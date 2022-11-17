12:51

After the main round is before the semi-finals: the latest edition of the official EHF EURO podcast brings you reactions after the main round from all four teams that have made it through to the semi-finals, including Denmark's Louise Burgaard, Norway's Vilde Ingstad, Montenegro's Tatjana Brnović, and France's Léna Grandveau, and Camille Depuiset.

Your must-listen podcast before the action continues in Ljubljana tomorrow!

11:55

A total of 12 nations is represented among the nominations for the All-star Team; all teams that played the main round have at least two players in the race. France clearly lead the way with nine nominations: one in each category, and even two on the left back position.

Number of nominations per team:

9 – France

6 – Montenegro

5 – Norway, Sweden

4 – Denmark, Netherlands, Slovenia

3 – Spain

2 – Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Romania

𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐄𝐇𝐅 𝐄𝐔𝐑𝐎 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐀𝐋𝐋-𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 🌟 The moment you were all waiting for: Discover the nominees and vote for the #ehfeuro2022 All-Star Team on the Home of Handball App 🥳📲



🎁 1000€ Travel voucher to win! 🏖



🗳 Vote now: https://t.co/YNrYbYo93Z pic.twitter.com/2jGIePIjEk — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) November 17, 2022

11:18

So, here they are, the 48 nominees for the Women's EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team.

There are only five games left at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, with four sides ready to tough it out in Ljubljana in the final weekend. The final phase of the tournament is the moment where you can have your say by picking your favourite players in the vote for the All-star Team on the Home of Handball app.

Read all about it here on eurohandball.com!

10:45

Good morning, and welcome to the live blog for day 14 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022.

We start a bit later today... as for the first time since the start of the tournament on 4 November, there are no matches scheduled today. A well-deserved rest day – though 'rest' doesn't mean there is nothing happening in Ljubljana today.

We will see the All-star Team nominations revealed, and coaches and players of the four semi-finalists will talk to the media.

Remember, you can still join us for the final weekend here in Ljubljana with a 20% discount on the all-day tickets and weekend packages.