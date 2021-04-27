20:18

What is happening here?! Some big mistakes in attack by France and Greece's defence suddenly looking rock solid and we have a late rally. Greece 29:34 France



Karampourniotis (4/4) for Greece in the space of four minutes made a huge block, netted two quick goals and a steal - the man is on fire.

20:12

At half-time we have seen the young Hallgrimsson grow more and more into the game. Himself and the Icelandic defence have been a massive task for Israel's tired legs.

20:07

Greece 23:30 France, and thus it is looking very likely that a France win will mean (not counting the assessed matches against Belgium) their 50th victory in an EHF EURO qualification matches.



The Kielce line player Nicolas Tournat has really turned it up with his five goals, three coming in the second half.

19:52

We are 21 minutes gone in the Israel vs Iceland match and it is all Iceland so far with Magnussen leading the scoring with 3 goals.



The Icelandic defence is really the difference so far. It looks absolutely air-tight with Arnarsson and Gislason in that middle block, they are giving the Israeli backcourt hell and it is showing on the scoreboard - and all that back up Hallgrimsson in goal making some decent stops. Israel 6:12 Iceland

19:41

HALF-TIME: Greece 16:22 France

The old-heads are turning up tonight for France with Abalo (3/3) and Guigou (4/4) looking sharpest for the French.

19:35

France have turned on cruise control in Greece as they lead 22:16, with Porte and Guigou netting four each, both on 100% shooting so far.





19:26

RESULT: Turkey 22:30 Slovenia

Turkey will have to wait at least until 2024 before they will have another chance to appear at an EHF EURO event, as the loss tonight means they bow out of contention for a spot in Hungary / Slovakia.



Slovenia, on the other hand, have their foot firmly in the door for EHF EURO 2022 - now two points clear at the top of their group 5. It will be a nice pick-me-up for the side which narrowly missed out on a spot for the Tokyo Olympics in March.

19:25

Just 5 minutes away from Israel's mammoth task when they take on Iceland in their quest for two wins in 48 hours.



Watch it here on EHFTV.com

19:22

Omer Ozan Arifoglu of Turkey sees red for dangerous play when his shot connected Slovenian Miha Zarabec's face.

19:10

Slovenia can't seem to full shake off Turkey, each time they look to pull away, Turkey respond to keep the gap at five. Nevertheless, Dolenec is oozing with confidence out there and looks head and shoulders above the rest, and he is as cool as a cucumber from the penalty spot; he's now 11/12 with six of those coming from the seven-meter spot.

19:00

Greece vs France has just thrown off over on EHFTV.com

18:41

HALF-TIME:

22-year-old Gorkem Bicer is giving the hosts Turkey a ray of hope, his 5/5 is keeping them within reach of Slovenia who will be somewhat content with their performance, should they iron out some of the unforced errors and play with a bit more zest in attack we should see witness them pull away. Dolenec broke is perfect shooting percentage when he missed an underarm shot late in the first but he is Slovenia's top man at the moment with 8/9.

Another reason for the clear half-time gap was the difference in goalkeeping: While Slovenian Urban Lesjak saved 9 from 18 shots (50%), both Turkish goalkeepers Göktepe and Özmusul had one save from 17 shots.



Join us on EHFTV.com now for the second half...





18:28

Jure Dolenec can't be touched so far, he is on fire with 7/7; making it look easy out there. Turkey 9:12 Slovenia.

18:20

And we are about 17 minutes into the first half and we have had seen a bright start from the Turkish hosts



Turkey are looking for their line Mehmet Demirezen a lot, but are often getting stuck / held up one vs one. However, 3/3 from Bicer has helped them to stay in touch with Slovenia, still trailing 9:7.

17:45

For our first match of this evening between Turkey and Slovenia, we have two sides that have met three times before but have not met for an official match since the EHF EURO qualifiers in 1995. Slovenia have a clean record over the Turks with three wins. And can with a win move two points clear at the top of group 5.



Join us on EHFTV

17:15

Good afternoon! Welcome to the live blog for the decisive week of the Men's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers. We throw off today's action in 45 minutes.

Israel opened proceedings with a 34:28 win against Lithuania on Monday, while we have the next three games coming up for you tonight: