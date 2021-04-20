RESULTS

And here you have it, we have three German sides in SC Magdeburg, Rhein-Neckar Löwen, Füchse Berlin and Polish side Orlen Wisla Plock. The EHF FINALS 2020/21 will be hosted by Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the SAP Arena on the 22/23 of May 2021.





Pure drama and chaos at the end of Plock vs GOG, Mihic had the ball with Plock being one goal up he drags a foul and a seven meter out of the GOG defence, Mindegia steps up to take it and misses, we go down the other end with just 30 seconds left. Old head Olsen looked very relaxed as the clock ran down, it turns out too relaxed as he was in two minds about what to do and set up this terrible in-flight goal, the pass goes nowhere and Plock net into an empty goal and the buzzer sounds, love it! Pure nerves and congrats to Plock for getting the win and a place in the EHF FINALS!

Montpellier have really felt the pressure and have been destroyed be 7-meters. Berlin are running away with it. As it stands it looks like we have three German sides and Plock from Poland at this season's EHF FINALS.

And look at this, Plock are on fire! This GOG side that looked at cool as a cucumber for the whole two legs suddenly are looking nervous and a double save Adam Morawski (11 saves) has the Plock bench on their feet. The score is Plock 27:22 GOG; Plock +2 overall.

Berlin led by the Hans "his majesty" Lindberg with nine goals from nine shots so far, have pulled away once again. The hosts find themselves 23:17 up after a flurry of goals from Holm and Lindberg.

Plock pulled it briefly level on agg. 19:16, but a 2-minute suspension to Plock's Leon Susnja, undid all the good work and GOG were able to find the net though Gidsel, Bergendahl and Andersen and the Danish side pull it back to within one (20:19) and plus 2 overall.

HALF-TIME

Füchse Berlin 16:13 Montpellier

Summary: Two very evenly match sides overall. It might come down to something as simple as who can hold their nerve within the last 10 minutes, as the lead had been changing hands like a hot potato (4 times).

GOG 13:13 Orlen Wisla Plock

Summary: With their plus three goals from the first leg, GOG took the lead at 5:4 and haven't lost it since. Krajewski is 3/3 for the Polish side while Olsen is 3/6 for GOG. The Danish side don't seem to be feeling any pressure just yet, let's see if Plock can turn up the heat in the second.

A break through on a fast break from Duarte followed by a gap found by Richardson and Montpellier are back up on agg. As it stands it's Füchse 15:13 Montpellier.

Oh no what is happening here! Have Montpellier zoned out? Two turnovers gifted Berlin two very easy goals and suddenly the Foxes are 12:8 up, you can't help but feel this won't be the last time the lead changes hand in this tie, you can feel the nerves radiating from the Germany capital.

Time-out Montpellier! And just like that we are back level on agg. once again. A fast break goal from Tim Mattes forced the French to re-group.

We have two games on our hands in both locations. Hans Lindberg netted his first to briefly bring the Foxes level on agg. (4:1). However, Yanis Lenne killed that advantage. And two quick goals from Descat and again Lenne brought it back to 4:4 and timeout called by Füchse!



GOG and Plock are stuck 5:5, with GOG being three ahead from the tie in Gudme last week.

The action goes on in just under 5 minutes over on EHFTV with our two next quarter-finals:



20:45 CEST

Füchse Berlin vs Montpellier HB

Orlen Wisla Plock vs GOG