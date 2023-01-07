Live blog: Odense and Vipers earn narrow home wins
After a three-week break from action, the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 resumes in a new calendar year this weekend with eight more group phase matches.
- on Saturday: Györ beat Storhamar 39:26 in group B, while group A leaders CSM Bucuresti defeat Banik Most in the Czech Republic
- reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand earn a 27:26 win over FTC; Odense extend their winning streak with a 25:24 victory over Brest
- on Sunday, there are four more matches, including MOTW between Metz and Esbjerg at 16:00 CET
- all matches are live on EHFTV (geo-blocking restrictions may apply in your country)
20:40
The live blog will return at 13:00 CET on Sunday for build-up ahead of the four matches.
20:20
There are four more matches to come on Sunday in round 10 of the EHF Champions League Women, headlined by Metz's clash with Team Esbjerg at 16:00 CET in Match of the Week.
After Györ's wide-margin win over Storhamar earlier this afternoon, Metz are in second position in group B, one place above Esbjerg. But with Györ's goal difference now standing at +74, Metz need a victory to return to the top of the group standings, while Esbjerg need to win by at least seven goals if they are to finish round 10 in first place.
Interestingly, when Metz and Esbjerg met earlier in the season, the Danish side won by seven goals, 35:28, but a repeat win is probably less likely in France.
Sunday's schedule
14:00 CET
Group B: HC Lokomotiva Zagreb vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK
16:00 CET
Group A: Krim Mercator Ljubljana vs SG BBM Bietigheim
Group B: Metz Handball vs Team Esbjerg (MOTW)
Group B: CS Rapid Bucuresti vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX
20:09
20:02
We mentioned Anna Vyakhireva and Emily Bölk receiving Player of the Match awards for their respective performances in the Vipers Kristiansand vs FTC match.
Here are pictures of Bo van Wetering and Alicia Toublanc collecting their awards after Odense's 25:24 win against Brest Bretagne.
19:51
Every save matters in the EHF Champions League – just ask Althea Reinhardt and Odense after their one-goal win against Brest.
Would Odense have won if Reinhardt hadn't stopped Pauletta Foppa here in the 41st minute? We'll never have a definitive answer to that question, but we do know that Reinhardt's total of 12 stops helped Odense build a lead that Brest ultimately couldn't overturn.
19:45
FULL-TIME: Vipers Kristiansand 27:26 FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (15:15)
It's an evening of one-goal wins in group A! Vipers Kristiansand secure a win by the narrowest margin in Norway against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. Katrin Klujber, who equalised at the end of the first half for FTC, had the opportunity to earn the Hungarian side a point, but her shot in the final seconds was blocked by a desperate Vipers' defence.
Anna Vyakhireva (seven goals) collected the Player of the Match award for the home side, while Emily Bölk (eight goals) picked up the award for FTC.
With the two points for the victory, Vipers Kristiansand now have 15 points in group A and have reduced CSM's lead at the top of the group back down to two points.
19:35
FULL-TIME: Odense Håndbold 25:24 Brest Bretagne Handball (14:11)
Odense earn a one-goal win over Brest Bretagne to extend their winning run in the EHF Champions League Women to six games and move to 14 points in group A. The final score is a testament to Brest's refusal to give up when the result appeared certain, as Odense led 23:17 after 48 minutes.
Two of Odense's Dutch players had a big impact on the result, with Dione Housheer and Bo van Wetering both scoring six goals, while Alicia Toublanc and Tatjana Brnovic finished as Brest's top scorers with five goals each. Althea Reinhardt and Cléopatre Darleux both had save percentages of 36 per cent – though Reinhardt made three more saves as she faced eight more shots.
19:17
Brest are wearing black this evening but some of their travelling supporters are sporting pink scarves.
19:09
Brest are now using an extra attacking player as they look to cut Odense's lead. However, Odense are also using the strategy as they look to extend their advantage, so neither coach is taking a step back. Odense lead 21:16 after 45 minutes.
Our goal was to get the points because we want points from every Champions League match if we want to fulfil all our team goals for this season. It was a good match and I am glad that we won, but there are things to improve – one of them is efficiency.
18:59
Emily Bölk has just added to her four-goal tally from the first half against Vipers. FTC might need the German left back to match Markéta Jerábková's output if they are to take the two points back to Hungary.
18:48
HALF-TIME: Vipers Kristiansand 15:15 FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
Despite Emily Bölk scoring four goals for FTC and Angela Malestein scoring three times for the visitors, Vipers are level at the break in Norway. Indeed, while FTC led 13:11 as half-time approached, Markéta Jerábková's six-goal performance in the first half meant that FTC needed a buzzer-beater from Katrin Kljuber to end the opening 30 minutes on level terms.
18:45
HALF-TIME: Odense Håndbold 14:11 Brest Bretagne Handball
Odense hold a three-goal lead at half-time over Brest Bretagne in Denmark. After taking a 4:2 advantage in the eight minute, when Mie Højlund scored her first goal of the game, the Danish side have remained clearly in front.
With Dione Housheer scoring four goals in the first half, Odense have the top individual scorer – though Alicia Toublanc and Pauletta Foppa are only one goal behind. Perhaps more significantly, Althea Reinhardt's solid performance in the first half for Odense saw her finish with a 33 per cent save efficiency.
18:27
Dione Housheer has scored a breakthrough goal, a penalty and a goal from nine metres for Odense so far. The Dutch right back is seemingly the first option for Odense when an attack becomes longer than ideal.
18:22
Cléopatre Darleux has replaced Julie Foggea in goal for Brest against Odense. Brest's shooting efficiency is below 50 per cent, as they have only scored six goals from 15 shots, but they have only registered 10 shots on target if you look at the number of shots that Odense's goalkeepers have had to face. Odense lead 9:6 after 19 minutes in Denmark.
18:12
Post-match reaction from Györ's victory over Storhamar – courtesy of Ambros Martin and Line Haugsted – can be found below.
With just over 10 minutes played in Denmark, Odense lead by two goals against Brest, 5:3, and the hosts have just received a penalty.
I am really happy right now – also for the team. We were in good form and played really hard. Of course I am happy because of my individual game that I could also contribute to the team’s success.
The final result doesn’t reflect how the game was played. Our opponent never gave up, but in the second half we were able to control the game better. We could control the moments in the second half much better, even if they pushed us very hard. We played stable and we can be really satisfied.
17:49
Odense enter their group A clash against Brest Bretagne on the back of five straight wins in the EHF Champions League. The Danish side's winning streak started when the defeated Brest 25:21 in October.
Odense head coach Ulrik Kirkely believes that his side can keep the two points in Denmark this evening.
"As a team we really look forward to welcoming a strong opponent in Brest Bretagne. It is an important game for us against a good team. All games in the European competitions are difficult, so we are ready to give 100 per cent. We have an expectation that we can take the two points to give us a good result before the last matches," said Ulrik Kirkely.
17:44
As we have mentioned already, Silje Solberg's incredible start to the second half propelled Györ to a big win over Storhamar. Here is the Norwegian goalkeeper denying her Norwegian opponents.
17:41
FULL-TIME: DHK Banik Most 26:35 CSM Bucuresti (10:20)
Banik Most ensured that the damage did not get any worse in the second half against CSM Bucuresti, but the Romanian side have taken the two points back home after a convincing nine-goal win in the Czech Republic.
Significantly, CSM have extended their lead at the top of group A to four points over Vipers Kristiansand. Vipers and Odense will be in action shortly, so the gap might not remain that big for long, but CSM know that they will finish round 10 as group A leaders.
17:36
FULL-TIME: Györi Audi ETO KC 39:26 Storhamar Handball Elite (17:13)
After an impressive performance in the second half, Györ open their account in 2023 in the EHF Champions League with a 13-goal victory over Storhamar in Hungary. Györ's winning margin was one-goal shy of their 14-goal triumph over Storhamar in October.
Although the Hungarian side's attack shone in the second period, scoring 22 goals, goalkeeper Silje Solberg was arguably their best player. Solberg finished the match with 12 saves from 26 shots faced – and she added an empty net goal with three minutes remaining.
While Stine Oftedal and Linn Blohm both scored five goals to finish as Györ's top scorers, Storhamar's Anniken Obaidli eclipsed them with six goals. Significantly, Eszter Ogonovszky was the only court player on Györ's teamsheet who did not score this afternoon.
17:25
If you look at the shooting statistics for Györ's wing players, a total of seven goals from 14 shots might not appear overly impressive.
17:20
It is noticeable that Györ are using their wings in attack more and more as the second half develops. With a nine-goal lead (32:23) and the victory all but assured, Ambros Martin's side can afford themselves the opportunity to boost the confidence of every player.
17:05
Three players have already scored five goals or more for CSM Bucuresti: Cristina Neagu, Crina Pintea (both six goals) and Elizabeth Omoregie (five goals). Omoregie showed in the first half her ability to take any opportunity that comes her way.
16:58
Silje Solberg, who saved one penalty from two shots faced in the first half, has started the second half in goal for Györ – and what a start she has made since replacing Sandra Toft! Solberg has stopped all five shots that have come her way since the break, and Györ now lead by seven goals, 20:13.
16:51
The goal timeline from the first half between Györ and Storhamar shows how the visitors found some consistency in attack in the last 15 minutes of the first half. Can Storhamar continue to test the Hungarian side in the second half? We're about to find out!
16:48
HALF-TIME: DHK Banik Most 10:20 CSM Bucuresti
It is one-way traffic in the Czech Republic as CSM Bucuresti have opened a 10-goal lead over Banik Most after 30 minutes. Officially, CSM have scored 20 goals from 32 shots (63 per cent), while Banik Most's shooting efficiency is below 50 per cent as they have converted only 10 of their 23 attempts.
Significantly, Marie Skurtveit Davidsen finished the first half with a save percentage above 40 per cent after making seven saves from 17 shots faced. CSM appear on course to extend their lead at the top of group A - at least temporarily.
16:44
HALF-TIME: Györi Audi ETO KC 17:13 Storhamar Handball Elite
Györ have a four-goal advantage at the break over Storhamar in Hungary. While the home side quickly took control to lead 5:1 after six minutes, with Stine Oftedal starring in attack, Storhamar have remained in contention through goals from Olivia Löfqvist and Anniken Obaidli.
Ambros Martin might be satisfied by the size of Györ's lead and their superior scoring percentage, but the Spanish coach won't be happy with the number of suspensions his side received in the first half.
16:36
As you might expect from one of the best right backs in the world, Ana Gros has shown in the first half that she can provide finesse as well as power.
16:33
Silje Solberg's first action of the afternoon saw her stop Olivia Löfqvist's penalty attempt. There was to be no repeat for Solberg when Anniken Obaidli stepped up to the seven-metre line two minutes later.
16:28
Sofie Ege Grønlund has made seven saves for Storhamar in the first 24 minutes. The main problem for Grønlund and Storhamar is that Györ's chances are generally high quality opportunities. Of course, when the Hungarian also side need a blast from nine metres, Ana Gros is on hand to provide it. Györ lead 15:11.
16:20
Storhamar coach Kenneth Gabrielsen called a timeout after 13 minutes with Györ leading 8:5. Györ have extended their advantage to six goals, 11:5, and Estelle Nze Minko attempted a rather ambitious behind-the-back pass a couple of minutes ago, indicating that the home side's confidence level is very high.
16:13
Storhamar have already decided to start individually marking Stine Oftedal. The Norwegian centre back has scored three goals from five shots, but her ability to break through Storhamar's defence is clearly a cause for concern for the away side.
16:00
As the EHF Champions League anthem rings out in Hungary, the scene is almost set for the resumption of the competition.
15:45
In Györ's last EHF Champions League match of 2022, Silje Solberg made eight saves from 22 shots faced against Buducnost – but she also starred when Györ beat CS Rapid Bucuresti (30:27) at the beginning of December.
This afternoon's clash against Storhamar presents Silje Solberg and Stine Bredal Oftedal with an opportunity to face a side from their homeland in Györ's Audi Arena.
15:30
Of course, while Ambros Martin is expecting Györ to play at a higher level this afternoon than they have in some EHF Champions League matches this season, the Hungarian side beat Storhamar by 14 goals when they met in October, 35:21.
Meanwhile, Jiri Tancos, head coach of DHK Banik Most, was realistic about the Czech side's prospects when he spoke a few days ago ahead of their clash with CSM Bucuresti.
"We will play against the best team in our group. So we can expect maximum quality and our main goal in this match is to play equal part as long as it’s possible. How long it will last is a big question, but we will try our best,” said Jiri Tancos.
15:25
Györ head coach Ambros Martin is hopeful that the time his side have had to prepare will bring about an improved performance against Storhamar.
"This will be the first game in the Champions League in the New Year, and we will play against a young and motivated Storhamar, who represent the typical Scandinavian style. We expect to do a good job. It is rare that we had one full week of preparation for this match, and now we tried to fix all things in attack and defence," said Ambros Martin.
15:05
Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog for coverage of round 10 of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 group phase.
A three-week break from Europe's top-flight competition and a new calendar year might have provided some teams with an opportunity to refresh ahead of the final five rounds of the group phase.
With CSM Bucuresti, Györ, Vipers Kristiansand and Odense in action today, all four of Saturday's matches feature teams hoping to earn a direct place in the quarter-finals. Group A leaders CSM Bucuresti and Györ, who are in third place in group B, are the first teams in action this afternoon.
CSM Bucuresti will face DHK Banik Most in the Czech Republic – and the Czech side have lost all nine games in the competition this season. Meanwhile, Györ will face Storhamar in Hungary. Storhamar are also on a long losing run, having lost their last five matches in the EHF Champions League.
Saturday's schedule
16:00 CET
Group A: DHK Banik Most vs CSM Bucuresti
Group B: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Storhamar Handball Elite
18:00 CET
Group A: Vipers Kristiansand vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
Group A: Odense Håndbold vs Brest Bretagne Handball
For more on all eight of this weekend's matches, check out our round 10 preview.