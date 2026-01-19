Live blog: Groups A and C prepare to wrap up on Monday evening

EHF / Joanne Harris
19 January 2026, 12:00

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 preliminary round is almost at its conclusion (already!) and Monday night's focus will be on Herning, where the two main round tickets will be determined. In Malmö, however, group E play round 2: if Sweden and Croatia both win again, they will be through to the main round. 

Monday 19 January

15:15

File this one under "too cute not to share". Norway's goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud had some quality time with his little boy after their match against Czechia: the next generation in the making!

 

 

14:30

The concluding game in group C in Oslo later on today will decide who tops that group - European champions France, or co-hosts Norway. Both are treating the game as the start of the main round, as whoever wins will take two points with them to Herning. While France appear to be on incredible form, scoring 88 goals in their two games so far, Norway have the crowd on their side. Their coaches are looking forward to the challenge.

It’s a real challenge for me, I feel privileged to be on the bench for these kind of moments. We will not only play against the Norwegian team, but also against thousands of fans. This is the moment we are all waiting for and that we live for. We want to be the stone in Norway’s shoe.
Guillaume Gille
Head coach, France
To me, they are the only team that can rival with Denmark, which tells you the level at which they are playing. They have depth, they have quality, they have a lot of tactical options. Physically, they are tough as well. But we beat them at the Olympics not so long ago, and they have the same team almost as they have now. Everything is possible and we really believe in our chances.
Jonas Wille
Head coach, Norway

14:00

France and Czechia take to the court again today, playing Norway and Ukraine respectively. Yesterday, their players Wallem-Konrad Pelleka and Zvonimir Srna both celebrated birthdays; Pelleka was 24 and Srna 28 years old. Happy birthday to both of them! Will they get wins as belated presents this evening?

 

 

13:45

With four goalkeepers being named Player of the Match yesterday, the choice of top five saves was a tough one - but here you go. Come for the saves, stay for the celebrations.


13:30

It wasn't quite such a high-scoring day at the EHF EURO yesterday, but we still got to watch a series of incredible goals. Enjoy the top 5!

13:00

Staying with group A for the time being, Serbia have the ball in their court tonight against Austria - apart from knowing that they have never beaten Austria in any official meeting. But after Saturday's win against Germany, Dejan Milosavljev and Mijajlo Marsenić, two of the team's most valuable and experienced players, were in optimistic mood when they met up with Björn Pazen to reflect and look at the game to come.

EHF EURO

Serbia eye main round after Germany triumph

Serbia have a chance at an EHF EURO main round spot for the first time since 2018 —but Austria still stand in their way

yesterday

12:30

So obviously much of our focus today will be on Herning and group A, where there are a range of scenarios that could happen to get each of the four teams through to the next round. Spain have it easiest: a win or draw against Germany is enough for them to progress.

Serbia also know that a win will get them them through, but if Austria beat Serbia by four goals or more, they could qualify if Germany go on to lose to Spain. Germany will know after that first match what they need to do to progress, as it depends heavily on the outcome of Austria vs Serbia. We've done the full run-down of what happens in what scenario.

EHF EURO

What teams in group A need to reach the main round

With all four teams in group A able to reach the main round, find out what needs to happen for each to progress when they play on Monday

yesterday
EHF EURO

Main round berths to be decided in group A on Monday

Groups A and C wrap up on Monday, with all four teams in Herning still in the running; in Malmö, the Netherlands take on Croatia

yesterday

12:00

Hello to the handball world from sunny Herning, where we are anticipating a cracking evening of action from the Jyske Bank Boxen. All four teams in group A know they have a chance still to reach the main round, after Serbia's shock win over Germany on Saturday night.

Before we look ahead, though, a quick look back along with 'The Spin' at last night's historic games. The Faroe Islands won their first-ever championship match; North Macedonia drew with Portugal; and Slovenia, beset by injury before the tournament, came back from eight goals down against Switzerland to book their place in the main round. It was a crazy night!

