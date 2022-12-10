18:08

As we hoped, both teams going as this at full speed in the opening minutes, trading goals for the opening 8 minutes. Not much to shout about for the two goalkeepers, who will start making the big saves first?

17:50

Our focus will begin with Brest vs Bietigheim, so here are some things of note before we get started.

after a two-game winless run, Bietigheim have dropped from first place in terms of the teams with the best attack in the competition. They now rank fifth, with 225 goals in seven matches, and Brest are second to last, with 170 goals scored

the German side’s attacking woes have plagued them. They boasted an average of 35.2 scored goals per game after the first five matches, but their last two, a loss against Odense and a draw against Brest, had an average of 24.5 goals per game

with only two wins and a draw in the first seven matches, this is Brest’s worst start to a season since their debut in the Champions League, 2017/18

midway through the group phase, Brest are currently in sixth place in the standings, the last to send a team to the play-offs, with five points, one more than Krim

after their strongest start ever in the European premium competition, Bietigheim have faltered and secured only two wins in their last five matches, with the last game being a 25:25 draw against Brest

Bietigheim head coach Markus Gaugisch said: "We saw on Sunday that Brest have a great team. The squad is stocked with insane quality. We gave everything we could and got a point from the top team despite our lack of personnel. I am sure that we will also fight for a chance in Brest. We have a lot to gain in our current situation."

17:40

One pair of games in the books, three more to come at 18:00 CET.

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)

In last week's meetings, Vipers and Esbjerg won with ease, while Brest and Bietigheim could not be separated. More of the same this evening? We'll find out shortly.

17:25 | RESULTS

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 29:33 CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) 23:28 Metz Handball (FRA)

Funny how the final minutes can change the perception on a game. The tight match sees Kastamonu lose by five goals, while the one-sided game ends with a four-goal win after FTC's late surge.

CSM Bucuresti could afford to take their foot off the gas in the final minutes as their assured performance ensured they go clear at the top of Group A, for the next few hours at least.

While Metz take temporary control of Group B after their much-improved second half set them apart against a spirited Kastamonu.

✈️ @MetzHandball have soared into the lead thanks to some gorgeous Laura Kanor goals #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/anjJnSvin6 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 10, 2022

17:20

Full credit to Kastamonu, they are not letting this one go without a fight. The Turkish club battled back within two goals before letting the intensity slip. Now they trail 26:22 and have just four minutes to salvage something.

17:15

CSM Bucuresti continue to attack and score with ease, enjoying a 71% attacking efficiency this afternoon. 31:22 with 8 minutes remaining and the points are heading back to Romania.

17:10

Kastamonu relied a lot on the goals of Simone Bohme and Samara Da Silva in the first half and now that they are not finding a way through, their overall attack is struggling.

No such problems for Metz, who have spread the love with 10 scorers so far and lead 21:18 with 13 minutes left to play.

17:04

As expected, Metz have come out after the break with renewed vigor and they hold an 18:16 lead after 42 minutes.

HALF-TIME: Louise Burgaard made sure @MetzHandball went into the break level with @GskKastamonu with this astonishing free throw 🔥#ehfcl #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/ndLxmMHFeT — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 10, 2022

16:56

An early second half timeout by FTC coach Gabor Elek and he is not a happy camper. CSM just look so comfortable at both ends of the court and it will take something special to change that. 21:12 to Bucharest after 5 minutes of the second half.