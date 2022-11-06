11:30

It is half past 11, that means: it is time for our Stat of the Day, provided by data analyst and journalist Julian Rux! Here you go:

𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙖𝙮 📊 Patience is key! 🇸🇮 @rzs_si had the longest possessions in day 1 to defeat Denmark 🇩🇰 Can they make it again vs Sweden today? #ehfeuro2022 | #playwithheart | @handballytics pic.twitter.com/DO3xqFa0Gr — EHF (@EHF_Activities) November 6, 2022

10:46

10:23

Denmark did not have the start to the EHF EURO they wished for, going down to home crowd favourites Slovenia on Friday. So it is already an important game for them when they meet Serbia tonight in Celje at 20:30 CET.

It is also a special game for goalkeeper Sandra Toft, who is set to become the most-capped Danish international at EHF EURO events with 37 appearances. She spoke with EHF journalist Courtney Gahan for this feature: