Live blog: Turkey clinch first points after thriller vs Iceland
The Women's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers continue this week with round 3 on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by round 4 on the weekend.
- round 3 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers. All matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply)
- LIVE NOW: Hungary vs Spain in the qualifiers; Montenegro vs Norway in the EHF EURO Cup
- later on Wednesday: Faroe Islands vs Austria at 20:00 CET
- results so far on Wednesday: Turkey vs Iceland 30:29; Romania vs Denmark 28:35
- on Thursday, at 18:00 CET: Serbia vs Sweden, Lithuania vs Switzerland, Croatia vs France; 18:30 CET: Germany vs Netherlands; 20:00 CET: Portugal vs Slovakia
- on Thursday in the EHF EURO Cup 2022: Slovenia vs North Macedonia at 18:00 CET
- check the qualifiers group standings and read the round preview
- Courtney Gahan reporting on Wednesday evening
19:01
Hungary are really making a statement as they maintain the lead against World Championship semi-finalists Spain — 20:17 in the 40th minute.
The two sides entered the game on top of group 5, with both having won both qualifiers games so far, against Portugal and Slovakia in October. Whoever clinches the points here will therefore enter round 4 as the sole group leaders — at least until the rematch on the weekend.
18:45 HALF-TIME UPDATE | MONTENEGRO VS NORWAY 15:16
Montenegro are really taking it to Norway, with the Scandinavian team in front by just one goal as we go to the break in Podgorica.
Montenegro's key scorer Jovanka Radicevic is not letting her team down, having netted eight goals at 88 per cent in the opening 30 minutes.
18:40 HALF-TIME UPDATE | HUNGARY VS SPAIN 16:13
A powerful performance from Hungary sees them to a three-goal lead at half-time against Spain. The home side have not allowed their visitors to hold the advantage at any point in the game so far.
18:36 RESULT | ROMANIA VS DENMARK 28:35
Denmark make it three wins from three games in the qualifiers as they defeat Romania comfortably after holding the lead through the entire match. It is Romania's first defeat in the qualifiers.
18:32 RESULT | TURKEY VS ICELAND 30:29
What a win for Turkey! They hold on to secure a one-goal victory and with that their first points of the qualifiers. The final score of 30:29 represented the first time Turkey took the lead in the entire game against Iceland.
18:29
25 seconds to go in Kastamonu and the match is on the edge as a timeout is called by Turkey. The home side have the edge at 30:29 and look set to at least take one point from this encounter.
Below, enjoy one of the earlier highlights from Iceland's great performance.
18:20
Turkey and Iceland are serving up a great match to start round 3, as we look set for a late decision in Kastamonu with the score at 26:27 in the 53rd minute. Can Turkey make the most of the vocal home crowd and snatch their first win of the qualifiers?
In Romania, Denmark are still powering to victory as they stay in front by nine goals, 30:21, with 10 minutes to go.
In the two matches thrown off at 18:00, the home sides are really capitalising on their support. Hungary have the lead at 11:8 against Spain — who reached the World Championship semi-finals in December, while Hungary ranked 10th — after 15 minutes. Against the reigning EURO and world champions, Montenegro are level, at 8:8.
18:03
Iceland try to pull away but Turkey draw level at 18:18 and 19:19 as the second half gets underway in Kastamonu. 10 minutes in, it's back at Iceland in front, 20:21, but we have a solid contest on our hands for these two points.
This is the first official match ever between Turkey and Iceland. Both have plenty on the line as Iceland hope to return to the final tournament for the third time (previous participations in 2020 and 2012) while Turkey hope for their first successful qualification.
Turkey have only won two games in the qualifiers, participating in 2016, 2018 and 2020, so a win here would be something special for the side.
18:00
There is no shortage of handball available now! As Turkey vs Iceland and Romania vs Denmark resume with the second halves, Hungary vs Spain and Montenegro vs Norway throw off.
Lucky EHFTV has a handy four-screen feature so you can watch all four games at once.
17:53
Two games on the go but another two soon to join the big evening of entertainment, as Hungary meet Spain in the qualifiers while Montenegro play Norway in the EHF EURO Cup, both starting at 18:00 CET.
Earlier this week, we heard from Montenegro centre back Itana Grbic about their double-header against the current world and European champions.
"We have two matches against the European champions next week. What to say about them? They are at the top of handball for many years. These matches are a real challenge for us and very important. We will be able to see where we stand against such a great team — to try everything we can," Grbic told eurohandball.com.
Read the full feature below!
17:43 HALF-TIME UPDATE | ROMANIA VS DENMARK 13:19
Denmark have a confident advantage at half-time in Romania and look very much on the path to an important victory that could lead to them securing their EHF EURO 2022 ticket on the weekend. Wins in both games of the double-header would see the Scandinavian side through to the final tournament.
Can Romania turn this around?
17:39 HALF-TIME UPDATE | TURKEY VS ICELAND 15:16
A bit of a slow start for Turkey as they fall behind by up to four goals more than once in the opening half, but the home team pull off quite a comeback and are rewarded as they go to the break one goal behind.
17:29
24 minutes played in Turkey and the home team are keeping within reach of Iceland, but still trail, at 12:15. In Romania, Denmark remain in charge at 14:9 in the 22nd.
Romania have significantly improved their shooting efficiency, from 20 to 53 per cent, but the five-goal gap looks a difficult task against a Denmark who are carrying on the form that has seen them reach the semi-finals at two of the three most recent major international competitions.
All eyes were on the return of Romanian star Cristina Neagu to her national team after a 10-month break. The left back has not managed a big impact so far, scoring one.
17:13
Great support behind them but both home sides are on the back foot early on, with Romania trailing Denmark 1:4 in the eighth minute while Iceland lead Turkey 7:5 in the 11th.
Asli Iskit has been critical for Turkey so far, with three of their five goals scored by the Thüringer left back.
In Romania, the hosts have hardly been able to get a shot lined up, with a 20 per cent accuracy rate compared with Denmark's 100 per cent shooting efficiency so far.
17:00
Starting whistle in Kastamonu and round 3 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers is officially underway!
Join us now on EHFTV for a night of action with five games, including one EHF EURO Cup match.
16:46
Let's take a look at the first teams taking the court for round 3 of the qualifiers, as Turkey host Iceland in today's opening game at 17:00 CET before Romania meet Denmark, starting at 17:05 CET.
Playing from group 6, home side Turkey are looking for their first points in the qualifiers as they take on Iceland, who have collected two points so far thanks to a stunning win against Serbia in round 2. Both teams lost to Sweden, and Turkey were defeated clearly by Serbia in the earlier matches back in October.
Iceland are third in the group ahead of Turkey in fourth.
In group 2, it's quite a different story, with the two unbeaten group leaders facing each other. Denmark are on top with four points from two wins, versus Austria and Faroe Islands. Romania are second with three points following an opening victory versus Faroe Islands and a draw with Austria in round 2.
Since the October qualifiers, Denmark and Romania contested the World Championship in December, while Turkey and Iceland did not qualify. At the World Championship, Denmark ended an eight-year wait for a medal and clinched bronze.
16:04
While most national teams play two matches up until Sunday, some players have a busier schedule. Look at Katarina Pandza, one of the standout talents of Austria.
Pandza is set to play with the Austrian national team in their group 2 match in Faroe Islands tonight. But once she returns to Austria, she will also play two matches with the country's U20 team in World Championship qualification on top of the second meeting of the A team with Faroe Islands.
Luckily she did have some spare time earlier this week for this interview by EHF journalist Björn Pazen:
15:47
With women's national team handball taking centre stage again from today, it is time to see where the various teams stand.
EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu put them under the microscope and came up with this power ranking of teams actually competing in the qualifiers - hence no Norway:
- France
- Denmark
- Sweden
- ...
15:26
It is great to have women's national team handball return to the courts across Europe, after the qualifiers started in October and the IHF World Championship 2021 in Spain in December.
What is even better: we will see some really big names in action today with the likes of Denmark, Hungary and Spain playing, as well as the return of Cristina Neagu after more than 10 months away from the Romanian national team.
And don't forget Norway, who will be playing in Montenegro for the EHF EURO Cup.
This what we have in prospect for you today:
15:00
Good afternoon and welcome to the Women's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers live blog!
The race to Slovenia/North Macedonia/Montenegro 2022 continues today with the first four matches in round 3, followed by four more matches on Thursday.
It has been a good few months since the previous round was played so the best way to get back into it, is by reading our round preview: