10:33

It is my big pleasure to get today's live blog going with a story of a true legend of the game. Cristina Neagu, the superstar of Romania, who are set to meet France tonight, has announced that this EHF EURO will likely be the last of her illustrious career.

Having played in all editions since 2008, and racking up a record total of 267 EHF EURO goals (and counting), Neagu plans to end her national team career after the 2024 Olympics... which would be just a few months before the Women's EHF EURO 2024 in Hungary, Austria and Switzerland.

EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu caught up with Cristina Neagu for this feature: