Live blog: Groups A and C prepare to wrap up on Monday evening
The Men's EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round is almost at its conclusion (already!) and Monday night's focus will be on Herning, where the two main round tickets will be determined. In Malmö, however, group E play round 2: if Sweden and Croatia both win again, they will be through to the main round.
It’s a real challenge for me, I feel privileged to be on the bench for these kind of moments. We will not only play against the Norwegian team, but also against thousands of fans. This is the moment we are all waiting for and that we live for. We want to be the stone in Norway’s shoe.
To me, they are the only team that can rival with Denmark, which tells you the level at which they are playing. They have depth, they have quality, they have a lot of tactical options. Physically, they are tough as well. But we beat them at the Olympics not so long ago, and they have the same team almost as they have now. Everything is possible and we really believe in our chances.