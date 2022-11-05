13:42

The three-day conference 'Business opportunities in Slovenia', held in Ljubljana on the sidelines of the Women's EHF EURO 2022, has closed. Empowering women has been one of the main topics – and is also an important pillar of the European Championship.

The closing day has been dedicated exclusively to women's empowerment in all spheres of society, from business to politics, arts, and culture, and, of course, in sports. Empowering stories from the panel of female speakers sharing their personal and professional backgrounds underlined the importance of fundamental values that burst creativity, successful management, and satisfaction are the right path to success and achievements.

The conference has concluded with a round table discussion with Marta Bon, Professor at the Faculty of Sport, University of Ljubljana and Coordinator of Women's EHF EURO 2022 Ambassadors, annd Deja Doler Ivanović, Sports Director and Ambassador of Women's EHF EURO 2022 sharing the important stories from sport and how to achieve a professional and success in the sport while being a female and a professional.

The overall conclusion? "Women do and should inspire women."

12:56

The EHF together with its photo agency partner, kolektiffimages, will use the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 to showcase the best ‘women in sport’ images involving all the championship’s protagonists. You can read more about this project here.

Today's picture is truly iconic:

11:30

It is time for our Stat of the Day from data analyst and journalist Julian Rux. Here you go:

𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙖𝙮 📊 Interesting matchup today 🇲🇪🆚🇪🇸 as both teams forced the most turnovers per possession respectively at #ehfeuro2018 and #ehfeuro2020 👀 #ehfeuro2022 | #playwithheart | @handballytics pic.twitter.com/lLEzO03UY3 — EHF (@EHF_Activities) November 5, 2022

11:01

A lot of talk in Montenegro in the build-up to their home EHF EURO has been about 10 years ago, when they won the European Championship, just months after earning Olympic silver and Buducnost lifting the EHF Champions League trophy.

Djurdjina Jaukovic, 15 at that time, saw it all happening on TV and is now eager to start the EHF EURO in front of Montenegro's home crowd in Podgorica against Spain tonight, as she has told EHF journalist Björn Pazen for this feature: