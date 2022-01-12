10:00

The Men's EHF EURO 2022 is almost here, with two and a half weeks of amazing handball ahead. Can Spain win a third consecutive title, or will Olympic champions France or world champions Denmark continue the form they showed last year? Will co-hosts Hungary produce a fairy tale in front of their home fans?

These questions will all be answered in the coming weeks and were the topic of a very special live show on the Home of Handball Twitch channel on Monday night, when (Un)informed Handball Hour hosts Chris O'Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh sat down with a series of amazing guests to discuss every team and every group. Click here to watch the show, and click here to read predictions from the EHF's team of journalists. Don't forget you can also predict results through the Home of Handball app (available from iOS or Android).