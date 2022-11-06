LIVE BLOG: Denmark, Croatia eager to bounce back after opening-day losses
Day 3 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 sees the teams in Ljubljana and Celje return to the courts for their second matches, including Croatia facing Hungary in group A and hosts Slovenia taking on Sweden in group B.
- day 3 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- four matches in groups A (Ljubljana) and B (Celje):
- 18:00 CET: Croatia vs Hungary / Slovenia vs Sweden
- 20:30 CET: Switzerland vs Norway / Serbia vs Denmark
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply)
- Eric Willemsen reporting from Ljubljana; all photos (c) kolektiff / Jozo Cabraja, Jure Erzen, Axel Heimken, Uros Hocevar, Anze Malovrh, Sasa Pahic Szabo
Sunday 6 November 2022
11:46
We already featured a goalkeeping great this morning – Denmark' Sandra Toft – and here is another one: Croatia's Ivana Kapitanovic is back at the EHF EURO after missing her team's run to bronze in 2020. Croatia lost their opener against Norway but will improve against Hungary later today, 'Kapi' tells EHF journalist Danijela Vekić in this feature:
11:30
It is half past 11, that means: it is time for our Stat of the Day, provided by data analyst and journalist Julian Rux! Here you go:
10:46
10:23
Denmark did not have the start to the EHF EURO they wished for, going down to home crowd favourites Slovenia on Friday. So it is already an important game for them when they meet Serbia tonight in Celje at 20:30 CET.
It is also a special game for goalkeeper Sandra Toft, who is set to become the most-capped Danish international at EHF EURO events with 37 appearances. She spoke with EHF journalist Courtney Gahan for this feature:
10:13
So, action returns to Slovenia today after we survived Saturday Night Fever in Skopje and Podgorica last night, where Montenegro stole the headlines with an impressive win over Spain but fellow co-hosts North Macedonia lost to France, while Netherlands and Germany wrapped up the evening with hard-fought wins over Romania and Poland.
Indeed, breathtaking..:
10:00
Good morning and welcome to day 3 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022!
It is beautiful Sunday morning here in Ljubljana as Slovenia's capital and Celje are looking forward to the second round of matches in groups A and B.
Here is our schedule for today: