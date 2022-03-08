220308 Pressefoto Gora 176 X3
EHF European League

Live blog: All Last 16 pairings confirmed

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation08 March 2022, 16:00

The final round of the EHF European League group phase takes place on Tuesday, with four Last 16 tickets - one in group C and three from group D - still to be confirmed. Meanwhile there are battles for placings in the other groups.

  • the EHF European League group phase concludes on Tuesday with the last 11 matches
  • at 18:45 CET: Toulouse vs Bidasoa Irun; Pfadi Winterthur vs TATRAN Presov; Lemgo Lippe vs GOG; Sävehof vs Gorenje Velenje; Eurofarm Pelister vs AEK Athens
  • at 20:45 CET: Füchse Berlin vs Orlen Wisla Plock; Benfica vs Nantes; PAUC vs La Rioja; Nexe vs Magdeburg; Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Tatabanya; Sporting CP vs Nimes
  • read the round preview and check out the standings
  • all matches live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply)

22:25 

So, we now know all of the Last 16 clashes. And we have some really monster clashes coming up:

HBC Nantes vs Füchse Berlin
Orlen Wisla Plock vs TBV Lemgo Lippe
GOG vs Irun
Fenix Toulouse Handball vs SL Benfica
RK Gorenje Velenje vs USAM Nimes Gard 
SC Magdeburg vs Sporting CP
Sävehof vs Kadetten Schaffhausen
HC Eurofarm Pelister vs RK Nexe

22:17

And there you have it, a flat performance from La Rioja and PAUC knock them out of the EHF European League. Big shout out to Kristján Örn Kristjánsson who had a super game for PAUC, letting them fly from the back court. The Icelander netted 7 goals and really help keep La Rioja at bay. Of course, Wesley Pardin with his 11 saves caused the Spanish side huge headaches. 

22:11

He is up to save number 10 now, that's Wesley Pardin! 

 

 

 

21:58

It looks like this is proving too difficult for La Rioja to close the gap, they are currently sitting five goals adrift and surprisingly enough they lack somewhat urgency to close the gap. This is not to take away from PAUC who are playing on of their better games this season. It's old head William Accambray who has been most successful in front of goal, he is 6/8 so far. 31:26.

21:30

HALF-TIME 

Kadetten Schaffhausen 19:17 Grundfos Tatabanya KC
RK Nexe 11:11 SC Magdeburg 
Sporting CP 17:18 USAM Nimes Gard 
SL Benfica 15:16 HBC Nantes 
Füchse Berlin 15:16 Orlen Wisla Plock

21:25

Kristján Örn Kristjánsson comes around the middle block at speed on the back of some nice switches to net a goal into the bottom right-hand corner and with that restores PAUC's three goal lead at the buzzer! 

Can they keep up this good work for the second half and deny La Rioja a Last 16 spot? 

21:08

Game on! Look at this, PAUC with a two-goal lead. As it stands Gorenje would progress. 

 

 

 

21:03

7:7 at the start of this all-important tie between PAUC Handball & La Rioja!

20:45

Let's go our last group matches of the EHF European League 2021/22 season! 

All eyes are on the PAUC Handball vs La Rioja, if the Spanish side win they are through - anything less and they are out and Gorenje take the spot. 

Watch it on EHFTV.com

2022 03 08 EHF Handboll 005 X2
EHF European League

Velenje win keeps Last 16 hopes alive

GROUP C REVIEW: In all-or-nothing game, RK Gorenje Velenje reached their desired goal and defeated IK Sävehof 28:27

today, 2 hours ago
20220308 ELM Lemgo GOG 3
EHF European League

Lemgo’s win keep suspense for first spot open

GROUP B REVIEW: While GOG needed only one point to secure the first spot of the group, the Danish side lost in Lemgo and remain under threat…

today, 4 hours ago
20220308 Toulouse Irun Frederic Speziale 148 X2
EHF European League

All square as Toulouse and Irun draw for first time this sea…

GROUP A REVIEW: Both sides will face tough opponents in the European League Last 16

today, 2 hours ago
20220308 Eurofarmpelister AEK Athens 41 X2
2022 03 08 EHF Handboll 001 X2
20220308 Eurofarmpelister AEK Athens 43 X2
2022 03 08 EHF Handboll 002 X2
20220308 Eurofarmpelister AEK Athens 40 X2
2022 03 08 EHF Handboll 007 X2
20220308 Eurofarmpelister AEK Athens 13 X3 (1)
2022 03 08 EHF Handboll 006 X2

20:33

Gorenje with their win now keep their hopes alive for the time being. They will be hoping that PAUC can snatch a point from La Rioja. If so Gorenje will be in the Last 16. 

20:26

So with that AEK will now not make it to the Last 16 and Pelister are now confirmed second in group D. This means that now Sporting and Kadetten are sure of Last 16 spots but just the finishing order is up for grabs. 

20:19

RESULTS

Eurofarm Pelister 30:19 AEK Athens  
TBV Lemgo Lippe 39:35 GOG 
Pfadi Winterthur 27:31 TATRAN Presov 
IK Sävehof 27:28 RK Gorenje 
Fenix Toulouse Handball 26:26 Bidasoa Irun 

20:16

WOW! Gorenje leave it SUPER late but squeeze a one-goal win off the Sävehof youngsters. They were down since the score read 18:17 to them, but they stuck in there and in the last 5 minutes they had some luck. Two seperate two-minute suspensions to Pontus Brolin (55 & 58th minute) hurt the Sävehof efforts.

19:57

Gorenje are still struggling against Sävehof. And all that versus a Sävehof side which have many of their big names sitting out. 25:21 to Sävehof.

19:51

Not looking good for AEK at the opening of this second half. They are six down now after a 4:0 run by Pelister. 

19:25

Massive tension in the Pelister vs Athens, the last 5 minutes of the half took so long to get done with all the stopping and starting. Tensions were almost boiling over at points. Feels like a real cup final. Pelister will be happy with the two-goal lead while AEK will be fighting for survival in the second half. Not looking good for Gorenje who need a win to stay alive. 

19:23

HALF-TIME: 

Eurofarm Pelister 10:8 AEK Athens  
TBV Lemgo Lippe 19:17 GOG 
Pfadi Winterthur 12:14 TATRAN Presov 
IK Sävehof 14:11 RK Gorenje 
Fenix Toulouse Handball 13:12 Bidasoa Irun 

19:08

Example A...

19:04

If you are watching Eurofarm Pelister vs AEK Athens you will see it is all about the goalkeepers so far. Both men pulling off some big saves. Boukovinas for AEK is on 6 saves from 11 (54%) while Hungarian international Székely is on 50% with his four saves. 

18:45

Join us now on EHFTV.com for tonight's action! 

18:35

State of affairs for 18:45 (CET) throw-offs: 

Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs AEK Athens (GRE) 
- All or nothing for AEK; Pelister could face Magdeburg, Sävehof or Nexe depending on the results.

TBV Lemgo Lippe vs GOG 
- Both are already in the Last 16

Pfadi Winterthur vs TATRAN Presov 
- Both teams are out

IK Sävehof vs RK Gorenje 
- Sävehof fixed Last 16 spot; all or nothing game for Velenje. To progress to the Last 16 they need a win and for La Rioja to drop at least a point against PAUC

Fenix Toulouse Handball vs Bidasoa Irun 
- Fixed Last 16 spots 

 

18:29

Kadetten Schaffhausen can finish as high as second place in group D but can also be eliminated, so their star his the nail on the head here... Their match against Tatabanya who cannot progress is up at 20:45 (CET).

18:05

Just over 40 minutes to go until we throw-off tonight's action. We of course will be keeping an eye on all the games that have a Last 16 ticket at stake but a big focus will be on HC Eurofarm Pelister and AEK Athens at 18:45 CET. It has all the makings of a classic and can have a ripple effect throughout the whole evening depending on an Athens win. 

16:55

In case you're a visual sort of person and want to see which teams have definitely confirmed where they'll finish in the group phase, and which will find out tonight, this is the roadmap for the EHF Finals, which will take place at the end of May.


16:40

Possibly the most important game tonight is between HC Eurofarm Pelister and AEK Athens at 18:45 CET. Athens are fifth in group D, but a win would see them through to the last 16, and put pressure on Kadetten Schaffhausen and Sporting CP who play later on. 

Ahead of the match, EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu caught up with Athens line player Ignacio Plaza, who tells us how he has found a second home in Greece. It's well worth a read before tonight's action throws off. 

20220222 Aek Usam Nimes AEK Mylonas Milonas Jimenez
EHF European League

Plaza: “Greece has been my second home”

FEATURE: AEK’s Spanish line player Ignacio Plaza says Greece is his second home. The Greek champions expect a huge game from him in the do-o…

yesterday

16:20

With 11 matches to play tonight there's tons of choice for you - although it's always worth remembering that EHFTV has a handy split-screen option to watch up to four games at once. There are five matches in the early 18:45 CET slot, and six more at 20:45 CET.


16:00

After weeks of hotly contested action in the EHF European League Men, the group phase finally comes to an end tonight.

But there are still four places in the Last 16 still to be decided. In group C, it's between RK Gorenje Velenje and BM Logroño La Rioja. Both teams are playing away today. Velenje need both a win against Sävehof and for La Rioja to draw or lose. La Rioja need a win against already eliminated PAUC.

In group D, there are three places available and they'll go to three out of four teams. USAM Nimes know they have topped the group, and Tatabanya are eliminated.

AEK Athens must win in their away match to Eurofarm Pelister as they're currently fifth with eight points to second-placed Eurofarm's 10. If Athens lose, Eurofarm, Kadetten Schaffhausen and Sporting CP will progress. If Athens win, then the last two matches between Kadetten and Tatabanya and Sporting and Nimes could be decisive. 

Here's the round preview with more!

USAM ©Matthieumetivet Theagency 7592
EHF European League

Four Last 16 tickets left to contest

ROUND PREVIEW: While 12 teams have already secured their presence in the European League Last 16, the four remaining tickets will be distrib…

yesterday
20210916 CLM Flensburg Barca Gallery4
Previous Article Three-way duel for two quarter-final spots
20220308 ELM Lemgo GOG 3
Next Article Lemgo’s win keep suspense for first spot open

Latest news

More News