LIVE BLOG: Slovenia ready to take on Norway in Ljubljana
Day 11 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 features the last-but-one round in main round group I in Ljubljana. Norway can book their place in the semi-finals against Slovenia, while Hungary and Sweden contest the late match.
- day 11 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- two matches in main round group I in Ljubljana:
- 18:00 CET: Norway vs Slovenia
- 20:30 CET: Hungary vs Sweden
- Eric Willemsen reporting from Ljubljana; all photos (c) kolektiff / Jozo Cabraja, Jure Erzen, Axel Heimken, Uros Hocevar, Anze Malovrh, Sasa Pahic Szabo
Monday 14 November 2022
17:26
A special night for Ana Gros: the Slovenian star will join Sergeja Stefanišin as the player with the most EHF EURO appearances for Slovenia: 17.
I am sure Gros will celebrate the occasion with a few goals. Well, she is already the outright top scorer for Slovenia at EHF EURO events, with 90 goals.
17:15
We are at a stage of the competition where every match is crucial – and our opener for this Monday night in Ljubljana is no exception: defending champions Norway against co-hosts Slovenia.
Norway can book their semi-final ticket if they get at least one point. In that case, they don't have to worry about their main round closer on Wednesday against Denmark, who might have to use that match to clinch their spot as well, or about any other match results in group I.
Slovenia are on four points and will rely on the home crowd support to keep their semi-final alive tonight.
15:00
The Women's EHF EURO 2022 is also about empowering women. But what does that exactly mean? Why is it important? And what do the players think? No one better to dive into this topic than EHF journalist Courtney Gahan, who shares her personal story with us:
14:16
New day, new episode of our women in sport series, the cooperation between EHF and kolektiff:
Bojana Popovic, an Olympic silver medallist and six times EHF Champions League winner, now head coach of the Montenegro team, is the only female head coach at the Women's EHF EURO 2022 ❤️. A true role model for other women out there who are thinking of taking the same professional step. Read more about her journey and get inspired: https://lnkd.in/du7bi-9q.
13:37
12:53
Two rounds played in both main round groups: here are the Top 5 Goals and Top 5 Saves from the past two days:
12:08
Don't miss out on the latest episode of the official EHF EURO podcast. The ninth episode, released today, welcomes Denmark right back Mie Højlund.
The Danish playmaker speaks about Denmark's evolution in recent years, how well-defined her and every squad member's job in the team is and Wednesday's decisive match against Norway.
Group II continues to throw up surprise twists and Katrine Lunde is handball's version of a cheat code.
Listen below or download the latest episode in .mp3 here.
11:44
Sweden hope to continue their run of impressive results from recent years. And while they face two already eliminated teams in their last two matches of the main round – Hungary tonight and Croatia on Wednesday – they still depend on other results going their was, as well.
For this feature, EHF journalist Courtney Gahan asked the Swedish team how they are fancying their chances:
11:30
Time for our Stat of the Day! This time Julian Rux provides us some insight into... Norway:
10:48
A lot is at stake in Ljubljana tonight. Norway's confirmation as semi-finalists is a question of when rather than if, but Slovenia need the points to stay in contention. And the same applies to Sweden in the late match against already eliminated Hungary.
Here is the round preview for today written by EHF journalist Björn Pazen:
10:28
You know you are truly reaching the business end of a tournament when teams can qualify for the semi-finals – and that is the case today. Norway have been unstoppable so far this tournament – well, they actually have been since the latter stage of the 2018 (!) edition – although they were made to work hard against Sweden last Saturday.
The several key players missing have not harmed the team from head coach Thorir Hergeirsson too much – if at all. Even two days before their last group match, Norway can book their place in the semi-finals...
... or can hosts Slovenia delay the Norwegian party tonight?
10:15
Good morning, welcome to the live blog for Monday 14 November – the start of the last week of the Women's EHF EURO 2022.
The Stožice Arena in Ljubljana is our meeting point today as the main round progresses with the penultimate playing day in round I. Those two matches await us: