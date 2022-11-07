LIVE BLOG: EHF EURO excitement returns to Skopje and Podgorica
The teams in groups C and D of the preliminary round at the Women's EHF EURO 2022 play their second match of the championship in North Macedonia and Montenegro on Monday.
- day 4 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- four matches in groups C (Skopje) and D (Celje):
- 18:00 CET: North Macedonia vs Netherlands / Germany vs Montenegro
- 20:30 CET: Romania vs France / Spain vs Poland
check the group standings and read the round previews for group C and group D
find the latest stories and other news in the dedicated EHF EURO section on eurohandball.com
Monday 7 November 2022
10:33
It is my big pleasure to get today's live blog going with a story of a true legend of the game. Cristina Neagu, the superstar of Romania, who are set to meet France tonight, has announced that this EHF EURO will likely be the last of her illustrious career.
Having played in all editions since 2008, and racking up a record total of 267 EHF EURO goals (and counting), Neagu plans to end her national team career after the 2024 Olympics... which would be just a few months before the Women's EHF EURO 2024 in Hungary, Austria and Switzerland.
EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu caught up with Cristina Neagu for this feature:
10:15
Good morning and welcome to the live blog for day 4 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022!
Four teams from groups A and B have already booked their spot in the main round on Sunday, and we are sure to see the first teams from groups C and D do the same tonight. Yes, we are heading back to Skopje and Podgorica for some more thrilling preliminary round matches. Here they are: