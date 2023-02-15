19:14

In a flurry of action, Barça's big guns - the likes of Dika Mem and Aleix Gómez - have stepped up and drawn level, although Celje are hanging in there.

There's a similar story in Elverum, where Nantes have closed up from a four-goal deficit to one with Aymeric Minne and Kauldi Odriozola leading the charge.

Jesper Nielsen has just headed to the benches after his shoulder got in the way of Szymon Sicko shooting, but Aalborg lead Kielce by one.

19:05

Celje have had a great start and a quarter of the way into the game still lead Barça by three goals. Gal Gaberšek is the key - while Gonzalo Perez de Vargas is struggling a little, and also missed an empty net attempt on goal.

WATCH: Facing @FCBhandbol usually means a tough night for any goalkeeper...

19:00

Kielce are holding a two-goal lead at 8:6 and Stefan Madsen calls a timeout. He's very intense in his efforts to get Aalborg back on track and it works, as they score two quick goals to get back level.



18:50

We're well underway in all three matches. Remarkably, it took Barça three minutes to find the net as Celje's young goalkeeper Gal Gaberšek saved the first two shots by the defending champions.

Kielce lead Aalborg 4:2, and it's 3:2 to Nantes in Elverum.

18:40

Looks like a good crowd for all three of the early games - coverage has begun on EHFTV.

18:25

There's one later game tonight, with GOG hosting Plock in group A. Victory would see the Danish side safely through to the play-offs; Plock are in seventh, but trail Zagreb by just one point. Perhaps crucially, one of the Polish club's only wins this season was against GOG in round 3 (31:27).

It is GOG left back Nicolai Pedersen's 29th birthday today and you can bet that a win would be a great birthday present.

18:15

The last of today's three early matches is also in group B, and Kielce welcome Aalborg. As we mentioned earlier, one point from this game or the next two will be enough to see Kielce safely through to the quarter-finals, but they need to bounce back from last week's 27:32 defeat in Kiel. Aalborg, meanwhile, ended their series without victories last week in the MOTW against Szeged, winning 33:27.

Aalborg have never beaten Kielce in five previous attempts but lost by just two goals in round 3. They are bringing the same squad to Kielce as the group which beat Szeged last week.



18:05

Another of the early matches today sees Elverum take on Nantes in a snowy Norway. Despite the loss to Celje last week, the French side are still in a comfortable place - third in group B, with 12 points. Second in the group is unlikely as Nantes would have to win all three remaining games while Kielce would have to lose all three.

Elverum are out of contention for the next round, so are playing for pure pride.

17:50

Time for a quick preview of tonight's four games, starting in Celje. Celje had an amazing result last week, beating Nantes in the H Arena 32:31 thanks to their star Aleks Vlah. Vlah is the competition's top scorer to date with 77 goals and will surely add more tonight.

But Barça will be tough opponents. They beat Celje 38:30 in Barcelona in round 3 and have not been beaten in their last 20 Champions League matches; this season, Kiel got closest with a 30:30 draw. If Celje can break that run, they would put themselves in a better position to make the play-offs.

17:00

Kielce are among the teams that could secure their quarter-final spot already in round 12: one point from their last three group matches, starting against Aalborg tonight, will be enough to lock up second place in group B.

They don't get points for it, but the historic visual Kielce have made to celebrate 30 years of EHF Champions League is just amazing! How many players do you recognise?



16:39

While we are going to see plenty of stars taking the courts again today and tomorrow, it is always a joy to look back at the EHF Champions League heroes from the past... like Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson! The Icelandic great features in the latest episode of our This is me series.

"After all, I can only say: thank you handball! You gave me so much. You showed me countries I would have never visited as a tourist, you are the key for so many friendships all over the globe. As a young one, I learnt from the old ones; now it is the opposite. You taught me that you need to fight for every goal, how to cope with setbacks, how to communicate in stress situations, to stand up again."

16:22

The eight matches of round 12 are nicely divided between the two playing days. While we have to wait for MOTW until tomorrow, we will see defending champions Barça as well as 2022 runners-up Kielce in action tonight.

16:00

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 reaches an important stage this week, as several teams are primed to seal their fate for the next round.

Paris Saint-Germain, Industria Kielce and Telekom Veszprém HC could all book a quarter-final place in this round, while five sides are hoping to secure play-off places.

To find out exactly what could happen, read the all-important round preview which will get you totally up to speed.