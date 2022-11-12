LIVE BLOG: France, Montenegro meet in duel of unbeaten group II teams
Day 10 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 includes the second round of matches in main round group II in Skopje. The first match is Netherlands against Spain, followed by France against Montenegro.
- day 10 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- two matches in main round group II in Skopje:
- 18:00 CET: Netherlands vs Spain
- 20:30 CET: France vs Montenegro
- both matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply)
- Eric Willemsen reporting from Ljubljana; all photos (c) kolektiff / Jozo Cabraja, Jure Erzen, Axel Heimken, Uros Hocevar, Anze Malovrh, Sasa Pahic Szabo
Sunday 13 November 2022
11:00
Good morning and welcome to the live blog on day 10 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022.
Skopje will be taking centre stage again as the second round of matches in main round II is on the schedule for tonight: