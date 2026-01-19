14:00

France and Czechia take to the court again today, playing Norway and Ukraine respectively. Yesterday, their players Wallem-Konrad Pelleka and Zvonimir Srna both celebrated birthdays; Pelleka was 24 and Srna 28 years old. Happy birthday to both of them! Will they get wins as belated presents this evening?

13:45

With four goalkeepers being named Player of the Match yesterday, the choice of top five saves was a tough one - but here you go. Come for the saves, stay for the celebrations.



13:30

It wasn't quite such a high-scoring day at the EHF EURO yesterday, but we still got to watch a series of incredible goals. Enjoy the top 5!

13:00

Staying with group A for the time being, Serbia have the ball in their court tonight against Austria - apart from knowing that they have never beaten Austria in any official meeting. But after Saturday's win against Germany, Dejan Milosavljev and Mijajlo Marsenić, two of the team's most valuable and experienced players, were in optimistic mood when they met up with Björn Pazen to reflect and look at the game to come.