Live blog: Flensburg reach EHF Finals final after overtime

Live blog: Flensburg reach EHF Finals final after overtime

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
24 May 2025, 12:00

After months of tough matches, this weekend is crunch time in the EHF European League Men. Montpellier Handball, MT Melsungen, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and THW Kiel have come to Hamburg to play for the trophy at the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025, and it all throws off on Saturday 24 May with the semi-finals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

14:45

It's time to tune into EHFTV or your local broadcaster as the first semi-final will throw off shortly after the opening show. You can read more about that here.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold MA104584 EM
EHF Champions League

Every great match starts with a great show

INTERVIEW: The entertainment at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 and the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 is set to be extraordinary, thanks to th…

1 week ago

14:30

Ian Barrufet of Melsungen (on loan from Barça) is currently the third top scorer in the competition, with 77 goals scored across 16 matches. But the players ahead of him - GOG's Tobias Grøndahl (79 goals), Limoges' Ihor Turchenko (79 goals) and HC Kriens-Luzern's Marin Sipic (78) are no longer in the running, so Barrufet just needs to score three times today to take the top scorer title. Given that his average since the start of the group matches is 4.8 goals per game, it seems entirely likely he will seal top spot today.

 

 

14:20

We're less than 45 minutes from throw-off and Melsungen and Flensburg are on court warming up. We've just been introduced to the four club mascots - Melsungen's Henner (a red dragon), Flensburg's Sigi (a seagull), Kiel's Hein Daddel (a zebra) and Montpellier's Foxy (a blue fox). They made a colourful quartet! The arena is also filling up nicely now: over 10,000 fans are expected for what will definitely be a great afternoon of handball.

 

 

 

14:10

Last but not least in our build-up features, EHF journalist Danijela Vekić spoke to Montpellier Handball line player Veron Nacinovic. Montpellier are the only non-German side in the final weekend and are hoping to prevent an all-German final by beating Kiel this evening – the club which Nacinovic is joining next season.

Nacinovic reveals Montpellier wanted this draw and believe they can defeat Kiel, as they ride high on their victory over Paris Saint-Germain to claim the French Cup.

Discover his feelings ahead of the crunch game, and about his decision to leave Montpellier for Kiel, here.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

3F0A0212 #Patriciasports Patricia Glorion
EHF European League

Nacinovic steps onto the European stage with Montpellier one…

EHF FINALS FEATURE: Line player Veron Nacinovic and Montpellier Handball defend French pride as the only non-German club at the Maschinensuc…

4 days ago

13:50

One of the younger players in Hamburg this weekend is THW Kiel wing Bence Imre, who has been making an impact since moving to Germany from his home in Hungary last summer. Imre is Kiel’s top scorer in the competition this season.

Kiel have just beaten MT Melsungen to the German Cup and are wanting to build on that momentum in Hamburg, but face a tricky semi-final against Montpellier later on – a side who they know well from past EHF Champions League encounters. Imre and his teammates are relishing the challenge ahead. Find out more about his hopes in our feature.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

PAL0528 Luis Palomeque
EHF European League

Bence Imre: A young wing in the fast lane

EHF FINALS FEATURE: In his first season, the Hungarian talent is already THW Kiel’s top scorer in the EHF European League

1 week ago

13:30

We previewed the EHF Finals on ‘The Spin’ podcast this week, with hosts Víctor Tomàs and Bengt Kunkel asking who the favourites are for the trophy. Do you agree? Watch and find out!



13:00

Defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt come to Hamburg this year with a new coach in the shape of Slovenian Aleš Pajovič, taking over from Nicolej Krickau at the start of 2025. After leading Austria to the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Pajovič is now fully focused on Flensburg. They have had a slightly disappointing season in the Bundesliga, and the EHF Finals are Flensburg’s last chance to win a trophy this season. And as Pajovič explains in our feature, that is the club’s main goal here in Hamburg.

Read more!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

5P9A8807 Dxo (1)
EHF European League

Aleš Pajovič: “I am not the typical Balkan coach”

FEATURE: After becoming Flensburg’s new head coach at the end of January, Pajovič hopes to defend the European League title

1 week ago

12:45

Of course our social media team have been having a bit of fun before the semi-finals - make sure you're following the official EHF European League channels on Instagram, FacebookX, and TikTok for lots of behind-the-scenes content, memes and more.

 

12:30

There’s lots to share before the matches start, so let’s get going with some of the great features that we’ve been running over the last couple of weeks in the build-up to the event.

First up, it’s MT Melsungen’s right back Dainis Kristopans. Kristopans always stands out on the court – he is the tallest player at the EHF Finals at 2.15m – but his play is not just about his height. As an EHF Champions League winner with Vardar in 2019 plus years at Paris Saint-Germain, Kristopans has huge experience of big-game events, and he thinks Melsungen have just as good a chance as anyone else in the semi-finals.

Read Björn Pazen’s feature here.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250506 ELM Melsungen Kristopans Main
EHF European League

Kristopans: “We have nothing to lose as no pressure is on us…

FEATURE: Latvian right back to play with Melsungen at Maschinensucher EHF Finals in Hamburg

2 weeks ago

12:00

Welcome to the live blog for the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025! Across the weekend in Hamburg we'll bring you build-up, features, comprehensive match action and of course match reviews as the four semi-finalists clash in the hunt for the coveted trophy. 

The first semi-final throws off at 15:00 CEST, when debutants MT Melsungen take on defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt. Before then, check out all you need to know about today's games in the semi-final preview.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250522 ELM SF Preview Main
EHF European League

Thrilling semi-finals pave way to trophy in Hamburg

SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW: A French and three German teams aim for glory at Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025

2 days ago
Website Friendly Job Opening
Previous Article Job vacancy: YAC National teams competitions coordinator
ELM25 SF1 MT Melsungen Vs SG Flensburg UH23956 UH
Next Article Get your seat for the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 finals

Latest news

More News