéta Jerábková finished with 11 goals from 16 shots for Vipers, while Cristina Neagu's efficiency for CSM was lower after she scored 10 goals from 19 shots.

For CSM, this is their first defeat of the EHF Champions League season.

19:24

Vipers, Metz and Györ have all passed the 30-goal mark in their matches. Importantly, Vipers currently lead 34:28 against CSM, and they need at least a six-goal win to take second place at the end of this evening.

19:22

A Norwegian team is heading for victory in group A – and Stine Oftedal is beating Buducnost's defence as Györ do likewise in their group B encounter.

19:19

Ole Gustav Gjekstad calls a timeout with Vipers leading 31:27 with less than seven minutes remaining.

19:15

It doesn't tell the whole story as to why Vipers are in front, but Jerábková and Lunde are winning their effective head-to-head battles against Neagu and Davidsen.

Markéta Jerábková: 11 goals from 16 shots.

Cristina Neagu: nine goals from 16 shots.

Katrine Lunde: 10 saves from 35 shots faced.

Marie Skurtveit Davidsen: eight saves from 31 shots faced.

19:11

In the most careless manner, Emilie Hegh Arntzen loses the ball off the throw-off and Jana Knedlikova converts an empty net chance to give Vipers a 28:23 advantage.

19:05

Malin Larsen Aune pumps her first after disrupting Vipers' attack and causing a turnover. CSM coach Adrian Vasile said during a timeout that he was going to play "seven against six" on their next attack.

19:03

This match is tilting in Vipers' favour. While CSM need to strike right balance between Neagu – who has scored six goals from 12 shots – having a positive influence and doing too much, they simply need more moments like this right now.

And here we go 👀 @CrisNeagu8 makes use of her weapons and scores for CSM Bucuresti in a tight game versus @VipersKrSand 🔫#ehfcl #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/fkXoCEbqpP — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 22, 2022

18:57

While Jerábková was serving a suspension for Vipers, Ragnhild Dahl unleashed a powerful shot to extend Vipers' lead to 19:17. Sunniva Næs Andersen's latest goal from the left wing has made it 20:17 in the Norwegian side's favour.

18:51

Siraba Dembele Pavlovic scored CSM's first goal against Vipers and finished the first half with four goals from five shots. She was the Romanian side's joint top scorer after 30 minutes, but Cristina Neagu is now on five goals after firing in another goal at the start of the second half.

18:45

Elsewhere in the EHF Champions League Women, Metz have seized control of their match against Lokomotiva Zagreb, with Bruna de Paula scoring five goals in the first half, while Györ hold a six-goal advantage against Budcunost

When @BrunaPaula_ is in terminator mode there's not much you can do about it 💥🔛 @MetzHandball



📺 Follow the #ehfcl live on https://t.co/8ZT11tTQ7c pic.twitter.com/iKwAeQ9bXR — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 22, 2022

18:41

After an engaging first half in the Aquarama Kristiansand, Vipers Kristiansand and CSM Bucuresti cannot be separated. The away side had the upper hand in the opening quarter, establishing a 10:8 lead, but Vipers have responded through Markéta Jerábková and Jana Knedlikova. The Czech pair account for nine of Vipers' 15 goals in the first half.

Katrine Lunde and Marie Skurtveit Davidsen both had good moments in goal the first half. Indeed, if not for Davidsen's eight saves, five of which came in the last five minutes of the first half, CSM might have found themselves trailing at the break.

18:27

The Jerábková-Knedlikova combination drew Vipers level at 12:12, and Knedlikova's fourth goal has given the Norwegian side a 14:13 lead after 24 minutes.

Meanwhile, check out Anna Vyakhireva's assist in the first 10 minutes for Vipers.

18:21

Markéta Jerábková is largely driving Vipers' attack. The Czech back has officially taken seven of the Norwegian side's 16 shots so far, and she is playing in the centre of their back court. Her pass to Jana Knedlikova set up a fast break chance that her Czech teammate took to reduce the deficit to one goal, 11:10.

18:13

Cristina Neagu failed to score with her first two shots – but she didn't make the same mistake with her third. CSM have an 8:6 advantage after 12 minutes in Norway.

18:09

Of course, CSM are not without Norwegian players, and Marie Skurtveit Davidsen and Emilie Hegh Arntzen have just issued a reminder to the hosts about what they can do. After Davidsen made a top save at one end of the court, Arntzen converted a penalty to give CSM an early 5:2 lead.

18:02

Left wings are to the fore in the first two minutes as Sunniva Næs Andersen (Vipers) and Siraba Dembele Pavlovic (CSM) open the scoring for their sides.

17:59

CSM are seemingly not without some support in Kristiansand.

17:53

The throw-off for Vipers Kristiansand vs CSM Bucuresti is less than seven minutes away – but that is more than enough time for you to read the match review of FTC's thumping win over Banik Most. The review is available if you click on the link below.