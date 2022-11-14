17:26

A special night for Ana Gros: the Slovenian star will join Sergeja Stefanišin as the player with the most EHF EURO appearances for Slovenia: 17.

I am sure Gros will celebrate the occasion with a few goals. Well, she is already the outright top scorer for Slovenia at EHF EURO events, with 90 goals.

How to stop Ana Gros 🔝🌟? The lefty is fighting to get into the #ehfeuro2022 🏆 semi-finals!@audietokc_gyor #ehfcl 💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/X0jjXZJkGM — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) November 14, 2022

17:15

We are at a stage of the competition where every match is crucial – and our opener for this Monday night in Ljubljana is no exception: defending champions Norway against co-hosts Slovenia.

Norway can book their semi-final ticket if they get at least one point. In that case, they don't have to worry about their main round closer on Wednesday against Denmark, who might have to use that match to clinch their spot as well, or about any other match results in group I.

Slovenia are on four points and will rely on the home crowd support to keep their semi-final alive tonight.