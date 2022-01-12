Live blog: EHF EURO 2022 one day away
It is D-1 for the Men's EHF EURO 2022, and teams are readying themselves for Thursday's matches. Follow the live blog today and for the rest of the competition for all the best news, commentary and clips.
- the Men's EHF EURO 2022 throws off on Thursday 13 January with nine matches
- the tournament is co-hosted by Hungary and Slovakia, with preliminary round games in Budapest, Szeged, Debrecen, Bratislava and Košice
The Men's EHF EURO 2022 is almost here, with two and a half weeks of amazing handball ahead. Can Spain win a third consecutive title, or will Olympic champions France or world champions Denmark continue the form they showed last year? Will co-hosts Hungary produce a fairy tale in front of their home fans?
These questions will all be answered in the coming weeks and were the topic of a very special live show on the Home of Handball Twitch channel on Monday night, when (Un)informed Handball Hour hosts Chris O'Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh sat down with a series of amazing guests to discuss every team and every group. Click here to watch the show, and click here to read predictions from the EHF's team of journalists. Don't forget you can also predict results through the Home of Handball app (available from iOS or Android).