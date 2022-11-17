LIVE BLOG: Rest day as Ljubljana prepares for final weekend
No matches scheduled at the Women's EHF EURO 2022 on Thursday, a day after the completion of the main round. The four semi-finalists – France vs Montenegro and Norway vs France – are preparing for the final weekend in Ljubljana.
- day 14 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- no matches on a rest day before the final weekend in Ljubljana
- semi-finalists Denmark, Montenegro, Norway and France will attend a press conference at Stožice Arena, with each team represented by their head coach and one player
- the nominations for the Women's EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team will be revealed
Thursday 17 November 2022
12:51
After the main round is before the semi-finals: the latest edition of the official EHF EURO podcast brings you reactions after the main round from all four teams that have made it through to the semi-finals, including Denmark's Louise Burgaard, Norway's Vilde Ingstad, Montenegro's Tatjana Brnović, and France's Léna Grandveau, and Camille Depuiset.
Your must-listen podcast before the action continues in Ljubljana tomorrow!
11:55
A total of 12 nations is represented among the nominations for the All-star Team; all teams that played the main round have at least two players in the race. France clearly lead the way with nine nominations: one in each category, and even two on the left back position.
Number of nominations per team:
- 9 – France
- 6 – Montenegro
- 5 – Norway, Sweden
- 4 – Denmark, Netherlands, Slovenia
- 3 – Spain
- 2 – Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Romania
11:18
So, here they are, the 48 nominees for the Women's EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team.
There are only five games left at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, with four sides ready to tough it out in Ljubljana in the final weekend. The final phase of the tournament is the moment where you can have your say by picking your favourite players in the vote for the All-star Team on the Home of Handball app.
Read all about it here on eurohandball.com!
10:45
Good morning, and welcome to the live blog for day 14 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022.
We start a bit later today... as for the first time since the start of the tournament on 4 November, there are no matches scheduled today. A well-deserved rest day – though 'rest' doesn't mean there is nothing happening in Ljubljana today.
We will see the All-star Team nominations revealed, and coaches and players of the four semi-finalists will talk to the media.
