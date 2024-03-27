Montpellier hold on to a two-goal lead as we go the break in the MOTW. Montpellier keeper Charles Bolzinger is the individual standout of the half, with eight saves at a rate of 42.11 per cent.

21:17 26th MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 9:11

The last five minutes of the half in a fiery Arena Zagreb, where both teams are finding more and more attacking power and the defensive stops are dropping. Montpellier are relying goals coming in all over the court, while Zagreb's backs are taking charge with some super goals from the likes of Miloš Kos and Luka Klarica.

21:11 20th MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 6:8

A timeout helps Zagreb get back on track and start to find the goal again, as the Croatian side dramatically improve their attacking statistics. But the goalkeepers are still making their presence well and truly known, as both Matej Mandic for Zagreb and Charles Bolzinger for MHB count six saves and rates of over 40 per cent.

21:00 12th MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 1:4

Almost 10 minutes without a goal for home side Zagreb, as they watch Montpellier pull away by three. It's mainly the attacking end where Zagreb see their problems, as their defence and a 50 per cent save rate from Matej Mandic help the Croatian side keep their visitors in check.

But at the other end of the court, Zagreb are attacking at an extremely low efficiency of eight per cent and shooting at 14 per cent, while Charlez Bolzinger sits on an unbelievable 80 per cent save rate with four saves for MHB.

20:53 6th MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 1:2

The MOTW is so far a super goalkeeper battle, with Matej Mandic having made three saves at a rate of 60 per cent for Zagreb and Charles Bolzinger having stopped two at 66.67 per cent between Montpellier's posts.

Zagreb are not capitalising well on the saves however, and although it's early days and tight, Montpellier look to have a little more momentum.

20:46 1st MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 0:0

Just like the opening play-off in GOG, the first attack in the MOTW sees a goalkeeper celebrating, as Matej Mandic stops Montpellier's first attempt.

The MOTW is up and running on EHFTV, as Zagreb and Montpellier take the court for their first-leg play-off.

Zagreb's top scorer this season is one of the members of the illustrious 1,000 goal club in the top flight: Timur Dibirov. The wing has netted 53 times this season, and has scored 1,163 in his career in the Champions League.

Despite being 40-years-old, Dibirov remains in prime form and will hope to progress further in the competition — something with which he is familiar, having taken the trophy twice with Vardar, in 2017 and 2019.

Read the story on the 1,000 goal club here and keep up with the all-time scorer standings here.

On to the Match of the Week, Zagreb vs Montpellier.

Zagreb are returning to the play-offs after an absence of two seasons, although the last season where they were set to be part of the play-offs saw all teams progressing due to the Covid-19 situation having such an impact on the group phase. The last time Zagreb qualified for the play-offs in a season that ran normally was in 2018/19. But this is the past and the Zagreb of this season is dramatically different than the one that struggled for wins in the last years, so this looks to be a thrilling play-off battle.

For Montpellier, this is the 16th time overall in the play-offs and second in a row. Last season, they defeated Porto in this stage before being knocked out by Kielce in the quarter-finals.

The teams have met eight times in European cup competitions, with Montpellier clearly owning the head-to-head record with five wins to Zagreb's two and one draw.