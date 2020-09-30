Live blog: Four Wednesday games to throw off round 3

It is Wednesday, and by now we all know what that means: welcome to another round of EHF Champions League Men action!

Here we are keeping you up to date on all that happens before, during and after this week's seven matches in round 3, with four games scheduled for today and three for Thursday, including the Match of the Week between HBC Nantes and Barça.

seven matches in round 3 of the EHF Champions League will be played this week, with four games throwing off the action tonight

today's schedule: Brest vs PSG and Motor vs Veszprém at 18:45 CEST; Flensburg vs Porto and Zagreb vs Aalborg at 20:45 CEST

on Thursday: MOTW Nantes vs Barça, Celje vs Kiel and Elverum vs Kielce, all at 20:45 CEST

all matches will be streamed live on EHFTV

read the round 3 preview on eurohandball.com

Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday afternoon

16:31

There is something remarkable about the head-to-head stats of Motor against Veszprém. The teams have met on six previous occasions in the EHF Champions League: five times Veszprém took a very clear win: +17, +5, +13, +12 and +10...

... but one time, on 22 February 2014, suddenly Motor ended up winning 26:22!

Can the Ukrainian hosts reproduce something similar tonight (18:45 CEST) in the teams' seventh meeting?

16:02

It does not happen many times that PSG are still on zero points going into round 3 of an EHF Champions League season...

Of course, the French powerhouse played only one game so far - but suffered an unexpected home loss against Flensburg.

So they will be eager to get their first points on the board tonight (18:45 CEST), but the trip to Meshkov Brest is always tricky, and the team around Marko Panic look ready to give PSG a tough ride:

15:16

Following their success in Paris last week, Flensburg are after their third straight win of the season tonight, hosting FC Porto at 20.45 CEST with a limited number of fans allowed into the arena.

According to the German club, Porto are "eine spannende und neue Aufgabe" (an exciting and new challenge) as both teams have not met before in a European cup game.

14:11

In round 3, the top teams in each group face different challenges: While Flensburg have their home match against Porto tonight, Barça will visit last week’s surprise team, Nantes, in the Match of the Week on Thursday.

Find out all you need to know before throw-off in the round 3 preview by EHF journalists Kevin Domas and Björn Pazen.

12:30

Good afternoon! The stars return to the court today and tomorrow for round 3 of the EHF Champions League Men season.

We have seven games coming up for you; four of them tonight, nicely divided over the two time slots of 18:45 and 20:45 CEST.

Check the current standings in group A and B, and here we have this week's full schedule for you: