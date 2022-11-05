LIVE BLOG: EHF EURO fever hits Skopje and Podgorica on day 2
After the opening night in Slovenia, day 2 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 focuses on four matches in North Macedonia and Montenegro on Saturday, as both co-hosts as well as 2018 champions France will begin their campaigns in preliminary round groups C and D.
- day 2 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- four matches in groups C (Skopje) and D (Podgorica):
- 18:00 CET: France vs North Macedonia / Montenegro vs Spain
- 20:30 CET: Netherlands vs Romania / Poland vs Germany
Saturday 5 November 2022
14:36
Simona Madjovska did not think she would have a chance to feature for North Macedonia after being omitted from call-ups so many times. But she made it just in time and will be one of the team's main assets at the Women's EHF EURO 2022.
EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu spoke with Madjovska on the eve of the Macedonian opener against France in Skopje tonight for this feature:
14:16
We are less than four hours away from throw-off in Skopje and Podgorica for the first games in groups C and D, featuring the co-hosts North Macedonia and Montenegro taking on EHF EURO 2018 champions France and 2019 world champions hosts Spain, respectively.
The eight teams in groups A and B are already looking forward to their second matches on Sunday. Here are the previews from our dedicated EHF journalists Danijela Vekić and Courtney Gahan:
13:42
The three-day conference 'Business opportunities in Slovenia', held in Ljubljana on the sidelines of the Women's EHF EURO 2022, has closed. Empowering women has been one of the main topics – and is also an important pillar of the European Championship.
The closing day has been dedicated exclusively to women's empowerment in all spheres of society, from business to politics, arts, and culture, and, of course, in sports. Empowering stories from the panel of female speakers sharing their personal and professional backgrounds underlined the importance of fundamental values that burst creativity, successful management, and satisfaction are the right path to success and achievements.
The conference has concluded with a round table discussion with Marta Bon, Professor at the Faculty of Sport, University of Ljubljana and Coordinator of Women's EHF EURO 2022 Ambassadors, annd Deja Doler Ivanović, Sports Director and Ambassador of Women's EHF EURO 2022 sharing the important stories from sport and how to achieve a professional and success in the sport while being a female and a professional.
The overall conclusion? "Women do and should inspire women."
12:56
The EHF together with its photo agency partner, kolektiffimages, will use the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 to showcase the best ‘women in sport’ images involving all the championship’s protagonists. You can read more about this project here.
Today's picture is truly iconic:
11:30
It is time for our Stat of the Day from data analyst and journalist Julian Rux. Here you go:
11:01
A lot of talk in Montenegro in the build-up to their home EHF EURO has been about 10 years ago, when they won the European Championship, just months after earning Olympic silver and Buducnost lifting the EHF Champions League trophy.
Djurdjina Jaukovic, 15 at that time, saw it all happening on TV and is now eager to start the EHF EURO in front of Montenegro's home crowd in Podgorica against Spain tonight, as she has told EHF journalist Björn Pazen for this feature:
10:34
This is the first Women's EHF EURO co-hosted by three nations. Yesterday, all hearts were beating as one in Slovenia, so can North Macedonia and Montenegro follow tonight? With France and Spain, respectively, they will face some real serious opponents. This is going to be quite a night in Skopje and Podgorica...
10:21
Before we look forward to the four interesting matches that await us tonight, here is your chance to relive the excitement of the opening night, with four matches in group A and B.
Hungary and Norway in Ljubljana as well as Slovenia and Sweden in Celje got off to winning starts, but... it is still very early days, so still all to play for for Switzerland and Croatia in group A and Denmark and Serbia in group B.
Here are the highlights of all four games:
10:15
Good morning! After the excitement of the opening night yesterday, we are back with the live blog for day 2 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022.
While we were in Ljubljana and Celje on Friday, today our focus is on Skopje and Podgorica as groups C and D are set to throw off tonight.
Here is the schedule: