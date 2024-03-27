20240327

LIVE BLOG: Zagreb and MHB draw in MOTW; big win for Kielce

27 March 2024, 23:00

The conclusion of the group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 has left 12 teams still dreaming of lifting the trophy. Four of them have secured their passage directly to the quarter-finals, while the other eight must navigate the play-off round.

The play-offs began on Wednesday with two games, including a memorable Match of the Week in Zagreb. The other two matches follow on Thursday, with every team looking to give themselves an advantage before next week's second legs.

23:10

That brings us to the end of the live blog coverage of this opening night of Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 play-offs. Join us tomorrow as the first legs continue with two matches:

I leave you with the highlights of the MOTW in Zagreb, where the home side and Montpellier played a thrilling draw. 

22:56

Missed the action today or just want to relive it? Check out the day review below for a recap on all the two first-leg play-off matches. 

EHF Champions League
EHF Champions League

Kielce close to quarter-finals, Zagreb strike back in MOTW

DAY REVIEW: GOG shocked on home ground, while Montpellier tie after thriller

yesterday

22:49

A MOTW means a Player of the Match award! Montpellier back Diego Simonet scooped it tonight thanks to his six goals, three assists, and generally superb performance in the crucial end stages of the game in particular. 

The Argentinian back was named MVP of the EHF FINAL4 when Montpellier won the title in 2018, and tonight showed he is still a vital cog for the French side. 

22:43

The first day of first-leg play-offs comes to an end and we have two very different scenarios on our hands. The tie between GOG and Kielce is very much skewed towards the Polish side following their eight-goal win, while Zagreb and Montpellier start the reverse fixture completely level due to their draw in the MOTW. Remember that the team that wins each tie on aggregate will progress to the quarter-finals. 

In the quarter-finals, the winners of the GOG vs Kielce tie will meet defending title holders SC Magdeburg, and the winners of the Zagreb vs MHB pairing will take on THW Kiel. 

The four teams on court today return for their second legs next Wednesday, April 3. 


It was a very difficult game tonight in Zagreb. We played very good but we made a lot of mistakes in the first 30 minutes and also in the second. But congratulations to my team for a very good fight and to fight all 60 minutes in this game. I hope we continue to play like this in Montpellier.
Miloš Kos
Left back, HC Zagreb
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Porte008
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Klarica014
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Simonet015
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Canayer019
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Srna Porte030
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Mandic016
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Nacinovic017
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Walczak026
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Nikolic020
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Cavar Bolzinger025
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Grbavac027
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Kavcic028
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Pellas Pellas022
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Srna023
20240327 Zagreb Montpellier Nacinovic017
Incredible atmosphere here in Arena Zagreb. 15,000 spectators or more. It was a really tough match. At the end we can see we did 27:27. I think everybody in our team would sign this score for the end of the game. I'm glad Zagreb didn't win in the end because the atmosphere will give them wings for the match in Montpellier.
Veron Nacinovic
Line player, Montpellier HB

22:27 RESULT | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 27:27

Montpellier have the last attack but do not manage to find the goal and Zagreb do not have time to respond after the ball is lost. Zagreb have the chance for a win off a long-range free throw after the buzzer, but the difficult shot cannot be made and the game ends in a draw that leaves the second leg entirely open. 

22:20 58th MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 27:27

Montpellier lose the ball twice in a row and Zagreb miss the chance to capitalise the first time around, as Remi Desbonnet saves the fast break that comes racing down Montpellier's end. But the Croatian team do not falter the second time, with Miloš Kos levels the game and goalkeeper Matej Mandic saves the attempted response from MHB. 

And so we enter the last two minutes with the MOTW level. 

22:15 55th MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 25:26

Last five minutes and just one goal in it. Montpellier keep the edge but Zagreb are breathing down their necks as both put on a great performance in crunchtime. 

22:11 53rd MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 23:25

Montpellier maintain the lead but it's far from a secure one, and it looks as though we are set for a thrilling end to this MOTW. 

But no matter what the result at this point, something else is for sure: The second leg of this play-off tie looks to be a scorcher, as whoever wins tonight, it seems the score line at what is effectively half-time of the encounter will be very close. 

21:59 45th MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 18:21

It turns out to be temporary relief for Zagreb, as Montpellier reclaim the upper hand and enter the final quarter of the match with a three-goal advantage.

The goalkeeper contest from the first half has all but vanished, with only three saves made in this half. Meanwhile, Diego Simonet has been having a big impact for the French team, with some handy goals and seamless work on the back court.  

21:47 35th MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 14:13

Zagreb equalise the game for the first time since the third minute, then take the lead for the first time in the match courtesy of three unanswerd goals in a row, from Ivan Cupic, Davor Cavar and Zvonimir Srna. Montpellier have yet to score in the second half, while Zagreb seem to have returned from the break with new power.

An incorrect substitution was costly for Montpellier, as they received a two-minute suspension for that error right after Diego Simonet was sent off in defence, leaving the French team two defenders down and creating the unmissable chance for Zagreb. 

21:41 31st MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 11:13

Back to it in the MOTW, with Zagreb still chasing their visitors but a match on equal footing unfolding.



21:25 HALF-TIME | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 11:13

Montpellier hold on to a two-goal lead as we go the break in the MOTW. Montpellier keeper Charles Bolzinger is the individual standout of the half, with eight saves at a rate of 42.11 per cent. 

21:17 26th MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 9:11

The last five minutes of the half in a fiery Arena Zagreb, where both teams are finding more and more attacking power and the defensive stops are dropping. Montpellier are relying goals coming in all over the court, while Zagreb's backs are taking charge with some super goals from the likes of Miloš Kos and Luka Klarica. 

21:11 20th MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 6:8

A timeout helps Zagreb get back on track and start to find the goal again, as the Croatian side dramatically improve their attacking statistics. But the goalkeepers are still making their presence well and truly known, as both Matej Mandic for Zagreb and Charles Bolzinger for MHB count six saves and rates of over 40 per cent.

21:00 12th MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 1:4

Almost 10 minutes without a goal for home side Zagreb, as they watch Montpellier pull away by three. It's mainly the attacking end where Zagreb see their problems, as their defence and a 50 per cent save rate from Matej Mandic help the Croatian side keep their visitors in check. 

But at the other end of the court, Zagreb are attacking at an extremely low efficiency of eight per cent and shooting at 14 per cent, while Charlez Bolzinger sits on an unbelievable 80 per cent save rate with four saves for MHB.

20:53 6th MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 1:2

The MOTW is so far a super goalkeeper battle, with Matej Mandic having made three saves at a rate of 60 per cent for Zagreb and Charles Bolzinger having stopped two at 66.67 per cent between Montpellier's posts. 

Zagreb are not capitalising well on the saves however, and although it's early days and tight, Montpellier look to have a little more momentum. 

20:46 1st MINUTE | MOTW ZAGREB VS MONTPELLIER 0:0

Just like the opening play-off in GOG, the first attack in the MOTW sees a goalkeeper celebrating, as Matej Mandic stops Montpellier's first attempt. 

20:38

The MOTW is up and running on EHFTV, as Zagreb and Montpellier take the court for their first-leg play-off. 

20:34

Zagreb's top scorer this season is one of the members of the illustrious 1,000 goal club in the top flight: Timur Dibirov. The wing has netted 53 times this season, and has scored 1,163 in his career in the Champions League. 

Despite being 40-years-old, Dibirov remains in prime form and will hope to progress further in the competition — something with which he is familiar, having taken the trophy twice with Vardar, in 2017 and 2019. 

Read the story on the 1,000 goal club here and keep up with the all-time scorer standings here

20:28

On to the Match of the Week, Zagreb vs Montpellier. 

Zagreb are returning to the play-offs after an absence of two seasons, although the last season where they were set to be part of the play-offs saw all teams progressing due to the Covid-19 situation having such an impact on the group phase. The last time Zagreb qualified for the play-offs in a season that ran normally was in 2018/19. But this is the past and the Zagreb of this season is dramatically different than the one that struggled for wins in the last years, so this looks to be a thrilling play-off battle. 

For Montpellier, this is the 16th time overall in the play-offs and second in a row. Last season, they defeated Porto in this stage before being knocked out by Kielce in the quarter-finals. 

The teams have met eight times in European cup competitions, with Montpellier clearly owning the head-to-head record with five wins to Zagreb's two and one draw. 


That was only the first of the two games. They say we were good in the first period, with a good defence and with Andreas Wolff, and we found a lot of confidence in that. After this, there are still 60 minutes in Kielce, and we will try to win there again.
Alex Dujshebaev
Right back, Industria Kielce
20240327 GOG Kielce 1317
20240327 GOG Kielce 1421
20240327 GOG Kielce 1694
20240327 GOG Kielce 1468
20240327 GOG Kielce 1392
20240327 GOG Kielce 1488
20240327 GOG Kielce 1587
20240327 GOG Kielce 1738
20240327 GOG Kielce 1786
20240327 GOG Kielce 1929
20240327 GOG Kielce 1893
20240327 GOG Kielce 1852
20240327 GOG Kielce 2008
20240327 GOG Kielce 6438
20240327 GOG Kielce 6717
20240327 GOG Kielce 6743

20:13 RESULT | GOG VS KIELCE 25:33

In control from almost the first minutes to the last, Kielce leave no doubt and take a great win from GOG that sets them on a promising course for the second leg. Worth noting however, that GOG kept the second half equal, as the score for that period was 15:15.

20:06 54th MINUTE | GOG VS KIELCE 22:30

Kielce make a change between the posts, with Andreas Wolff retiring to the bench on a save rate of 41.18 per cent after 14 balls stopped and Milosz Walach coming into goal. 

20:02 52nd MINUTE | GOG VS KIELCE 20:28

Into the final 10 minutes with Kielce still clear in front but GOG still fighting hard. A timeout is called the Danish side know there is no chance but to keep fighting to reduce the gap as much as possible before the full-time whistle sounds. A full comeback appears tough so late in the game, but there is still enough time for anything to happen. But mainly, it seems for GOG the task is to decrease the gap to give themselves the best chance for the second leg. 

19:52 44th MINUTE | GOG VS KIELCE 17:24

Alex Dujshebaev reaches eight goals for Kielce and Andreas Wolff continues to give GOG's shooters a headache as he saves at 46.43 per cent, with a total of 13 now. 

At GOG's end, Matthias Dorgelo has had a strong entry to the game, making three saves early in the first half. But GOG have not managed to reduce the gap and it is looking very much as though Kielce are on their way to victory here.

19:38 31st MINUTE | GOG VS KIELCE 10:18

Back to action at GOG, with the home team fighting for a big comeback against a powerful Kielce. 

19:29

While we wait for GOG vs Kielce to resume, have a read of our MOTW feature, with Montpellier's Yanis Lenne, below. 

Lenne spoke to eurohandball.com journalist Kevin Domas about missing the first months of the season due to injury, his return to the court, MHB's momentous victory over Barça in Barcelona to end the group phase, and of course the MOTW clash against Zagreb. Check it out below!


EHF Champions League

Yanis Lenne: “Play-offs are what we have been working for al…

FEATURE: After being injured for the first months of the season, the Montpellier right wing is eager to deliver in Match of the Week

yesterday
20240327 GOG Kielce 1840

19:23 HALF-TIME | GOG VS KIELCE 10:18

Kielce hold a promising lead at the break in the first-leg play-off against GOG — a very promising lead in a single-match scenario, and an almost as promising one considering they must defend whatever result they may take away from Denmark next week. If Kielce keep the advantage this clear, GOG will face a mammouth task in the return leg. 

19:16 26th MINUTE | GOG VS KIELCE 9:17

GOG are forced to call another timeout as the distance on the score board grows. 

Although Kielce keep pulling further away, goalkeeper Andreas Wolff's saves have slowed, with all nine of his so far coming in the first 20 minutes. But that is more reflective of the low number of shots faced as GOG struggle against Kielce's defence. 

Facing a half-time score this clear is dangerous, and in a two-leg play-off situation, GOG will not be able to simply forget a big loss but will be faced with the task of making up for it. The Danish side look for every way to turn the momentum around. Can they pull off such a comeback?  

19:07 19th MINUTE | GOG VS KIELCE 5:10

GOG have recovered from their scoreless period to play on more equal footing, with a 2:3 partial through the minutes since the timeout helped by some saves from Tobias Thulin. But the home team are left with quite a gap to close. 

18:59 12th MINUTE | GOG VS KIELCE 3:7

Timeout GOG as Kielce hit a four-goal lead and almost four minutes without a goal for the home side. 

Kielce goalkeeper Andreas Wolff now has a save rate of 66.67 per cent and has clearly gotten in the heads of the GOG players as they struggle to find the goal past him. 

18:53 8th MINUTE | GOG VS KIELCE 3:4

Right back Alex Dujshebaev and goalkeeper Andreas Wolff have turned up in form, as both play a key role for Kielce early on. Dujshebaev has netted three of Kielce's four goals while Wolff sits on a save rate of 40 per cent for the early minutes. 

On GOG's side, the goals have come from three different players. The top scorer at this point in the season, Emil Madsen, has added one to his overall tally of now 92. 

18:45 1ST MINUTE | GOG VS KIELCE 0:0

The play-offs begin! GOG start in attack and Andreas Wolff saves the first shot taken against Kielce. 










18:34

Time to tune in on EHFTV! Starting whistle for the play-offs is just over 10 minutes away, with GOG vs Kielce getting underway at 18:45 CET. 

18:16

The play-offs begin with a bang as the vice-champions of the last two seasons, Kielce, pay GOG to a visit. 

It has been some time since Kielce contested this stage of the competition, as they took direct quarter-final tickets the past two seasons after ranking as one of the top two teams in their group. Prior to that was the Covid-impacted 2020/21 season, where all teams ended up advancing from the group phase into the play-offs. Kielce faced Nantes in their play-off clash, and lost 56:58 on aggregate. 

For GOG, it is the second straight time in the play-offs. 

On the path to the play-offs, Kielce had a very mixed season, with six wins, four losses and no less than four draws. That put them fourth in group A with 16 points. GOG placed fifith in group B following six wins, one draw and seven defeats. 

This will be the first mutual match between the sides in European cup competitions. 

17:58

Good evening and welcome to day one of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-offs! The first legs of the play-offs get underway tonight with two games and conclude on Thursday. 

The full schedule for the play-offs: 

Wednesday

Thursday

Warm up for tonight's matches with some reading below — the round preview, some facts and figures related to this stage of the competition and a special feature on the exclusive 1,000 goal club. 

