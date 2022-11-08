12:30

the Stat of the Day from our data analyst and journalist Julian Rux:

Time for our daily best ‘women in sport’ image, the cooperation between EHF and its photo agency partner, kolektiffimages, during the Women's EHF EURO 2022.

Eight out of 12 delegates nominated for the Women's EHF EURO 2022 ❤️ are women. Meet two of them, Lidija Bojić Ćaćić and Ilona Tordai, who are making sure the regulations of the matches they officiate are respected. Both of them are also members of our stakeholder groups. Lidija is a member of the EHF Methods Commission and Ilona is a member of the EHF Court of Appeal.

We have a lot of content coming up for you today

In the sixth episode of the official Women's EHF EURO 2022 podcast, Jenny Carlson joins to speak about Sweden’s ideal start to the championship, including a momentous win over co-hosts Slovenia, and her efforts to raise awareness of IBD - inflammatory bowel disease.

Sweden’s starting playmaker was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at the age of 18 and had an ileostomy constructed in an emergency surgery in 2018. Carlson speaks about what changed for her as a handball player with a stoma, how life has gotten better for her on and off the court since then and fighting stigma with her openness on the topic and her Instagram account @athletewithstoma.

The 27-year-old also looks forward to the Group B final against familiar foes Denmark, while we take a look at the other big news at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022.

Listen below or download the episode with Jenny Carlson here.

It is crunch time for the teams in groups A and B: The last matches in the preliminary round, so for those who have not booked their place in the main round yet, this is their last chance.

Since Sunday we know that Norway and Hungary are through from group A, with Croatia and Switzerland contesting the last available spot. In group B, Sweden and Denmark have qualified for the next phase, and they will be accompanied by either Slovenia or Serbia.

Of course we dive deeper into it once we get closer to throw-off, but you might already want to read this who-needs-what-to-reach-the-main-round piece: