16:51

The goal timeline from the first half between Györ and Storhamar shows how the visitors found some consistency in attack in the last 15 minutes of the first half. Can Storhamar continue to test the Hungarian side in the second half? We're about to find out!

16:48

It is one-way traffic in the Czech Republic as CSM Bucuresti have opened a 10-goal lead over Banik Most after 30 minutes. Officially, CSM have scored 20 goals from 32 shots (63 per cent), while Banik Most's shooting efficiency is below 50 per cent as they have converted only 10 of their 23 attempts.

Significantly, Marie Skurtveit Davidsen finished the first half with a save percentage above 40 per cent after making seven saves from 17 shots faced. CSM appear on course to extend their lead at the top of group A - at least temporarily.

16:44

Györ have a four-goal advantage at the break over Storhamar in Hungary. While the home side quickly took control to lead 5:1 after six minutes, with Stine Oftedal starring in attack, Storhamar have remained in contention through goals from Olivia Löfqvist and Anniken Obaidli.

Ambros Martin might be satisfied by the size of Györ's lead and their superior scoring percentage, but the Spanish coach won't be happy with the number of suspensions his side received in the first half.

16:36

As you might expect from one of the best right backs in the world, Ana Gros has shown in the first half that she can provide finesse as well as power.

WATCH: Speed and power in attack before the delicate, precise finish! Watching @audietokc_gyor is always a treat! Especially when Ana Gros is involved! pic.twitter.com/EpU5QwyNph — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 7, 2023

16:33

Silje Solberg's first action of the afternoon saw her stop Olivia Löfqvist's penalty attempt. There was to be no repeat for Solberg when Anniken Obaidli stepped up to the seven-metre line two minutes later.

16:28

Sofie Ege Grønlund has made seven saves for Storhamar in the first 24 minutes. The main problem for Grønlund and Storhamar is that Györ's chances are generally high quality opportunities. Of course, when the Hungarian also side need a blast from nine metres, Ana Gros is on hand to provide it. Györ lead 15:11.

16:20

Storhamar coach Kenneth Gabrielsen called a timeout after 13 minutes with Györ leading 8:5. Györ have extended their advantage to six goals, 11:5, and Estelle Nze Minko attempted a rather ambitious behind-the-back pass a couple of minutes ago, indicating that the home side's confidence level is very high.

16:13

Storhamar have already decided to start individually marking Stine Oftedal. The Norwegian centre back has scored three goals from five shots, but her ability to break through Storhamar's defence is clearly a cause for concern for the away side.

16:00

As the EHF Champions League anthem rings out in Hungary, the scene is almost set for the resumption of the competition.

15:45

In Györ's last EHF Champions League match of 2022, Silje Solberg made eight saves from 22 shots faced against Buducnost – but she also starred when Györ beat CS Rapid Bucuresti (30:27) at the beginning of December.

This afternoon's clash against Storhamar presents Silje Solberg and Stine Bredal Oftedal with an opportunity to face a side from their homeland in Györ's Audi Arena.

This weekend the women's #ehfcl 🏆 is back!



A little preview with this brutal save by Silje Solberg 🔥❗ #HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/MBeY66gpFa — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 4, 2023

15:30

Of course, while Ambros Martin is expecting Györ to play at a higher level this afternoon than they have in some EHF Champions League matches this season, the Hungarian side beat Storhamar by 14 goals when they met in October, 35:21.

Meanwhile, Jiri Tancos, head coach of DHK Banik Most, was realistic about the Czech side's prospects when he spoke a few days ago ahead of their clash with CSM Bucuresti.

"We will play against the best team in our group. So we can expect maximum quality and our main goal in this match is to play equal part as long as it’s possible. How long it will last is a big question, but we will try our best,” said Jiri Tancos.

15:25

Györ head coach Ambros Martin is hopeful that the time his side have had to prepare will bring about an improved performance against Storhamar.



"This will be the first game in the Champions League in the New Year, and we will play against a young and motivated Storhamar, who represent the typical Scandinavian style. We expect to do a good job. It is rare that we had one full week of preparation for this match, and now we tried to fix all things in attack and defence," said Ambros Martin.

15:05

Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for coverage of round 10 of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 group phase.

A three-week break from Europe's top-flight competition and a new calendar year might have provided some teams with an opportunity to refresh ahead of the final five rounds of the group phase.

With CSM Bucuresti, Györ, Vipers Kristiansand and Odense in action today, all four of Saturday's matches feature teams hoping to earn a direct place in the quarter-finals. Group A leaders CSM Bucuresti and Györ, who are in third place in group B, are the first teams in action this afternoon.

CSM Bucuresti will face DHK Banik Most in the Czech Republic – and the Czech side have lost all nine games in the competition this season. Meanwhile, Györ will face Storhamar in Hungary. Storhamar are also on a long losing run, having lost their last five matches in the EHF Champions League.

Saturday's schedule

16:00 CET

Group A: DHK Banik Most vs CSM Bucuresti

Group B: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Storhamar Handball Elite

18:00 CET

Group A: Vipers Kristiansand vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Group A: Odense Håndbold vs Brest Bretagne Handball

