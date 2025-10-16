17:48

Serbia and Lithuania are getting us started at 18:00 CEST, followed closely by Sweden versus Ukraine at 18:10 CEST.

Both Serbia and Sweden are EHF EURO regulars, having been part of every edition since 2006 in Serbia's case and 2002 in Sweden's. Both have also reached the semi-finals, although Serbia recorded their lowest ranking ever in 2024, placing 21st. Sweden finished fifth in 2024 and 2022.

Lithuania and Ukraine have been more irregular participants in the final tournament. Lithuania have only played it once, while Ukraine were once a steady presence at the EHF EURO before a drought that ended in 2024 when they returned to the event, placing 23rd.

While Lithuania and Serbia are meeting for the first time ever, Ukraine and Sweden have played each other nine times before, with six wins for Sweden and three for Ukraine.

17:46

Less than 15 minutes until the starting whistle on tonight's action — let's look ahead to what's coming up.

