14:30

Ian Barrufet of Melsungen (on loan from Barça) is currently the third top scorer in the competition, with 77 goals scored across 16 matches. But the players ahead of him - GOG's Tobias Grøndahl (79 goals), Limoges' Ihor Turchenko (79 goals) and HC Kriens-Luzern's Marin Sipic (78) are no longer in the running, so Barrufet just needs to score three times today to take the top scorer title. Given that his average since the start of the group matches is 4.8 goals per game, it seems entirely likely he will seal top spot today.

🇪🇸 Ian Barrufet, the @mthandball star and @FCBhandbol player, is just 3 goals away from becoming the #ehfel top scorer.



🔥 Do you think he’ll get it? #ehffinals #ELM pic.twitter.com/cAUunFyFSb — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) May 24, 2025

14:20

We're less than 45 minutes from throw-off and Melsungen and Flensburg are on court warming up. We've just been introduced to the four club mascots - Melsungen's Henner (a red dragon), Flensburg's Sigi (a seagull), Kiel's Hein Daddel (a zebra) and Montpellier's Foxy (a blue fox). They made a colourful quartet! The arena is also filling up nicely now: over 10,000 fans are expected for what will definitely be a great afternoon of handball.

14:10

Last but not least in our build-up features, EHF journalist Danijela Vekić spoke to Montpellier Handball line player Veron Nacinovic. Montpellier are the only non-German side in the final weekend and are hoping to prevent an all-German final by beating Kiel this evening – the club which Nacinovic is joining next season.

Nacinovic reveals Montpellier wanted this draw and believe they can defeat Kiel, as they ride high on their victory over Paris Saint-Germain to claim the French Cup.

Discover his feelings ahead of the crunch game, and about his decision to leave Montpellier for Kiel, here.