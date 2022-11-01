21:16

Go on in Spain! We are back level 10:10 and Valur are playing an old school almost 3-3 type defence. Rock and roll type of handball. Making for some great exchanges in attack and defence.

21:13

And check this out: Hard from Austria are sticking to Skjern at home and are up by one goal 11:10 with Ivan Horvat being best in front of goal for Hard (4/5).





21:06

Valur are in the European League and they are not here to merely take part. After picking up their first win last week with a dominant performance over FTC, they are now in Spain to face Benidorm and are 9:6 up. You gotta love the match of teams for this year's competition.

21:02

Marsenic and Drux are leading the charge for the foxes with them netting five between them in the opening minutes in Berlin. Füchse 8:5 Irun

Mijajlo Marsenić spins the ball past the goalkeeper 👀#ehfel @FuechseBerlin pic.twitter.com/9IRhgi3aHF — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 1, 2022

20:57

The action is underway. We will be keeping a close eye on Füchse Berlin vs Bidasoa Irun, and see how the foxes fair without their Danish superstar, Mathias Gidsel who is injured since Denmark vs Sweden.

20:30

The action doesn't stop now, we have a whole load more action coming up at 20:45 (CEST):



Montpellier HB vs TATRAN Presov

RK Nexe vs Balatonfüredi KSE

Füchse Berlin vs Bidasoa Irun

Alpla HC Hard vs Skjern Handbold

TM Benidorm vs Valur

Aguas Santas Milaneza vs HC Eurofarm Pelister



Joins us now on EHFTV.com for all the action!

20:21

FULL-TIME SCORES:

FTC 37:34 Ystads IF HF

Fraikin BM. Granollers 34:29 Sporting CP

HC Motor 31:37 Skanderborg Aarhus

SG Flensburg 30:25 PAUC Handball

Benfica 27:31 Frisch Auf Göppingen

He's got a magical wrist! What a pass by Pol Valera Rovira! 🧙‍♀🪄#ehfel @BMGranollers pic.twitter.com/i6NSyHgdlz — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 1, 2022

20:17

Huge lessons learned for Benfica tonight. But all praise needs to go to Göppingen who showed some real resolve and character in not letting this home side get back into the game. That is a huge statement coming to the reigning champions and with that crowd and keeping them at bay for the full 60 minutes. Big shout out to Marcel Schiller with nine goals and Goller with six were two stand-out names also in terms of the pressure they provided regarding turnovers, Daniel Rebmann in the goal only has nine saves to his name, by no means a bad performance but the saves did feel like big moments.

20:09

Ole Ramel has been big in the latter parts of this second half, they needed someone experienced to step up and he has done just that. The German winger has netted four in the last 10 minutes. But Göppingen and Marcel Schiller (9/9!) have different ideas, they took that lead early in the game and time and time again go about maintaining that five-goal cushion, just as it looks like Benfica are coming back into it they are able to put their foot down once again. Goller scores to make it 30:25 to the German side.

20:05

Chema Rodríguez must be so proud, this goal is a carbon copy of his basketball playing style...

Belone Moreira puts the defenders on ice and drives past them with a slalom run ⛷👀#ehfel @SLBenfica pic.twitter.com/3oXpNk3e5v — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 1, 2022

19:57

Benfica are losing their heads a bit here. Two missed shots from Djodjic and Izquierdo Labayen and followed by a turnover into the hands of Goller - timeout called. Time to regroup and for the experienced heads to step up.

19:47

HUGE MOMENT in Portugal! Benfica had a chance to pull the gap back to within two after being awarded a seven-meter throw and Daniel Rebmann in the Göppingen goal stood strong to deny Petar Djordjic! What an important save that could be!

19:28

No words.





HOW?! Could you explain to us what Axel Goller did on that play? Impressive! 😱👏#ehfel @FRISCHAUFGP pic.twitter.com/4D5iuiYKbP — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 1, 2022

19:26

The old boy still has it, great to see... Ystad just behind by one at the break in Hungary.





Proof that age is just a number! The legend himself, Kim Andersson, with a beautiful finish 🤩#ehfel @YIFhandboll pic.twitter.com/0ZprfljzWX — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 1, 2022

19:23

Half-time scores:

FTC 19:18 Ystads IF HF

Fraikin BM. Granollers 17:12 Sporting CP

HC Motor 16:21 Skanderborg Aarhus

SG Flensburg 15:12 PAUC Handball

Benfica 11:16 Frisch Auf Göppingen

19:22

Last week SG were slow off the mark in their opening game of the season, this time around they aren't letting that happen. They lead 15:12 at home to PAUC Handball. Emil Jacobsen is in flying form with the Dane netting all of his chances, he's 5 from 5.

Sometimes you need to be creative as a line player! Johannes Golla hits a circus shot 👀👏#ehfel @SGFleHa pic.twitter.com/u22YwowUjL — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 1, 2022

19:16

That slow start is really killing Benfica, Göppingen aren't giving them an inch for that comeback. Young Axel Goller has been strong with two turnovers and four goals for the German side.



German international Daniel Rebmann just had the save of the game, one on one with Bingo (can't think of a good pun) and read his shot all the way, getting down low to reject the Benfica 35-year-old.

19:03

Tadej Kljun for Benfica looking sharp! He is causing the left-hand side of defence trouble and just snatched a nice turnover to net his 3rd of the evening! Benfica 6:11 Göppingen.

18:56

Ohhh poor from Marcel Schiller! He not only did he keep his distance on Tadej Kljun when he came in for a very basic run, he totally stood off him and just let him run through; either it was a lapse of concentration or a total miscommunication. But you can't give easy goals like that away when you want to keep that cushion. Benfica 4:8 Göppingen.

18:54

Göppingen off to a flying start away in Portugal! They ran up a 5:0 lead after coming flying out of the gates; this was helped by some poor shooting from Benfica. But the hosts have since settled and Adam Juhasz and hotshot Petar Djordjic netting to calm nerves. Benfica 2:7 Göppingen.

18:43

For the blog, we will be keeping a close eye on all of the games but the Benfica vs Göppingen clash is one that we cannot miss so we will have our main focus on that closely followed by SG vs PAUC!

18:39

Up now at 18:45 (CEST) we have:



FTC vs Ystads IF HF

Fraikin BM. Granollers vs Sporting CP

HC Motor vs Skanderborg Aarhus

SG Flensburg vs PAUC Handball

Benfica vs Frisch Auf Göppingen



Join us now on EHFTV for the action!

18:31

The headline of this game should be "Kadetten keeper steals the show"; with 18 saves the Spanish Ignacio Biosca Garcia was the cornerstone of this win for Kadetten. This is closely followed by 10 goals from Odinn Thor Rikhardsson who didn't miss a single shot (with seven shots from the spot). So full points for the Swiss side as they return home with their first win of the season and it is 0:2 for the Hungarian European League newcomers before they head to Portugal next round for their tie against reigning champions Benfica.

18:16

A save you need to put on a postcard and send to everyone you know...

Big save by János Podoba 🛑 He is giving his all to keep #FejérBALVeszprém in this match! 👀#ehfel pic.twitter.com/KQ1Ih1LEOj — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 1, 2022

18:05

The hosts have shown real determination to stay in this tie, looking outclassed in most parts of the court, Fejer B.A.L Veszprem have dug deep via Szmentan and Eles (four goals each) to stay within touching distance. It currently stands Fejer B.A.L Veszprem 18:23 Kadetten Schaffhausen.

17:38

17:36

Levente Hari of Vespzrem sees red after he connects with Ignacio Biosca Garcia in the face with the ball from the penalty spot.

17:29

The most frustrating shot for a keeper...

Look at that! Beautiful stuff by @kadettensh 🤩 They gain an early advantage in the first game of the evening! #ehfel pic.twitter.com/r70fREsnnY — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 1, 2022

17:24

Ignacio Biosca Garcia in the Kadetten goal is bossing the opening half, he is on five saves from 14 shots (41%). It's a huge headache for the Hungarian side. In an attempt to quell this issue, they have called a timeout!

17:20

Some wild stuff here in the opening minutes. Both teams really are throwing themselves into each attack but Kadetten's final product is better and are having an easier time breaking down the Fejer's defence.

17:05

We are live on EHFTV for Fejer B.A.L Veszprem vs Kadetten Schaffhausen! Join us now and see if the Hungarian side can cause an upset!

16:15

