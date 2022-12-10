LIVE BLOG: Brest and Bietigheim to lock horns again
Welcome to our running coverage of Round 8 of the EHF Champions League Women, where we see a repeat of last week's encounters. The action begins with five important matches on Saturday with headline clashes in Budapest and Brest.
- round 8 of the EHF Champions League Women group phase
- the reverse fixtures of last week's encounters as the second half of the group phase begins
- CSM (33:29 vs FTC) and Metz (28:23 vs Kastamonu) set the pace at the top with early wins on Saturday
- after Rapid Bucuresti lost their first game of the season last week no team is still unbeaten, but they aim to avenge their defeat at home to Györ on Sunday
- Match of the Week heads to Odense, as the hosts aim to extend their winning streak and set a record in the European premium competition against Krim on Sunday
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
- check the group standings
18:08
As we hoped, both teams going as this at full speed in the opening minutes, trading goals for the opening 8 minutes. Not much to shout about for the two goalkeepers, who will start making the big saves first?
17:50
Our focus will begin with Brest vs Bietigheim, so here are some things of note before we get started.
- after a two-game winless run, Bietigheim have dropped from first place in terms of the teams with the best attack in the competition. They now rank fifth, with 225 goals in seven matches, and Brest are second to last, with 170 goals scored
- the German side’s attacking woes have plagued them. They boasted an average of 35.2 scored goals per game after the first five matches, but their last two, a loss against Odense and a draw against Brest, had an average of 24.5 goals per game
- with only two wins and a draw in the first seven matches, this is Brest’s worst start to a season since their debut in the Champions League, 2017/18
- midway through the group phase, Brest are currently in sixth place in the standings, the last to send a team to the play-offs, with five points, one more than Krim
- after their strongest start ever in the European premium competition, Bietigheim have faltered and secured only two wins in their last five matches, with the last game being a 25:25 draw against Brest
- Bietigheim head coach Markus Gaugisch said: "We saw on Sunday that Brest have a great team. The squad is stocked with insane quality. We gave everything we could and got a point from the top team despite our lack of personnel. I am sure that we will also fight for a chance in Brest. We have a lot to gain in our current situation."
17:40
One pair of games in the books, three more to come at 18:00 CET.
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)
In last week's meetings, Vipers and Esbjerg won with ease, while Brest and Bietigheim could not be separated. More of the same this evening? We'll find out shortly.
17:25 | RESULTS
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 29:33 CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) 23:28 Metz Handball (FRA)
Funny how the final minutes can change the perception on a game. The tight match sees Kastamonu lose by five goals, while the one-sided game ends with a four-goal win after FTC's late surge.
CSM Bucuresti could afford to take their foot off the gas in the final minutes as their assured performance ensured they go clear at the top of Group A, for the next few hours at least.
While Metz take temporary control of Group B after their much-improved second half set them apart against a spirited Kastamonu.
17:20
Full credit to Kastamonu, they are not letting this one go without a fight. The Turkish club battled back within two goals before letting the intensity slip. Now they trail 26:22 and have just four minutes to salvage something.
17:15
CSM Bucuresti continue to attack and score with ease, enjoying a 71% attacking efficiency this afternoon. 31:22 with 8 minutes remaining and the points are heading back to Romania.
17:10
Kastamonu relied a lot on the goals of Simone Bohme and Samara Da Silva in the first half and now that they are not finding a way through, their overall attack is struggling.
No such problems for Metz, who have spread the love with 10 scorers so far and lead 21:18 with 13 minutes left to play.
17:04
As expected, Metz have come out after the break with renewed vigor and they hold an 18:16 lead after 42 minutes.
16:56
An early second half timeout by FTC coach Gabor Elek and he is not a happy camper. CSM just look so comfortable at both ends of the court and it will take something special to change that. 21:12 to Bucharest after 5 minutes of the second half.
16:39 | HALF-TIME
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 11:17 CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) 13:13 Metz Handball (FRA)
9 saves by Marie Davidsen (45%) and a well-rounded attack has provided CSM with all they need to control this contest in Budapest. FTC flattering to deceive and half-time couldn't come quickly enough. They have the tools to turn this around but can they figure out how to use them in the dressing room?
Meanwhile, Louise Burgaard scores a direct free throw after the half-time buzzer to draw Metz level against Kastamonu. We'd expect the French side to press on from here but their hosts seem in no mood to roll over today.
16:33
Crina Pintea is a real source of agony for FTC as they cannot solve how to keep her under wraps and cover the space she is creating. 4 goals for the Romanian line player and CSM lead 16:11.
16:26
Over in Türkiye, Metz have recovered from a slow start against Kastamonu but it is the home side with a surprise 12:10 lead after 23 minutes.
16:23
FTC's defence is keeping them in this contest at the moment because their attack certainly isn't helping. A few moments of magic from Katrin Klujber has inspired the home side but they still trail CSM - 11:9 after 21 minutes.
16:12
This clash between FTC and CSM jumps out to me because they are two teams that are so difficult to predict. On paper, both have the potential to beat anyone else on a given day and sometimes they do. On some days, however, they simply do not produce the goods.
So far this season, CSM Bucuresti have been the more consistent side and it is showing so far today, 7:3 after 11 minutes. Still a long way to go though, let's see what the two teams provide us with.
16:06
Strong start between the posts for CSM keeper Marie Davidsen, making three saves in a row. FTC finally get on the board after five minutes and thankfully for them, they were not punished by the guests - 2:1 to Bucharest.
15:51
Not long to wait until we get our opening games underway. You can watch both simultaneously, if you desire, and we'll keep an eye on both but focus on FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs CSM Bucuresti - a star-studded match with ramifications on the top and mid-table in Group A!
15:36
Round 8 of the group phase is always super interesting because it sees teams facing off for the second time in a week, so we'll see which teams were able to learn their lessons and implement any tactical changes to ensure a positive result today.
That will be most evident in France, where Brest welcome Bietigheim following a thrilling draw last week.
Here is a look back at that game!
15:20
Good afternoon and welcome to the start of this weekend's EHF Champions League Women action!
Five of the eight games take place today, so here is what's on the menu.
16:00 CET
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
18:00 CET
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)