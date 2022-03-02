Denmark make it three wins from three games in the qualifiers as they defeat Romania comfortably after holding the lead through the entire match. It is Romania's first defeat in the qualifiers.

What a win for Turkey! They hold on to secure a one-goal victory and with that their first points of the qualifiers. The final score of 30:29 represented the first time Turkey took the lead in the entire game against Iceland.

18:29

25 seconds to go in Kastamonu and the match is on the edge as a timeout is called by Turkey. The home side have the edge at 30:29 and look set to at least take one point from this encounter.

Below, enjoy one of the earlier highlights from Iceland's great performance.

18:20

Turkey and Iceland are serving up a great match to start round 3, as we look set for a late decision in Kastamonu with the score at 26:27 in the 53rd minute. Can Turkey make the most of the vocal home crowd and snatch their first win of the qualifiers?

In Romania, Denmark are still powering to victory as they stay in front by nine goals, 30:21, with 10 minutes to go.

In the two matches thrown off at 18:00, the home sides are really capitalising on their support. Hungary have the lead at 11:8 against Spain — who reached the World Championship semi-finals in December, while Hungary ranked 10th — after 15 minutes. Against the reigning EURO and world champions, Montenegro are level, at 8:8.

18:03

Iceland try to pull away but Turkey draw level at 18:18 and 19:19 as the second half gets underway in Kastamonu. 10 minutes in, it's back at Iceland in front, 20:21, but we have a solid contest on our hands for these two points.

This is the first official match ever between Turkey and Iceland. Both have plenty on the line as Iceland hope to return to the final tournament for the third time (previous participations in 2020 and 2012) while Turkey hope for their first successful qualification.

Turkey have only won two games in the qualifiers, participating in 2016, 2018 and 2020, so a win here would be something special for the side.

18:00

There is no shortage of handball available now! As Turkey vs Iceland and Romania vs Denmark resume with the second halves, Hungary vs Spain and Montenegro vs Norway throw off.

Lucky EHFTV has a handy four-screen feature so you can watch all four games at once.

17:53

Two games on the go but another two soon to join the big evening of entertainment, as Hungary meet Spain in the qualifiers while Montenegro play Norway in the EHF EURO Cup, both starting at 18:00 CET.

Earlier this week, we heard from Montenegro centre back Itana Grbic about their double-header against the current world and European champions.

"We have two matches against the European champions next week. What to say about them? They are at the top of handball for many years. These matches are a real challenge for us and very important. We will be able to see where we stand against such a great team — to try everything we can," Grbic told eurohandball.com.

Read the full feature below!